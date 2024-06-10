Pre-Fall 2024’s defining looks combine sharp silhouettes with a soft touch
A play on texture defines the Pre-Fall 2024 collections, seeing clean lines and pin-sharp tailoring meet soft-to-the-touch fabrics. Here, photographer Mattia Parodi captures the season’s best looks
Hard and soft, sweet and sharp: Pre-Fall 2024’s most intriguing looks are defined by a play on texture, seeing clean lines and pin-sharp tailoring meet shaggy, enveloping fabrics and touches of romance, from knitted candy-pink bows to twisted leather flowers. Whether the crackled vinyl of a Sportmax jacket, Alaïa’s delicate twists of merino wool, or layers of faux fur, shearling and leather, these are pieces that call out to be touched (and, indeed, treasured).
Captured in a series of portraits by Milan-based photographer Mattia Parodi and Wallpaper* creative and fashion director Jason Hughes, Dutch model Renee Does wears the defining looks of the Pre-Fall 2024 collections – from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello to Bottega Veneta, Chanel and Celine – backdropped by a textural collage of draped fabric, modernist furniture and concrete. The story was originally featured in the Design Directory July 2024 Issue of Wallpaper*, on international newsstands now.
Pre-Fall 2024: the defining looks of the season
Model: Renée Does at Viva London. Casting: Ikki Casting at WSM. Hair: Tomi Roppongi at Julian Watson Agency using Bumble and Bumble. Make-up: Faye Bluff at Of Substance Agency using Byredo. Set design: Stilema Studio at Tristan Godefroy. Interiors: Olly Mason. Photography assistants: Pablo Gallegos, Tom Green. Fashion assistant: Samela Gjozi. Interiors assistant: Ady Huq. Digi tech: Jess Segal/
A version of this article appears in the July 2024 Design Directory issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
A guide to Zaha Hadid: from architecture to making 'a big hole' in Wallpaper*
Dame Zaha Hadid was a global, Pritzker Prize-winning architect and a force of nature; in this ultimate guide to her work, we celebrate her life, career and legacy
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Fondation Maeght in Provence digs deep for a spectacular gallery expansion
The Fondation Maeght, the first private art institution, turns 60 this year and celebrates with a glamorous extension to its Provence home
By Amy Serafin Published
-
Tour the new Mondrian Ibiza, chic sophistication by the Balearic Sea
Mondrian opens in Ibiza with a bold and inventive design by Madrid-based Cuarto Interior
By Lauren Ho Published
-
Virginie Viard is leaving Chanel
After 30 years, Chanel has confirmed that Virginie Viard – who took over as artistic director from Karl Lagerfeld in 2019 – is leaving the Parisian house
By Jack Moss Published
-
Hedi Slimane’s latest menswear collection for Celine is a Hollywood epic
Hedi Slimane presents his Winter 2024 menswear collection for Celine in a cinematic short film directed by the designer in California’s Mojave Desert – featuring helicopters, cowboys, and a motorcade of Cadillacs
By Jack Moss Published
-
Bottega Veneta launches new scented candles in volcano-glazed ceramic pots
Bottega Veneta has released a new range of scented candles. Contained in volcano-glazed ceramic pots, they are designed for reuse around the home
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
How to wear black in summer
Wallpaper* journeys to Morocco’s Aman resort to make a case for wearing black this summer with S/S 2024’s most darkly dramatic looks
By Jack Moss Published
-
Watch Timothée Chalamet find himself in Martin Scorsese’s Bleu de Chanel campaign film
Timothée Chalamet makes his Bleu de Chanel campaign debut, in the highly anticipated short film directed by Martin Scorsese
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
The best waterproof make-up for hot weather, as recommended by the Wallpaper* Beauty Editor
Waterproof make-up products from an immovable Chanel eyeliner to a smear-safe Dior lipstick, recommended by Wallpaper’s Beauty Editor Hannah Tindle
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Chanel Comète: the exclusive fragrance creates the scent of stardust on your skin
As Chanel releases Comète, the latest fragrance from Les Exclusifs de Chanel, its creator Olivier Polge speaks with Laura Bailey about his process
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Highlights from the jet-setting Cruise 2025 shows
Our pick of the globe-trotting Cruise 2025 shows, from a Louis Vuitton blockbuster at Antoni Gaudí’s Park Güell in Barcelona to Dior’s takeover of Drummond Castle, Scotland
By Jack Moss Last updated