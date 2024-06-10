Pre-Fall 2024’s defining looks combine sharp silhouettes with a soft touch

A play on texture defines the Pre-Fall 2024 collections, seeing clean lines and pin-sharp tailoring meet soft-to-the-touch fabrics. Here, photographer Mattia Parodi captures the season’s best looks

Pre-Fall 2024 Best Looks Fashion Shoot featuring woman in shearling jacket on draped fabric
Jacket, £9,799; cuffs, from £910; shoes, £730, all by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (enquire at ysl.com). Tights, £31, by Falke (available falke.com)
(Image credit: Photography by Mattia Parodi, fashion by Jason Hughes)
By
published
Contributions from
,

Hard and soft, sweet and sharp: Pre-Fall 2024’s most intriguing looks are defined by a play on texture, seeing clean lines and pin-sharp tailoring meet shaggy, enveloping fabrics and touches of romance, from knitted candy-pink bows to twisted leather flowers. Whether the crackled vinyl of a Sportmax jacket, Alaïa’s delicate twists of merino wool, or layers of faux fur, shearling and leather, these are pieces that call out to be touched (and, indeed, treasured).

Captured in a series of portraits by Milan-based photographer Mattia Parodi and Wallpaper* creative and fashion director Jason Hughes, Dutch model Renee Does wears the defining looks of the Pre-Fall 2024 collections – from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello to Bottega Veneta, Chanel and Celine – backdropped by a textural collage of draped fabric, modernist furniture and concrete. The story was originally featured in the Design Directory July 2024 Issue of Wallpaper*, on international newsstands now.

Pre-Fall 2024: the defining looks of the season

Pre Fall 2024 Best Looks Fashion Shoot featuring woman holding curtain in leather jacket and pointed stilettos

Jacket, £675 (available maxmara.com); skirt, £310 (available maxmara.com), both by Sportmax. Earrings, £975, by Balenciaga (available mytheresa.com). Shoes, £730, by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (enquire at ysl.com). Tights, £26, by Falke (available falke.com). ‘Torrin’ fabric in Seal, £83 per m, by Villa Nova (available villanova.co.uk)

(Image credit: Photography by Mattia Parodi, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Pre Fall 2024 Best Looks Fashion Shoot featuring close up of woman in black jacket and gloves

Jacket, £2,270 (available net-a-porter.com), earrings, £510 (available versace.com); gloves, £790 (available versace.com), all by Versace

(Image credit: Photography by Mattia Parodi, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Pre Fall 2024 Best Looks Fashion Shoot. featuring woman in double-breasted leather jacket and heels

Jacket, £7,000; top, £1,100, both by Dior (enquire at dior.com). Shoes, £730, by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (enquire at ysl.com). Tights, £31, by Falke (available falke.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Mattia Parodi, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Pre Fall 2024 Best Looks Fashion Shoot featuring woman resting on armchair

Above, bodysuit; gloves, both price on request, by Alaïa (enquire at maison-alaia.com). ‘Locus Solus’ daybed, £7,000, by Gae Aulenti, for Poltronova, from Béton Brut (available betonbrut.co.uk)

(Image credit: Photography by Mattia Parodi, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Pre Fall 2024 Best Looks Fashion Shoot featuring woman in red and pink outfit on chair

Top, £6,615; earrings, £680; belt, £7,800; belt, £4,475, all by Chanel (enquire at chanel.com). Shoes, £595, by Manolo Blahnik (available manoloblahnik.com). Tights, £60, by Wolford (available falke.com). Steel back chair, £820, from Monument (available monumentstore.co.uk)

(Image credit: Photography by Mattia Parodi, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Pre Fall 2024 Best Looks Fashion Shoot featuring woman on floor in white outfit

Above, blouse, £1,100, by Celine Plein Soleil by Hedi Slimane, from Selfridges (enquire at selfrid(oblahnik.com). Underwear, £80; tights, £45, both by Wolford (available wolford.com) ‘Celino’ fabric in Mango, £125 per m, by Romo (available grahamsandersinteriors.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Mattia Parodi, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Pre Fall 2024 Best Looks Fashion Shoot featuring close-up of woman in black sunglasses

Dress, €950 (enquire at balenciaga.com); sunglasses, £350 (available balenciaga.com); earrings, £975, (available mytheresa.com), all by Balenciaga. ‘Torrin’ fabric in Seal, £83 per m, by Villa Nova (available villanova.co.uk)

(Image credit: Photography by Mattia Parodi, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Pre Fall 2024 Best Looks Fashion Shoot featuring woman in leopard print coat against screen

Coat, price on request, by Bottega Veneta (enquire at bottegaveneta.com). Shoes, £595, by Manolo Blahnik (available manoloblahnik.com). Tights, £26, by Falke (available falke.com). Wooden screen, £3,200, from Béton Brut (available betonbrut.co.uk)

(Image credit: Photography by Mattia Parodi, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Pre Fall 2024 Best Looks Fashion Shoot featuring woman in tailored jacket sat on chair

Opposite, jacket, £1,250, by Victoria Beckham (enquire at victoriabeckham.com). Earrings, £680, by Chanel (enquire at chanel.com). Belt (worn as necklace), price on request, by Sportmax (enquire at maxmara.com). Tights, £55, by Wolford Steel back chair, £820, from Monument (available monumentstore.co.uk)

(Image credit: Photography by Mattia Parodi, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Pre Fall 2024 Best Looks Fashion Shoot featuring woman in double breasted jacket backdropped by draped fabric

Coat, £3,860, by Ferragamo (enquire at ferragamo.com). Shoes, £730, by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (enquire at ysl.com). Gloves, £316, by Paula Rowan (enquire at paularowan.com) Tights, £55, by Wolford (available wolford.com). ‘Celino’ fabric in Mango and S0ya, £125 per m each, by Romo (available grahamsandersinteriors.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Mattia Parodi, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Pre Fall 2024 Best Looks Fashion Shoot featuring woman lying on modernist couch

Coat, price on request, by Numeroventuno by Alessandro Dell’Acqua (enquire at numeroventuno.com) Earrings, £975, by Balenciaga (available mytheresa.com). Gloves, £316, by Paula Rowan (enquire at paularowan.com) ‘Locus Solus’ daybed, £7,000, by Gae Aulenti, for Poltronova, from Béton Brut (available betonbrut.co.uk)

(Image credit: Photography by Mattia Parodi, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Model: Renée Does at Viva London. Casting: Ikki Casting at WSM. Hair: Tomi Roppongi at Julian Watson Agency using Bumble and Bumble. Make-up: Faye Bluff at Of Substance Agency using Byredo. Set design: Stilema Studio at Tristan Godefroy. Interiors: Olly Mason. Photography assistants: Pablo Gallegos, Tom Green. Fashion assistant: Samela Gjozi. Interiors assistant: Ady Huq. Digi tech: Jess Segal/

A version of this article appears in the July 2024 Design Directory issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.

Topics
Saint Laurent Chanel Celine Ferragamo Victoria Beckham Balenciaga Sportmax Dior Bottega Veneta
Jack Moss
Fashion Features Editor

Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸