This season, men’s outerwear is defined by bold shapes and seductive textures – a prevailing mood of the A/W 2023 menswear collections captured in a new photo series by London-based photographer Umit Savaci and stylist David St John James, which appears in the Wallpaper* September 2023 Style Issue (on international newsstands now).

The bold silhouettes of this season’s men’s outerwear

Jacket; trousers; shoes, all price on request, by Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier (Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Volume will prove key as the temperature drops this autumn and winter – whether the sculptural silhouette of an enormous padded Loewe overcoat, the bold shoulder of an elongated leather trench by Anthony Vaccarello at Saint Laurent, or an enveloping Paul Smith houndstooth raincoat – this is outerwear which will do the wrapping up for you.

Elsewhere, a selection of clothing and accessories to complete the season’s elegant menswear look: panelled and oversized felted-wool tailoring by designers Luke and Lucie Meier at Jil Sander, a slim-leg black patent trouser from Maximilian Davis at Ferragamo, or a perennially classic Prada shirt and tie. Or, indeed, a leather bucket bag from Bottega Veneta in the Italian house’s distinct intrecciato weave.

Coat, £8,800; shirt, £1,670; trousers, £7,000, all by Hermès (Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Coat; top; trousers, all price on request, by Louis Vuitton (Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Jacket, £4,350; shirt, £1,070; tie, £220, all by Prada (Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Coat; coat (worn underneath); roll-neck; boots; bag, all price on request, by Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Coat, £3,700; shirt, £820; trousers, £901, all by Dior. Shoes, £1,250, by The Row (Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Coat, £3,850; shirt, £590; trousers, £980; shoes, £980, all by Giorgio Armani. Socks, £15, by Falke (Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Coat, £9,500; top, £790; trousers, £1,035; all by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Coat, £9,500; trousers, £1,035; shoes, £1,290, all by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Coat, £595, by Herno (Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Coat; top, trousers; shoes, all price on request, by Fendi (Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Coat, £4,010; jacket (worn underneath), £4,825; shirt, £485; tie, £185; trousers, £2,915; shoes, price on request, all by Ferragamo. Socks, £15, by Falke (Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Coat, £1,300, by Paul Smith (Image credit: Photography by Umit Savaci, fashion by David St John James)

Models: Zhuo Chen at Next Management, Chol Mabior at Models 1. Casting: Svea Casting Grooming: Chris Sweeney at One Represents using Typology, Sisley Paris and Philip B. Fashion assistant: Molly Swatman. Digital operator: George Zenko. Lighting assistant: Aaron Tarjani. Producer: Anya Hassett.



A version of this article appears in the September 2023 Style Issue of Wallpaper*, on sale now available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today