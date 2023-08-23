This season, men’s outerwear is defined by bold shapes and seductive textures

The voluminous silhouettes of the season’s finest men’s outerwear, captured in the Wallpaper* September 2023 Style Issue by Umit Savaci and David St John James

Men’s outerwear AW 2023 silhouettes
Coat, £6,950, by Loewe
(Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)
By Jack Moss
published

This season, men’s outerwear is defined by bold shapes and seductive textures – a prevailing mood of the A/W 2023 menswear collections captured in a new photo series by London-based photographer Umit Savaci and stylist David St John James, which appears in the Wallpaper* September 2023 Style Issue (on international newsstands now).

The bold silhouettes of this season’s men’s outerwear

Menswear AW 2023 Tailoring Silhouettes

Jacket; trousers; shoes, all price on request, by Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier

(Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Volume will prove key as the temperature drops this autumn and winter – whether the sculptural silhouette of an enormous padded Loewe overcoat, the bold shoulder of an elongated leather trench by Anthony Vaccarello at Saint Laurent, or an enveloping Paul Smith houndstooth raincoat – this is outerwear which will do the wrapping up for you.

Elsewhere, a selection of clothing and accessories to complete the season’s elegant menswear look: panelled and oversized felted-wool tailoring by designers Luke and Lucie Meier at Jil Sander, a slim-leg black patent trouser from Maximilian Davis at Ferragamo, or a perennially classic Prada shirt and tie. Or, indeed, a leather bucket bag from Bottega Veneta in the Italian house’s distinct intrecciato weave. 

Menswear AW 2023 Tailoring Silhouettes

Coat, £8,800; shirt, £1,670; trousers, £7,000, all by Hermès

(Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Menswear AW 2023 Tailoring Silhouettes

Coat; top; trousers, all price on request, by Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Menswear AW 2023 Tailoring Silhouettes

Jacket, £4,350; shirt, £1,070; tie, £220, all by Prada

(Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Menswear AW 2023 Tailoring Silhouettes

Coat; coat (worn underneath); roll-neck; boots; bag, all price on request, by Bottega Veneta

(Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Menswear AW 2023 Tailoring Silhouettes

Coat, £3,700; shirt, £820; trousers, £901, all by Dior. Shoes, £1,250, by The Row

(Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Menswear AW 2023 Tailoring Silhouettes

Coat, £3,850; shirt, £590; trousers, £980; shoes, £980, all by Giorgio Armani. Socks, £15, by Falke

(Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Menswear AW 2023 Tailoring Silhouettes

Coat, £9,500; top, £790; trousers, £1,035; all by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

(Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Menswear AW 2023 Tailoring Silhouettes

Coat, £9,500; trousers, £1,035; shoes, £1,290, all by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

(Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Menswear AW 2023 Tailoring Silhouettes

Coat, £595, by Herno

(Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Menswear AW 2023 Tailoring Silhouettes

Coat; top, trousers; shoes, all price on request, by Fendi

(Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Menswear AW 2023 Tailoring Silhouettes

Coat, £4,010; jacket (worn underneath), £4,825; shirt, £485; tie, £185; trousers, £2,915; shoes, price on request, all by Ferragamo. Socks, £15, by Falke

(Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Menswear AW 2023 Tailoring Silhouettes

Coat, £1,300, by Paul Smith

(Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Models: Zhuo Chen at Next Management, Chol Mabior at Models 1. Casting: Svea Casting Grooming: Chris Sweeney at One Represents using Typology, Sisley Paris and Philip B. Fashion assistant: Molly Swatman. Digital operator: George Zenko. Lighting assistant: Aaron Tarjani. Producer: Anya Hassett.

A version of this article appears in the September 2023 Style Issue of Wallpaper*, on sale now available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

Jack Moss
Fashion Features Editor

Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands. 

Latest