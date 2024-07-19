Saint Laurent’s ‘Tan Lines’ collection is made for the heat of summer

A host of warm-weather essentials get the Saint Laurent treatment in Anthony Vaccarello’s ‘Tan Lines’ capsule – from bikes and tennis balls to swimwear and handbags

Saint Laurent Summer Tan Lines Collection
Saint Laurent’s ’Tan Lines’ collection by Anthony Vaccarello
(Image credit: Photography by Henrik Purienne, courtesy of Saint Laurent)
If somewhat delayed, the heady days of high summer are almost upon us – and with them, a seductive new collection from Anthony Vaccarello at Saint Laurent, which conjures the liberatory spirit of the season.

Captured by Henrik Purienne, a South African photographer known for his sensually charged, sun-soaked images often taken pool- or beachside, the evocative photographs star house muse, Polish model Anja Rubik, alongside Rosé, of K-pop group Blackpink.

Long hot summer: ‘Tan Lines’ by Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent Tan Lines Summer Collection

(Image credit: Photography by Henrik Purienne, courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Saint Laurent says the evocative images depict ‘languid hours spent by the pool, tanning on the tennis court, or playing dress up to the sound of old cassette tapes’. As such, Rubik and Rosé lounge in the heat of the sun, reclining on inflatables or bicycles, by the pool or across oceanside rocks.

The collection itself – a continuation of sorts to last summer’s 37.2 collection – contains not just clothing and accessories (in one image Rubik devours chips from a miniature cone-shaped handbag; in another, she wields an enormous raffia tote), but a series of new pieces from the house’s Rive Droite line, which comprises Saint Laurent-branded ephemera and collaborations.

Saint Laurent Tan Lines Summer Collection

(Image credit: Photography by Henrik Purienne, courtesy of Saint Laurent)

These include a Saint Laurent bicycle, which was developed alongside the Los Angeles-based brand Micargi, a tennis racket and balls (the former emblazoned with Saint Laurent stars) made in collaboration with Wilson, and a handcrafted chromed motorcycle helmet, which was created alongside British producer Hedon.

Other pieces include a boules set (clad in a chic leather carrier akin to the house’s handbags), vast square beach towels, and candles encased in earthy ceramic pots. Together, it is a transporting capsule, whether heading to far-off climes – or simply trying to recreate them at home.

Saint Laurent’s ‘Tan Lines’ Rive Droite collection is available here, while the clothing and accessories capsule is available here.

ysl.com

Saint Laurent Tan Lines Summer Collection

(Image credit: Photography by Henrik Purienne, courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Saint Laurent Tan Lines Summer Collection

(Image credit: Photography by Henrik Purienne, courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Saint Laurent Tan Lines Summer Collection

(Image credit: Photography by Henrik Purienne, courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Saint Laurent Tan Lines Summer Collection

(Image credit: Photography by Henrik Purienne, courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Saint Laurent Tan Lines Summer Collection

(Image credit: Photography by Henrik Purienne, courtesy of Saint Laurent)
