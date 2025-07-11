If you’re dreaming of a more relaxed lifestyle, it doesn’t get much more off-the-grid than this breathtaking home in Jackson, Wyoming. Designed by CLB Architects, the entire concept is shaped by the cinematic surrounds – each element conceived to showcase the Mountain West topography.

It was a dream of escape from the relentless rhythm of city life that drove the homeowners, a New York couple and their family, to forge this haven. They chose a 49-acre lot perched on a dramatic elevation, offering views of the Teton Range and Sheep Mountain. This elevation influenced the orientation and design of the home, which anchors itself to the hillside, sitting low to the ground to adhere to local height restrictions. It required some savvy planning on the part of the architectural team, with spaces organised so that the clients live primarily on the upper level, with bedrooms on the lower level.

(Image credit: CLB)

(Image credit: CLB)

The views – or, as CLB describes them, the ‘art’ of the home – were both the starting point and guiding principle. They informed the materials: tactile Montana stone forms a continuous thread, while cedar tongue-and-groove ceilings, walnut floors and millwork lend a warm, organic feel. Accents of blackened steel – seen in the central hearth – evoke the shadowy contours of the distant wilderness.

(Image credit: CLB)

(Image credit: CLB)

Design elements echo the landscape – at times soft and flowing, at others bold and angular – as seen in sculptural light fixtures, a handcrafted dining table and custom rugs. Craftsmanship is key, with each piece of furniture selected or created, like the landscape, to endure.

The colour palette – sage, ochre and burnt orange – both complements the greens, browns and hazy blues of distant vistas, and ensures that focus is not pulled from the ‘art’. This warmth also contrasts with the couple’s more formal New York residence; interestingly, rather than traditional mood boards, CLB used lifestyle imagery to communicate their design vision – conveying how the space would feel, rather than just how it would look.

(Image credit: CLB)

(Image credit: CLB)

(Image credit: CLB)

Behind the scenes, sustainable systems such as a high-performance building envelope and geothermal heating and cooling ensure that the home treads lightly on the land it draws from.

All of this results in a home that, despite its contemporary lines and edges, achieves a sense of flow – strikingly contrasting, yet deeply rooted.

(Image credit: CLB)