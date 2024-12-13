Wallpaper* beauty editor Hannah Tindle’s eclectic gift guide
Wallpaper* beauty editor Hannah Tindle ideas for festive gifting include a scalp-stimulating hairbrush, a mid-century ‘party’ ashtray and an archival poster for Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut
Although I’m Wallpaper’s resident beauty editor, this gift guide takes a more eclectic approach, which I hope will inspire your festive shopping habits. (For fragrance ideas, head to this Wallpaper.com feature on winter perfume. Or if you’re on the hunt for a scented candle, then look no further).
Here, however, you will find unique pieces for the home, including a mid-century silver ashtray in the shape of a lily, sourced by London-based interior designer Hollie Bowden. Plus, an archival poster for Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut – a film which captures the oh-so-festive feeling of turning up alone to a fancy dress party.
There’s also a pair of kitten-heeled ‘Campo’ loafers by Loewe – a style universally beloved by the Wallpaper* team – and iridescent, bottle-green eye-make up from Victoria Beckham Beauty, which I plan to wear whilst sipping Champagne on New Year’s Eve.
Wallpaper* beauty editor Hannah Tindle’s gift guide
A Hollie Bowden ashtray
Hollie Bowden is a London-based interior designer who also sources unique objects for the home. This silver ashtray in the shape of a lily was created c.1950-1960, with cocktail parties in mind. Each of the six petals can be removed individually, becoming vessels for cigarette ash. Disclaimer: I do not encourage nicotine consumption. But this would make for a decorative item or a handy receptacle for burning incense. (I also have my eye on this Tiger's Eye blanket from Bowden’s recent collaboration with artist Cesca Dvorak).
Hollie Bowden Silver Petal Ashtray, £500; Hollie Bowden x Cesca Dvorak Tiger's Eye Blanket, £350.
A Dr Karen Doherty gift card
Dr Karen Doherty is an aesthetic medicine practitioner taking a ‘less is more’ approach to injectables and non-invasive procedures. Her clinic, located in North London’s Stoke Newington, offers a wealth of different procedures, including NeoGen plasma and polynucleotides. And, the clinic now also offers gift cards to put towards any treatment of your choice.
More information on Dr Karen Doherty gift cards can be found on the clinic's website.
A La Bonne Brosse hairbrush
A contemporary rival to the storied grooming brand Mason Pearson, Parisian label La Bonne Brosse creates design-led hairbrushes in a spectrum of colours, built to last a lifetime. Each is tailored to specific hair types and concerns, whether it’s loss, dryness or scalp-stimulation. (Taking a diagnostic quiz on the La Bonne Brosse website will guide you towards the right brush according to your needs).
La Bonne Brosse, N.02 The Care & Detangling Hair Brush, £138.
A pair of Loewe loafers
Wallpaper’s style team are huge fans of the ‘Campo’ Loafer by Loewe. Fashion & creative director Jason Hughes has a pair in tan suede and fashion features editor Jack Moss is coveting a boat shoe iteration, included here in his gift guide. I would very much like the kitten-heeled version, which is available in leather or brushed suede.
Loewe 'Campo' loafer, price between £875-£925.
An Eyes Wide Shut poster from Posteritati
Posteritati has been sourcing archival film posters since 1995. (Though located in New York, it ships worldwide). It was difficult to make a selection from the selection on its website. But a French language poster for Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut — a film set in December that captures the festive feeling of turning up alone to a fancy dress party and making small talk with strangers — seemed like a fitting choice.
Posteritati, Eyes Wide Shut poster, $175.
A Victoria Beckham eyeliner
I’ve been meaning to try the shimmer and jewel textures of Victoria Beckham Beauty’s ‘Satin Kajal Liner’ for some time now. And what better time than when party season kicks into full gear? The colours ‘Olive’ and ‘Sequin Green’ happen to coordinate perfectly with a bottle of champagne. I plan on using them with ‘Vast Lash’ mascara to create smudgy, smoky eye make-up for New Year’s Eve. (For something even punchier, the brand has also just launched an ‘Emerald’ shade of its ‘Lid Lustre’).
Victoria Beckham Beauty ‘Satin Kajal Liner’, £32.
victoriabeckhambeauty.com
A Celine cosmetic pouch
And the perfect place to keep said eyeliners is this cosmetic pouch from Celine. Crafted in leather and printed with the house’s ‘Triomphe’ monogram, it’s also the ideal size to fit in the rest of my ‘on the go’ make-up collection, such as Nars’ ‘Radiant Creamy Concealer’ and Chanel’s ‘Baume Essentiel’ – two products that, at the risk of sounding dramatic, I can’t live without,
Celine small cosmetic pouch in ‘Triomphe’ canvas and leather, £270.
A gift wrapped by Colford
For all your gift-wrapping needs, Colford has you covered. Founded by Nathan Cole and Imogen Beresford, the sustainable, design-led company was featured in the December 2024 issue of Wallpaper*. services businesses and individuals – and worked with the likes of Hermès, Stella McCartney, Cartier and Johnston’s of Elgin.
Colford bespoke wrapping services, price on request.
A charitable donation
A donation to a charitable organisation is a meaningful way to give back during this time of the year. The Hair and Beauty Charity has been running for 150 years, providing a safety net for hair and beauty professionals and their families through financial hardships. Any unwanted hygiene and self-care products can also be donated to the Hygiene Bank, a grassroots charity which tackling hygiene poverty.
Head to the links below to find out more.
hairandbeautycharity.org
Hannah Tindle is Beauty & Grooming Editor at Wallpaper*. She has worked with media titles and brands across the luxury and culture sectors, bringing a breadth of knowledge to the magazine’s beauty vertical, which closely intersects with fashion, art, design, and technology.
-
