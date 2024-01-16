Bottega Veneta’s one-off chocolates are the sweetest Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 winner
These hand-painted chocolates, made by Peyrano to celebrate Bottega Veneta’s collaboration with Gaetano Pesce, win ’Best Goody Bag’ at the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
For Milan Design Week last April, Bottega Veneta tasked design maestro Gaetano Pesce with creating a site-specific artwork at the house’s Via Montenapoleone store. Pesce and his team draped a huge scaffold structure with painted canvas, sprayed it with resin and backlit it to create an immersive grotto installation, where visitors could view two bags realised by Bottega Veneta for the designer.
As a celebration of this unique project, entitled ‘Vieni a Vedere’ (and among our favourite fashion moments of Milan Design Week 2023), each visitor to the grotto received a souvenir gift: a poster drawn by Pesce, commemorating the installation, and a box containing striking hand-painted chocolates by Turin-based artisanal chocolatier Peyrano – no doubt our sweetest Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 winner (the distinct chocolates were awarded ’Best Goody Bag’ at this year’s awards, as featured in our February issue).
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024, best goody bag: hand-painted chocolates, by Peyrano, for Gaetano Pesce and Bottega Veneta
Matthieu Blazy, Bottega Veneta’s creative director first collaborated with Pesce for the house’s S/S 2023 show, where he created 400 colourful resin chairs, as well as a poured resin floor. In the artist’s humanist style, each chair was entirely unique, featuring naive smiley faces, drawings of handbags, or the designer’s own signature.
‘As a designer, I make originals, not standardised series, that’s the old way – this is the new way,’ Pesce said at the time. ‘And this is a fashion company that did a fantastic job in helping me realise such a project. It is a message that is super political – and it is not a museum or a gallery that is helping me convey it. Who makes culture today? The museum or the fashion company? It is food for the brain – not for pay. If we see the same thing each day, then we die.’
A version of this article appears in the February 2024 issue of Wallpaper* – dedicated to the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 – available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Anne Soward joined the Wallpaper* team as Production Editor back in 2005, fresh from a three-year stint working in Sydney at Vogue Entertaining & Travel. She prepares all content for print to ensure every story adheres to Wallpaper’s superlative editorial standards. When not dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s, she dreams about real estate.
-
Sneak peek: inside Jack Shainman’s vast New York gallery
Jack Shainman’s new gallery space opens with ‘Broken Spectre’, a new film by Irish artist Richard Mosse
By Mary Cleary Published
-
At Kinkally, London, revel in chic interiors and contemporary Georgian cuisine
Kinkally is the new restaurant putting inventive Georgian dumplings on London’s culinary map, alongside its sultry subterranean sidekick, Bar Kinky
By Billie Brand Published
-
A Belgian house in the fields blends subtle minimalism with family life
House in the Fields by Stef Claes is a family retreat in the green Belgian countryside sprinkled with a US modernist architecture twist
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Omni Hiraya Ginto face sculpting tool is an exquisitely formed beauty device
The Omni Hiraya Ginto face sculpting tool is coated in 24ct gold and wins a Wallpaper* Design Award 2024
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Prada’s origami pumps are a Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024 winner
These floral appliqué Prada pumps are an exploration of contemporary beauty, and win ‘Best Structural Sensation’
By Jack Moss Published
-
Best in shows: Wallpaper* picks S/S 2024’s standout looks
As part of Wallpaper’s Design Awards 2024 issue, we select the winning S/S 2024 runway collections – and their defining looks – at the start of a new season in style
By Jack Moss Published
-
Dripping slime, bedhead hair: 2023 fashion highlights, as picked by the Wallpaper* team
The Wallpaper* style and beauty team picks their 2023 fashion highlights, from curtains of slime at Prada to bedhead hair at Miu Miu, and Pharrell Williams’ Paris shutdown for his Louis Vuitton debut
By Jack Moss Published
-
Why the men’s tie is no longer a relic of the past
In the hands of these designers, the men’s tie is being reinvented in colourful, imaginative new fabrications – making it 2024’s most desirable accessory
By Jack Moss Published
-
Luxurious board games from fashion’s finest, made to gift or treasure
From a sleek Prada backgammon set to a handcrafted wooden chess board by Hermès, luxurious board games made to amuse even the most fastidious of style aficionados
By Jack Moss Published
-
Wallpaper* gift guide: shopping with beauty & grooming editor Hannah Tindle
From a denim-toned eyeshadow palette to the perfect pair of jeans, and a heavenly blue bathrobe, these cool tones and stylish finds make for a super-luxe gift guide
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Unconventional men’s tailoring to make an impression this winter
This winter’s men’s tailoring is defined by razor-sharp reinterpretations of classic silhouettes, designed to make you stand out over a celebratory season ahead
By Jack Moss Published