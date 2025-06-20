If TikTok is to be believed, the absolute first thing one must do upon visiting Japan – before taking in the cherry-blossom or indulging in fresh sashimi – is go to a head spa. The multi-step treatment designed to both relax the body and treat the scalp is, they say, a non-negotiable. Fortunately, as I have no imminent trips to the country planned, these viral spa experiences are now becoming available a little closer to home, and I need only travel as far as Islington for London’s most authentic Japanese head spa.

Seeking Zen and good hair at London’ Japanese head spa Goen

Open since November 2023, Goen is the brainchild of Rieko Naruchi (also owner of the nearby Hikari salon) and Shiori Takahashi, a session hair stylist whose clients include Miu Miu, Givenchy, Acne Studios, Burberry and more. Both Japanese expatriates were amazed that the trend for head spas hadn’t yet reached the UK, and set about creating a little slice of Japan in a quiet north-London terrace.

‘We wanted to create a truly Zen, relaxing space. My inspiration was the quiet, hidden temples and shrines in the Japanese countryside – like the ones in my hometown, nestled in the mountains. A place where you can step away from the noise of the outside world and just breath,’ Takahashi tells Wallpaper*.

The result is a minimal space with low lighting, textured taupe-coloured walls and pale wood tones, scented with the burning of hinoki-perfumed incense. ‘The main concept for design was the aesthetic of wabi-sabi and Zen,’ says Takahashi. The principles of Zen come from ancient Buddhist teachings on meditation, but more generally relate to a feeling of peace and calm: Japanese head spas’ original purpose was physical, to promote hair growth and maintain a healthy scalp, but the qualities of Zen were a very welcome byproduct.

‘It’s a full-body and mind reset, like finding a moment of Zen’ Rieko Naruchi

As such, Goen offers treatments that prioritise relaxation as well as having cosmetic benefits. ‘Japanese head spas aren’t just about healthy hair growth and relieving tension; they also offer a deep sense of relaxation and refreshment,’ says Naruchi. ‘It’s a full-body and mind reset, like finding a moment of Zen in the middle of a chaotic life. That’s something people are really craving right now.’

My deep relaxation treatment began with a drink of warm water, to enhance circulation, and selecting which essential oil would permeate the treatment room. The practitioner then analysed the condition of my scalp with a micro camera, and explained how she would tailor the treatment accordingly – in my case the priority was for her to relax my head muscles through targeted massage.

There are 14 steps to a 60-minute session at Goen, including cleansing, a penetrating nano-bubble wash, intensive massage, and hot-eye mask (cross-reference, if you wish, the 15-step Korean scalp treatment that won a Wallpaper* Design Award in 2024). ‘Authenticity comes from the details. All of our equipment – shampoo chairs, water fountains, and microbubble machines – are made in Japan and are the same as those used in head spas there. More importantly, our incredible therapists have trained and worked in Japanese head spas for years. They have expert knowledge and a deep understanding of the techniques that make a Japanese head spa unique,’ says Naruchi.

The positive results, for me, are virtually instantaneous – the practitioner demonstrated how she had been able to release the tension in my muscles, my shoulders (and hair) felt softened, and that afternoon I took an uncharacteristic three-hour nap on the sofa.

The word ‘goen’ is itself another Buddhist principle, in essence representing interconnectivity and the great forces behind the encounters we share with one another. Naruchi and Takahashi – who hail from opposite tips of Japan – meeting in London was goen, and in turn will create future goen for those who enter the salon and are touched by the experience they have there.

‘It’s quite a challenge to summarise the profundity of goen, it’s so deep. I’ve been trying to find a way to succinctly translate it for the Goen label,’ Naruchi laughs. These labels are for Goen’s first product range, a 98-per-cent-natural-ingredient shampoo and conditioner produced entirely in the UK, available to purchase through the salon. Both formulations are designed with scalp-care in mind, are contained within refillable packaging, and are fragranced with camellia and that same hinoki wood that lends the salon its beautiful aroma.

This cleansing duo marks the first step into sharing Goen’s philosophy with a wider audience, but there’s more to come. According to Takahashi: ‘We’d love to eventually offer training and help make the treatments more widely known and practised – so more people can experience the deep relaxation and wellbeing they bring. At the heart of it all, we simply want to help people feel happier, more refreshed, and more at peace in their daily lives.’

goen.co.uk