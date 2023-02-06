First look at Rimowa’s new collaboration with cult skate brand Palace
Palace Rimowa sees the luggage brand’s signature aluminium cabin suitcase emblazoned with an airbrushed motif, alongside a custom skate deck and set of stickers
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Announced today, Rimowa has united with cult London-based skate brand Palace on a unique collaboration, Palace Rimowa, which sees the German luggage brand’s signature ridged aluminium carry-on suitcase emblazoned with a graphic print of a ‘dystopic desert landscape’.
The hand-airbrushed print – designed by Palace artists and appearing on Rimowa’s ’Original Cabin’ suitcase – depicts a ‘nomadic figure walking towards a chrome monolith, appearing to be watched over by a sand sculpture of a woman’. Rimowa says the design is a testament to the Cologne-founded brand’s ‘mastery of digital printing’, created with a seamless gradient from a series of vivid colour pigments.
First look: Palace Rimowa
‘Finding common ground in their appreciation for daring designs, Palace Rimowa merges Rimowa’s century-old heritage of German engineering and Palace’s unique approach to fashion and streetwear,’ says Rimowa. Only 500 of the ‘Original Cabin Desert’ will be produced.
Alongside, the brands have also collaborated on a custom skateboard deck, which is a ‘celebration of the spirit of mobility’ – a feeling of movement being central to both brands’ approaches. An ‘infinity’ artwork – which is replicated inside of the suitcase – appears across the deck, alongside the names of both Palace and Rimowa. The board itself is made from 7-ply Canadian maple wood sourced using a regrowth programme, while a colourful collection of stickers are made to emblazon both the deck and case.
Featuring the Palace skate team, a playful film heralds the collaboration, seeing Rory Milanes and Charlie Birch set to meet in Tokyo before a series of events sees them separated in a dystopian universe. Befitting the collaboration’s theme of ‘mobility’, the Palace Rimowa suitcase serves as teleporter, uniting them once again in a vivid desert realm – evocative of that on the case’s exterior.
Palace Rimowa releases on February 10, 2023 at Rimowa stores worldwide and rimowa.com. The pieces will also be available in Palace flagship stores, Dover Street Market London and Los Angeles, and at palaceskateboards.com.
rimowa.com
(opens in new tab)palaceskateboards.com (opens in new tab)
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Cape Town: 8 things to do and see for the design-minded traveller
Cape Town is a capital of art, design, food and wellness; local resident Sean O’Toole on the best things to do and see, from a Bree Street meander to a Constantia wine route
By Sean O'Toole • Published
-
Copenhagen Fashion Week A/W 2023: everything you need to know
Scarlett Conlon reports from Copenhagen Fashion Week A/W 2023, which took place in the Danish capital last week – featuring shows from Ganni, Holzweiler, Wood Wood and more
By Scarlett Conlon • Published
-
Duncan Grant’s very private erotic drawings are now very public, and reinterpreted by contemporary artists
To celebrate LGBT+ History Month 2023, we explore ‘Very Private?’ at Charleston gallery in Sussex (until 12 March 2023), a fearless pairing of Duncan Grant’s midcentury erotica and contemporary expressions of sexual liberation
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published