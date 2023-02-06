First look at Rimowa’s new collaboration with cult skate brand Palace

Announced today, Rimowa has united with cult London-based skate brand Palace on a unique collaboration, Palace Rimowa, which sees the German luggage brand’s signature ridged aluminium carry-on suitcase emblazoned with a graphic print of a ‘dystopic desert landscape’.

The hand-airbrushed print – designed by Palace artists and appearing on Rimowa’s ’Original Cabin’ suitcase – depicts a ‘nomadic figure walking towards a chrome monolith, appearing to be watched over by a sand sculpture of a woman’. Rimowa says the design is a testament to the Cologne-founded brand’s ‘mastery of digital printing’, created with a seamless gradient from a series of vivid colour pigments.

First look: Palace Rimowa

Palace Rimowa ‘Deck’ (Image credit: Courtesy of Rimowa)

‘Finding common ground in their appreciation for daring designs, Palace Rimowa merges Rimowa’s century-old heritage of German engineering and Palace’s unique approach to fashion and streetwear,’ says Rimowa. Only 500 of the ‘Original Cabin Desert’ will be produced.

Alongside, the brands have also collaborated on a custom skateboard deck, which is a ‘celebration of the spirit of mobility’ – a feeling of movement being central to both brands’ approaches. An ‘infinity’ artwork – which is replicated inside of the suitcase – appears across the deck, alongside the names of both Palace and Rimowa. The board itself is made from 7-ply Canadian maple wood sourced using a regrowth programme, while a colourful collection of stickers are made to emblazon both the deck and case.

Palace Rimowa ‘Original Cabin Desert’ suitcase (Image credit: Courtesy of Rimowa)

Featuring the Palace skate team, a playful film heralds the collaboration, seeing Rory Milanes and Charlie Birch set to meet in Tokyo before a series of events sees them separated in a dystopian universe. Befitting the collaboration’s theme of ‘mobility’, the Palace Rimowa suitcase serves as teleporter, uniting them once again in a vivid desert realm – evocative of that on the case’s exterior.

Palace Rimowa releases on February 10, 2023 at Rimowa stores worldwide and rimowa.com. The pieces will also be available in Palace flagship stores, Dover Street Market London and Los Angeles, and at palaceskateboards.com.

