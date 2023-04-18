Fashion’s finest moments at Milan Design Week 2023: Bottega Veneta to Dior

Order has resumed in Milano as Salone del Mobile and Milan Design Week are back to their April calendar slot and the queues are as long as the sun is hot. With the intersection between fashion, craft and architecture an ever-increasingly sweet spot for brands to flex their collaborative muscle, the fashion industry was also out in force to celebrate it.

Bottega Veneta enlisted the esteemed Gaetano Pesce – its recent show-set collaborator – to take over its Via Montenapoleone store with a draped-resin grotto; Dior invited Philippe Starck to expand on his inaugural 2022 ode to the world of couture; Giorgio Armani opened up his exquisite Via Borgonuovo HQ for the first time to the public; and Etro revealed the fruits of creative director Marco di Vincenzo’s Insta-affinity with the artist Amy Lincoln.

Here, in an ongoing round-up, is the Wallpaper* edit of the best fashion moments at Milan Design Week 2023.

Best of: fashion brands at Milan Design Week 2023

Dior

To the Palazzo Citterio, where Philippe Starck presented the next verse in his annual ode to Monsieur Dior and the house’s famous ‘Medallion’ chair. This year, Dior by Starck riffed on the ‘Miss Dior’ chair the designer created for last year’s outing with the ‘Miss Dior Sweet Chair’ and the ‘Monsieur Dior’ armchair which he described as being ‘perfectly balanced through these essential notions of gravity and lightness, of yin and yang’. Presented in aluminium, pink, black and fluorescent orange toile de Jouy, the notion came to life with a circular sculptural installation devised in collaboration with Soundwalk Collective that saw the chairs rise and fall in opposing directions as if weightless puppetry. ‘Miss Dior and Monsieur Dior, Catherine and Christian Dior, the sister and the brother, the chair and the armchair, is the story of a sublime complementary duality,’ Starck says of his stimulus. To complete the family, occasional tables and stools were presented, also sculpted and finessed from aluminium. ‘Aluminium is the point zero from which everything is built, the idea of intelligence and purity of technology,’ says Starck. ‘The object as it is in its origin, its essence, without any dross.’

Bottega Veneta

As if Bottega Veneta’s Summer 2023 fashion show wasn’t already one for the history books – that leather lumberjack shirt, those calfskin jeans – its set design collaboration with design maestro Gaetano Pesce, has been immortalised with the duo’s Milan Design Week tie-up. Taking over the house’s entire Via Montenapoleone boutique, Pesce and his team were given creative carte blanche to construct a huge scaffold structure, under which they draped hand-painted canvas, sprayed it in situ with resin, and back-lit it so it became an immersive grotto. Entitled ‘Vieni a Vedere’, meaning ‘come and see’, it draws guests along a womb-like corridor, where Pesce’s first handbags (two extremely limited editions inspired by memories of two mountains meeting in his childhood) are born to the world.

Etro

Many an auspicious friendship has been made on Instagram by Marco de Vincenzo, Etro’s creative director. ‘It’s special, because you can find someone who is doing what's in your mind in a different way and it’s an authentic way to connect,’ he tells Wallpaper. A year into his helm at the Italian house famed for its paisley prints and luscious textiles, his recent scrolling saw him land on the page of New York-based painter Amy Lincoln. Drawn to her hypnotic dreamscapes, the designer asked her to work on six tapestry-inspired blankets for their collaboration ‘Woven Spectrum’, presented this week in the brand’s Brera boutique where every inch of every wall is covered in Lincoln’s brushstrokes. Describing their meeting as serendipitous, the pair talked of the positive tension between their mediums that helps ground their work. ‘If I focus too much on fashion, it means business, so sometimes to lose control and to look at something differently, reminds you that fashion is art,’ smiles de Vincenzo. ‘It's important as an artist to not be too influenced by market forces,’ adds Lincoln. ‘I think you want to be able to make enough money to actually live as an artist and be able to make your art, but you also need to make what you feel most connected to and what feels most important.’

Zegna

Zegna took the opportunity of the Milan fair to launch its new Zegna X service it has created in collaboration with Microsoft. A state-of-the-art update to its already wildly popular made-to-measure service, a new 3D style generator will gather customers’ and clients’ personal style requirements to generate billions of personalised configurations of luxury leisurewear – 49 billion to be exact. ‘The most expensive thing we have today in our life is time and we have huge customers with amazing wallets and willingness to buy, they just do not have the time to do so,’ says chief marketing and sustainability officer Edoardo Zegna. Available in-store in Milan, next year the plan is to roll it out online so people can be their own armchair stylists. For artistic director Alessandro Sartori, the technology is a complement to the traditional tailoring he and the house are famed for. ‘It’s giving me more options and information to play with of course,’ he said. ‘Before, we had good information, but not at this level.’

