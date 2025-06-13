Inside Miu Miu’s ‘proudly modern and minimal’ new London store
Wallpaper* takes a tour of Miu Miu’s newly refurbished New Bond Street store, which is designed as a gathering place for the Italian house’s ‘spirited, intelligent, thoughtful community’
‘Proudly modern and minimal’ is how Miu Miu describes its refurbished London store, which opened yesterday evening (12 June 2025) with the latest iteration of the Miu Miu Club, the Italian house’s ephemeral riff on a private members’ club (after a tour, guests were shuttled in Miu Miu-branded taxis across town to historic north London nightspot Koko for dinner, drinks, and a performance from Little Simz).
An extension of sorts to initiatives like Miu Miu Women’s Tales (a commissioning platform for women-led short films) and the more recent Miu Miu Literary Club (which runs at Salone del Mobile), Miuccia Prada envisions the space as a site of ‘cultural exchange, conversation and the gathering of a spirited and intelligent, thoughtful community’.
Miu Miu New Bond Street: the Wallpaper* tour
Located in its longtime position at the corner of New Bond Street and Bruton Street, the newly renovated store’s most distinct design feature is its grid-like industrial metal floor. Stretching across the ground floor, it gives the otherwise minimal space a strange, almost dreamlike feel, evocative of the house’s cinematic runway sets at Paris Palais d’Iéna each season (a mood compounded by the brightly-lit ceiling and just-blue walls).
Furniture is also minimal: the only interruptions to the otherwise sparse space are two display cases in vivid ‘shocks’ of yellow and green, while a contemporary pale blue sofa sits amid shelves of footwear. Upstairs is warmer: the industrial metal floor is replaced by wooden parquet and a vast high-pile rug, while the ceiling is made up of undulating wooden squares, adding to the feeling of intimacy.
The opening coincides with what has been a blockbuster past year for Miu Miu, with retail sales in 2024 rising 93 per cent and defying the market downturn elsewhere in luxury fashion. Sales continue to be buoyant into 2025: for the first quarter, The Prada Group – the conglomerate which owns Miu Miu – reported sales were up 60 per cent year on year. Part of a wider retail refresh, the new London store is expected to set the aesthetic tone for other upcoming openings.
Alongside a comprehensive array of product – spanning ready-to-wear, bags, shoes and eyewear – the store’s launch will also feature a limited-edition Miu Miu Upcycled collection, created in collaboration with costume and production designer Catherine Martin. Martin, who previously collaborated with Miuccia Prada on the wardrobe for Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 movie The Great Gatsby, also directed her first short film, ‘Grande Envie’, to launch the collection.
‘It works so well because we are all interested in a rigorous and exacting intellectual process which deals with the human experience today,’ says Martin of her longtime collaboration with Miuccia Prada, which continued this year with the show set for Prada’s A/W 2025 mens- and womenswear shows. Lining the floor of a scaffold structure in the Fondazione Prada showspace, Martin’s art nouveau-inspired motifs adorned a specially commissioned carpet.
The Miu Miu Upcycled collection will be previewed in the London store, which is open now.
Miu Miu Bond Street, 150 New Bond Street, London, W1S 2RH.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
