Burberry A/W 2025 introduced a windswept cast of characters with extremely long hair

Burberry’s A/W 2025 collection marked the end of London Fashion Week yesterday (24 February 2025) with a ‘blockbuster’ show.

Here, creative director at the storied British fashion house Daniel Lee, took inspiration from ‘the exquisite, faded interiors and bohemian characters of British stately homes … and long rainy walks in the great outdoors.’

Burberry A/W 2025 beauty: long hair by Shiori Takahashi

The beauty team this season comprised Ama Quashie on nails alongside make-up artist Ammy Drammeh, who created perfected skin with flushed cheeks, giving the impression that models were briskly striding through England’s green and pleasant land. The set design courtesy of Bureau Betak – previewed by Wallpaper* ahead of yesterday’s show at The Tate Britain– featured swathes of fabric, fittingly printed with bucolic oil paintings by the British masters.

It was Shiori Takahashi’s hair styling, however, that was the central focus of Burberry’s runway beauty offering, interplaying with the work of casting director Anita Bitton. ‘The casting was amazing, as always, and the models had stunning long hair,’ Takahashi tells Wallpaper*. ‘So the idea was to create outdoorsy, windswept hair, naturally moving in the wind.’

Poignantly, Iris Lasnet – daughter of the late British model Stella Tenant – walked the blue-carpeted runway, with golden-blonde strands extending well below her waist, which had been belted with a burgundy leather trench coat. (Lasnet, 20, also wears a septum ring in tribute to her mother, who famously had her own pierced during the 1990s and worked closely with Burberry throughout her career).

‘I used alcohol-based products to create a textured finish and ensure the hair stays in place. Additionally, I applied a small amount of matte wax with my fingers to specific areas for added definition,’ explains Takahashi.

‘We also created some shorter hair looks based on a Nick Cave reference, running fingers through the hair to create natural toughness. For the braided looks on four models [Annemary Aderibigbe, Assa Baradji, Elodie Guipaud and Sasha Quenby] we created extra-long micro box braids,’ Takahashi continues. ‘Each model had a team of three to seven braiders working on their hair backstage.’

Actor Elizabeth McGovern and Scottish legacy model Kirsty Hume, wore their long hair in shades of silver. Takahashi set McGovern’s salt and pepper strands in almost damp-looking waves, pulling the top layer away from the face to mimic gale force conditions. In Hume’s case, her shock of bright white blonde closed the show. Parted down the middle, it was also integrated into the styling, tucked into the semi-open funnel neckline of a black leather parker coat.

‘Our cast of actors just chimed with the bohemian irreverence,' said Daniel Lee in a statement. 'And, of course, they know how to make clothes come alive.’

