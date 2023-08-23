This season, men’s outerwear is defined by bold shapes and seductive textures
The voluminous silhouettes of the season’s finest men’s outerwear, captured in the Wallpaper* September 2023 Style Issue by Umit Savaci and David St John James
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
This season, men’s outerwear is defined by bold shapes and seductive textures – a prevailing mood of the A/W 2023 menswear collections captured in a new photo series by London-based photographer Umit Savaci and stylist David St John James, which appears in the Wallpaper* September 2023 Style Issue (on international newsstands now).
The bold silhouettes of this season’s men’s outerwear
Volume will prove key as the temperature drops this autumn and winter – whether the sculptural silhouette of an enormous padded Loewe overcoat, the bold shoulder of an elongated leather trench by Anthony Vaccarello at Saint Laurent, or an enveloping Paul Smith houndstooth raincoat – this is outerwear which will do the wrapping up for you.
Elsewhere, a selection of clothing and accessories to complete the season’s elegant menswear look: panelled and oversized felted-wool tailoring by designers Luke and Lucie Meier at Jil Sander, a slim-leg black patent trouser from Maximilian Davis at Ferragamo, or a perennially classic Prada shirt and tie. Or, indeed, a leather bucket bag from Bottega Veneta in the Italian house’s distinct intrecciato weave.
Models: Zhuo Chen at Next Management, Chol Mabior at Models 1. Casting: Svea Casting Grooming: Chris Sweeney at One Represents using Typology, Sisley Paris and Philip B. Fashion assistant: Molly Swatman. Digital operator: George Zenko. Lighting assistant: Aaron Tarjani. Producer: Anya Hassett.
A version of this article appears in the September 2023 Style Issue of Wallpaper*, on sale now available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Loyle Carner’s Reading Festival 2023 stage presents spatial storytelling at its finest
We talk to Loyle Carner and The Unlimited Dreams Company (UDC) about the musical artist’s stage set design for Reading Festival 2023
By Teshome Douglas-Campbell Published
-
The Balvenie unveils its first whisky to be matured entirely in sherry casks
The latest whisky launch in The Balvenie Stories collection is an homage to the craftsmen behind the 125-year-old brand
By Melina Keays Published
-
Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 is a celebration of its ‘garden city’, Bengaluru
Kempegowda International Airport in India gets a new terminal by SOM, prioritising sustainability and wellbeing
By Ellie Stathaki Published