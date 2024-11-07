Welcome to the party: the Wallpaper* Entertaining Issue is on sale now

What we put on our table, and who we place around it, defines us as individuals. Family-focused or friends-first, formatted to serve a wider social or professional purpose, whatever the prompt, beyond its unerring ability to arrest time (particularly on a ‘school night’), entertaining – our urge to gather and share – attests to a basic need to commune with others. Which is another way of saying, we will brook no argument about the importance of throwing an impromptu bash now and again, and to hell with the neighbours.

That said, the theme of this year’s Entertaining Issue eschews the ersatz gaiety that pervades the usual seasonal shindig to offer a hearty dose of old-school glamour. Our entertaining director Melina Keays and head of interiors Olly Mason worked together with photographer Matthew Donaldson to execute their latest series of table-settings, exploring a stripped-back sophistication dripping in atmosphere and candlewax. Leave your coat and your preoccupations at the door and tuck in.

‘Gallia’ knife rest, £415 for two; ‘Malmaison’ ice cream bowl, £375, both by Christofle. Spoon, £375 for four-piece flatware set, by Dolce & Gabbana. Soft Lines in White, £5,700, by Maria Bang Espersen, from Vessel Gallery. ‘Vivienne’ fabric in Limone, price on request, by Rubelli. Entertaining: Melina Keays. Interiors: Olly Mason (Image credit: Photography: Matthew Donaldson)

Upbraiding your hosts’ decorating skills might not elicit a repeat invitation. Still, be mindful of their – and your – surroundings, and you’ll recognise another, primal form of self-expression, as Hugo Macdonald explores in his essay accompanying our annual Space story (also the work of Olly, together with photographer Mathilde Hiley). ‘To decorate is to embellish and enrich, not just our interiors, but our lives,’ writes Hugo. ‘It’s a form of communication, a way to send messages to others about who we think we are.’

From our fashion shoot, styled by Jason Hughes. Coat, £8,700; belt, £1,000, both by Alaïa. Shoes, €490, by Jude. Tights, £22, by Falke (Image credit: Photography: Theresa Marx)

Hugo’s is an essential truth demonstrated in the success of the businesses we feature in our portfolio entitled Design Dynasties – eight Italian families who have, over generations, delivered surroundings that enrich our own lives, clearly informed by their own. We are indebted to all those who took the time and trouble to take part, and the generosity of spirit shown towards writer Laura May Todd and photographer Bea De Giacomo surely represents the true meaning of hospitality and thus the epitome of entertaining.

Bill Prince

Editor-in-Chief

On the newsstand cover, liqueur glass, €68; goblet, €90, both part of Drinking Set No.238 Patrician, by Josef Hoffmann, for Lobmeyr. Candlestick, price on request, by Jesper Eriksson. Candles, £13 for pair, from The Conran Shop. Carafe, price on request, by Miranda Keyes. Broderie anglaise linen tablecloth, from £525, by Summerill & Bishop

On the limited-edition cover: ‘Additional System’ lounger and pouf, price on request, by Joe Colombo, for Tacchini. ‘Anish’ side table, price on request, by Rodolfo Dordoni, for Minotti. ‘Sariska’ fabric in 0223, 0352 and 0362, price on request, by Sahco

