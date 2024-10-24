The Wallpaper* guide to London facial treatments, from rejuvenating lasers to skin brightening injectables

Who, and where, should you go to for facial treatments in London? If this is a question you find yourself asking, either as a long-time resident or flying visitor to city, then look no further than this Wallpaper* guide for the answer.

Whether it’s lasers with little to no downtime, or injectables that subtly rejuvenate rather than freeze or overfill, this regularly updated directory of tried and tested procedures, knowledgeable practitioners and design-led clinics come with beauty editor Hannah Tindle’s seal of approval.

The Wallpaper* guide to London facial treatments

Inside Dr. Karen Doherty’s Stoke Newington clinic (Image credit: Courtesy of Dr. Karen Doherty)

Dr Karen Doherty

The interior of Dr Karen Doherty’s clinic, located on a leafy street in North London, has been designed by gallerist Max Radford. So upon walking inside, it’s worlds away from the dime-a-dozen medispa, with eclectic furniture and an ambience that immediately makes you feel like you’re in the safe hands of someone with a real eye for detail.

Dr Karen takes the same approach when it comes to her aesthetic treatments, which are built around the individual facial anatomy of her patients. Taking a ‘less is more’ approach to filler and using bespoke techniques to administer eye-brightening polynucleotides, she provides transformative yet natural results. One of my personal favourites when it comes to in-clinic treatments includes the non-invasive NeoGen Plasma skin resurfacing, which will also be offered at her new location in Shoreditch, opening in 2025.

Dr Karen Doherty, Stoke Newington, London, N16

drkarendoherty.com

Maison Sisley

Sisley opened its first London Maison in July (2024), bringing the brand’s signature treatments for face, body and hair to the UK capital. ‘We have been looking to open a Maison Sisley in London for a while now,’ Christine d’Ornano, the French skincare brand’s global vice president tells Wallpaper*. D’Ornano designed the interior of the Maison with her mother, founder of the company Isabelle d’Ornano, with details that speak to its Mayfair location.

For those who like classic yet expertly-led facials, Maison Sisley has a comprehensive list of treatments on offer, each using their world-renowned products. The ‘Sisleÿa with Ginkgo Gua Sha’, ‘Sisleÿa La Cure’, and ‘Supremÿa’ facials are designed to treat specific skin concerns, with sensory elements (such as lights in treatment rooms, essential oils, scalp, hand and foot massage) incorporated for maximum relaxation.

Maison Sisley, 61 South Audley St, London W1K 2QP

sisley-paris.com

Pfeffer Sal

Nestled in the heart of Fitzrovia, Pfeffer Sal is an intimately-sized clinic just under the ground level of a cobbled mews near Warren Street. Its nest-like environment, decorated with air-purifying plants, provides immediate tranquillity upon stepping inside its door (a reclaimed design from the 1930s).

Opened by Melbournite Andrea Pfeffer in 2015, the salon works with select ethical, sustainable and clean brands to provide a wealth of treatments backed up by the latest science and technology. ‘We are big on proven results and benefits, otherwise we just can’t justify using something,’ says Pfeffer Sal’s website. Across restorative facials, clarifying lasers, copper micro-needling and quick skin boosters (these can be added on to signature facials) Pfeffer Sal also provides ‘limited edition’ seasonal treatments, allowing clients to experience the latest techniques and products.

Pfeffer Sal, The Stables, 10B Warren Mews, London W1T 6BY

pfeffersal.com

Omorovicza’s London Institute on South Audley Street in Mayfair (Image credit: © Mark Cocksedge)

The Omorovicza Mayfair Institute

Hungarian skincare brand Omorovicza opened a new London Institute almost a year ago (November 2023), designed to evoke the atmosphere of a thermal spa. Its interiors were created by Tina Vaia and Ed Milton of EJM Studio using materials that reference the ingredients in its mineral-rich products such as travertine, copper, clay plaster and terracotta.

In its two treatment rooms, just underneath the first floor of the building, are where facialists and practitioners perform treatments. A bespoke facial begins with a consultation with one of the Mayfair Institute’s therapists, who will ask questions about your skin type and concerns (thorough cleansing, steaming, masks and massage were key components of mine). Afterwards, a treatment programme, the ‘Omorovicza Prescription’ with products tailored to your needs is provided, alongside advice on how best to use them.

The Omorovicza Mayfair Institute, 60 South Audley St, London W1K 2QW

omorovicza.co.uk

FaceGym

Inge Theron launched FaceGym ten years ago, opening its first location in Selfridges. Today, the brand has 15 studios across the globe – six of which are based in London – providing ‘workouts’ for the face through non-invasive massage techniques to tone the muscles for a lifting and sculpting effect.

Options for treatments include the ‘Signature Sculpt’, which uses fingers and FaceGym tools such as a uniquely-shaped gua sha, created in collaboration with make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench, or the ‘FaceGym Pro’, an EMS device. Alternatively, there’s the option of a ‘hands only’ workout, with hydrating and cleansing add-ons if you so wish. Facial massage also increases circulation and drains lymph, reducing puffiness and swelling. The techniques used by FaceGym provide immediate results that continue to last for weeks afterwards. Do not expect light tapping or stroking: it’s called a ‘workout’ for a good reason.

FaceGym, studios in various locations across London, including Surrenne, Old Barrack Yard, London SW1X 7NP, and Selfridges, 400 Oxford St, London W1A 1AB

facegym.com

Products by Dr. David Jack, including the ‘Yellow Peel’ (Image credit: Courtesy of Dr. David Jack)

Dr David Jack

Having recently opened a fourth location in the City’s Royal Exchange (alongside existing clinics in Belgravia, a pop-up at The Savoy and a flagship on Harley Street), Dr David Jack is one of the most trusted aesthetic practitioners in the UK. All have been designed with interiors that complement the architecture that houses them. In the case of the Belgravia Clinic on Ebury Street, a 1960s-era building, the space is decked out in contrast to its brutalist exterior, inspired by a 1930s Milanese villa by Piero Portaluppi.

Here, you will also find the SkinTech Studio, a bespoke facial bar developed with the clinic’s head aesthetician to work in tandem with injectables. The ‘Pigmentation Facial’ combines derma roller microneedling and mesotherapy, where a cocktail of antioxidants is administered to the skin to reduce pigmentation and boost hydration. Mine, performed by one of the expert practitioners, was combined with dermaplaning and the ‘Yellow Peel’ from Dr David Jack’s namesake skincare line.

Dr. David Jack, 96 Harley St, London W1G 7HY and 59 Ebury St, London SW1W 0NZ

drdavidjack.com

Dr Joney De Souza: Skin and Laser

Dr Joney De Souza’s Marylebone-based clinic, which specialises in laser treatments, ‘less is more’ injectables, and a plethora of other therapies such as PRP, is situated just across the way from Chiltern Street. Inside, you are greeted by a waft of Diptyque’s ‘Baeis’ and Dr Joney’s team, before meeting the man himself.

Born in Brazil, Dr De Souza has been practising aesthetic medicine for 20 years, developing the ‘De Souza Method’ which tackles ‘volume’, ‘texture’ and ‘tone’. During a consultation, he will advise on a unique ‘contour and lift’, ‘smooth and refine’ and ‘clear and tone’. For the latter effect, Picosure, a laser treatment with minimal downtime that reduces hyperpigmentation all whilst stimulating collagen production, ‘reset’ my skin after summer in preparation for the winter months. Other laser options, all administered by a specialist, range from IPL to Co2 resurfacing.

Dr Joney De Souza Skin and Laser, 49 Blandford St, London W1U 7HH

drjoneydesouza.com

A treatment room in Augustinus Bader: The Skin Lab, located on Dover Street in London (Image credit: Courtesy of Augustinus Bader)

Augustinus Bader: The Skin Lab

The Skin Lab by Augustinus Bader adjoins the London outpost of The Lanserhof Clinic, at The Arts Club on Dover Street. Offering facial treatments in line with Professor Bader’s approach to optimum skin health and using the brand’s signature TFC8 technology, present in all of its products, the ultimate goal is to ‘boost cellular communication’ to rejuvenate, firm, tone and refine.

Accompanying the facial I had there was an IV vitamin drip at The Lanserhof, which administered a potent amount of nutrients directly into the bloodstream (what happens inside the body reflects on the outside, after all). The treatment itself began with placing my head into a Visia Skin Analysis machine, where the skin is scanned with multi-spectral imaging to reveal damage beneath the surface. Then, each element is customised to reflect the client’s needs, from steaming and radiofrequency, to extractions and light therapy. Needless to say, I left glowing.

Augustinus Bader: The Skin Lab, The Lanserhof at The Arts Club, 17-18 Dover Street, London W1S 4LT

augustinusbader.com

111 Harley Street

111 Harley Street by Dr Yannis Alexandrides – also the founder of 111 Skin and 111 Cryo – provides a breadth of surgical, non-surgical and injectable aesthetic treatments (over 10,000+ per year, to be exact, according to its website). Each one is performed with the same meticulous care and attention to detail at the clinic, established in 2001. Now, it is globally renowned for providing up-to-the-minute treatments via its team of experts. This includes the likes of Ameela, a polynucleotide skin-boosting injectable derived from DNA found in salmon sperm.

Exosomes ASCEplus SRLV, also derived from stem cells, is a topical product used in conjunction with micro-needling, known for its hydrating and healing properties. I had mine applied via Potenza, where tiny needles with a thickness according to my skin type (this is decided by a practitioner after a thorough consultation) penetrate the epidermis alongside radiofrequency. Encouraging the body’s healing process and collagen and elastin production, though this is not for the faint of heart, the results are worth momentary discomfort.

111 Harley St, London, W1G 6AW

111harleystreet.com