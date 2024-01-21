How the 15-step Korean scalp treatment rejuvenates hair like nothing else

The viral 15-step Korean scalp treatment at the Eco Jardin salon in Seoul wins a Wallpaper* Design Award 2024 – and here is why

The 15-step Korean scalp treatment with artwork by Lucie Birant
(Image credit: Artwork by Lucie Birant)
By Hannah Tindle
published

One of the places to try the viral 15-step Korean scalp treatment is the Eco Jardin by Park Jun salon, nestled beside Gongdeok station in Seoul (Best City in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024). One of South Korea’s most comprehensive scalp treatments, it incorporates products containing plant-based ingredients alongside human stem cell culture extract, known for effective hair loss prevention. The meticulous process takes approximately 90 minutes to complete. Practitioners at the salon spend a year studying scalp physiology, so all are well-versed in the treatment’s effects (from an intensely deep cleanse to purported relief from insomnia and stress). 

It starts with a microscopic scalp analysis (in which an image of the client’s follicles appears digitally enlarged on a screen). Is your scalp too dry? Or too oily? Perhaps there is a build-up of products that show the need for a deeper cleanse than previously thought. (Using heavy products and skipping a clarifying scrub or shampoo, or using dry shampoo that is recommended for your hair type, can lead to this issue).

The 15-step Korean scalp treatment by Eco Jardin by Park Jun

This is followed by various massages on the neck, head and scalp. Massage opens up the follicles, allowing for the rest of the treatment’s steps to work at an optimum level. It also reduces tightness and tension in the body. Incorporating regular scalp massage into your haircare routine is also beneficial for hair growth. But make sure, when doing this yourself, to use the pads of your fingertips and gently manipulate your scalp rather than your hair to prevent breakage, or use a soft silicone tool like this one).  

One of the treatment’s stand-out steps is the use of a galvanic sealing brush, which emits a gentle, continuous electric current to soften and emulsifies sebum and keratin in the hair follicle. (Galvanism was first used on hair in the 19th century, by an optometrist looking to remove ingrown eyelashes and encourage regrowth.) In the 15-step treatment, the brush also emits a combination of red and blue LED light on the scalp. Red light increases cell turnover, whereas blue light kills acne-causing bacteria. Steam and gentle water pressure, through the use of a waterfall tool, finally rinse the hair clean. The treatment concludes with a reanalysis of the scalp (where you will see it rejuvenated as never before), a mist tonic, and styling.

The below illustrations by Lucy Birant, as originally published in the February 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, demonstrate exactly what to expect, step by meticulous step.

01. Microscopic diagnosis

Illustrations of 15 step Korean scalp treatment by Lucie Birant

(Image credit: Artwork by Lucie Birant)

02. Oil massage

Illustrations of 15 step Korean scalp treatment by Lucie Birant

(Image credit: Artwork by Lucie Birant)

03. Galvanic sealing brush

Illustrations of 15 step Korean scalp treatment by Lucie Birant

(Image credit: Artwork by Lucie Birant)

04. Invigorating scrub

Illustrations of 15 step Korean scalp treatment by Lucie Birant

(Image credit: Artwork by Lucie Birant)

05. Steam mist

Illustrations of 15 step Korean scalp treatment by Lucie Birant

(Image credit: Artwork by Lucie Birant)

06. Neck massage

Illustrations of 15 step Korean scalp treatment by Lucie Birant

(Image credit: Artwork by Lucie Birant)

07. Relaxation tool

Illustrations of 15 step Korean scalp treatment by Lucie Birant

(Image credit: Artwork by Lucie Birant)

08. Hot towel

Illustrations of 15 step Korean scalp treatment by Lucie Birant

(Image credit: Artwork by Lucie Birant)

09. Shampoo

Illustrations of 15 step Korean scalp treatment by Lucie Birant

(Image credit: Artwork by Lucie Birant)

10. Y stick massage

Illustrations of 15 step Korean scalp treatment by Lucie Birant

(Image credit: Artwork by Lucie Birant)

11. Waterfall spa

Illustrations of 15 step Korean scalp treatment by Lucie Birant

(Image credit: Artwork by Lucie Birant)

12. Reanalysis

Illustrations of 15 step Korean scalp treatment by Lucie Birant

(Image credit: Artwork by Lucie Birant)

13. Mist tonic

Illustrations of 15 step Korean scalp treatment by Lucie Birant

(Image credit: Artwork by Lucie Birant)

14. T stick massage tool

Illustrations of 15 step Korean scalp treatment by Lucie Birant

(Image credit: Artwork by Lucie Birant)

15. Styling

Illustrations of 15 step Korean scalp treatment by Lucie Birant

(Image credit: Artwork by Lucie Birant)

A version of this article appears in the February 2024 issue of Wallpaper* – dedicated to the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 – available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.

