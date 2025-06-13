‘Proudly modern and minimal’ is how Miu Miu describes its refurbished London store, which opened yesterday evening (12 June 2025) with the latest iteration of the Miu Miu Club, the Italian house’s ephemeral riff on a private members’ club (after a tour, guests were shuttled in Miu Miu-branded taxis across town to historic north London nightspot Koko for dinner, drinks, and a performance from Little Simz).

An extension of sorts to initiatives like Miu Miu Women’s Tales (a commissioning platform for women-led short films) and the more recent Miu Miu Literary Club (which runs at Salone del Mobile), Miuccia Prada envisions the space as a site of ‘cultural exchange, conversation and the gathering of a spirited and intelligent, thoughtful community’.

Miu Miu New Bond Street: the Wallpaper* tour

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Located in its longtime position at the corner of New Bond Street and Bruton Street, the newly renovated store’s most distinct design feature is its grid-like industrial metal floor. Stretching across the ground floor, it gives the otherwise minimal space a strange, almost dreamlike feel, evocative of the house’s cinematic runway sets at Paris Palais d’Iéna each season (a mood compounded by the brightly-lit ceiling and just-blue walls).

Furniture is also minimal: the only interruptions to the otherwise sparse space are two display cases in vivid ‘shocks’ of yellow and green, while a contemporary pale blue sofa sits amid shelves of footwear. Upstairs is warmer: the industrial metal floor is replaced by wooden parquet and a vast high-pile rug, while the ceiling is made up of undulating wooden squares, adding to the feeling of intimacy.

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

The opening coincides with what has been a blockbuster past year for Miu Miu, with retail sales in 2024 rising 93 per cent and defying the market downturn elsewhere in luxury fashion. Sales continue to be buoyant into 2025: for the first quarter, The Prada Group – the conglomerate which owns Miu Miu – reported sales were up 60 per cent year on year. Part of a wider retail refresh, the new London store is expected to set the aesthetic tone for other upcoming openings.

Alongside a comprehensive array of product – spanning ready-to-wear, bags, shoes and eyewear – the store’s launch will also feature a limited-edition Miu Miu Upcycled collection, created in collaboration with costume and production designer Catherine Martin. Martin, who previously collaborated with Miuccia Prada on the wardrobe for Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 movie The Great Gatsby, also directed her first short film, ‘Grande Envie’, to launch the collection.

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

‘It works so well because we are all interested in a rigorous and exacting intellectual process which deals with the human experience today,’ says Martin of her longtime collaboration with Miuccia Prada, which continued this year with the show set for Prada’s A/W 2025 mens- and womenswear shows. Lining the floor of a scaffold structure in the Fondazione Prada showspace, Martin’s art nouveau-inspired motifs adorned a specially commissioned carpet.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Miu Miu Upcycled collection will be previewed in the London store, which is open now.

Miu Miu Bond Street, 150 New Bond Street, London, W1S 2RH.