Prada and Formafantasma announce Prada Frames 2023 in Hong Kong and Milan
Following on from its inaugural edition during Fuorisalone 2023, Prada Frames returns with a double symposium in Hong Kong (21 – 22 March) and Milan (17 – 19 April)
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Prada and Formafantasma announced Prada Frames 2023, the second edition of their successful collaborative symposium, which they debuted at Fuorisalone 2022. For its second edition, the multidisciplinary series of talks, hosted by Prada and led by Formafantasma's Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin, will take place in both Hong Kong (21 – 22 March) and in Milan during Milan Design Week 2023 (17 – 19 April).
Prada Frames 2023: Hong Kong and Milan
Once again addressing the complex relationship between the environment and design, Prada Frames 2023 will follow a theme of ‘Materials in Flux’, focusing on 'waste as a matter in transformation'. The theme stems from Formafantasma's ongoing research into materials that are traditional to the design industry, analysing all aspects of their extraction, processing and use.
'Under a shared ecological lens and with a transdisciplinary approach, the symposium will investigate the dynamics that govern waste infrastructures and their value systems, aiming to unpack the complex relationship between matter and ecosystems,' reads a note introducing the two events.
The Hong Kong edition will take place at the Herzog & de Meuron-designed M+ in West Kowloon. Curated by the museum, the two-day event will be inaugurated with a lecture by architect Jacques Herzog, with further sessions led by Ute Meta Bauer, LAAB Architects, Lisa Reihana, Charles Lim and Formafantasma.
In Milan during Fuorisalone 2023, meanwhile, the programme will include contributions by Tim Ingold, Elizabeth Povinelli, Beatriz Colomina, Mark Wigley, Sophie Chao, Veena Sahajwalla and Hans Ulrich Obrist.
‘Education and culture are essential instruments that help us not only comprehend ourselves and the world we live in, but also urge us to explore the unknown,’ said Miuccia Prada on the occasion of the 2022 Prada Frames. ‘Conversations have always been at the core of Prada’s approach and investigation of the world, so Prada Frames with Formafantasma was a very natural step in this direction.’
Prada Frames Hong Kong, 21 – 22 March 2023
M+
38 Museum Drive
West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong
Prada Frames Milan, 17 – 19 March 2023
Location to be announced
prada.com (opens in new tab)
formafantasma.com (opens in new tab)
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
New earbuds to switch to, from high-end and polychromatic to eco-friendly
A fresh look at what’s new on the earbuds market, including earbuds by Sony, Bowers & Wilkins, Bang & Olufsen and more
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Porsche 911 Turbo S still defines the spiritual heart of the company
Few sports cars have the record and results of Porsche's 911, a sports car for all seasons. The eighth generation machine stays true to the original blueprint
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
New exhibition ‘Italian Passion: The Art of Espresso’ is a compact shot of coffee and design
‘Italian Passion: The Art of Espresso’ is a new exhibition in Copenhagen (7 – 31 March 2023) that charts the crossovers between the classic Italian espresso and contemporary design and technology
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Alessi Occasional Objects: Virgil Abloh’s take on cutlery
Best Cross Pollination: Alessi's cutlery by the late designer Virgil Abloh, in collaboration with his London studio Alaska Alaska, is awarded at the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Salone del Mobile 2023 will be conceived as a city
Salone del Mobile 2023 (18-23 April): new cultural programme announced for the fair, as well as a radical rethink of Euroluce to become a benchmark of future fair models. Preview of Salone del Mobile 2023, Fuorisalone and more
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
USM launches blushing pink limited edition of its modular furniture
Following an installation during Milan Design Week 2022, USM launches a new pink limited edition of its Haller range
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
‘You don't want space; you want to fill it’: Milan exhibition
Making its debut during Milan Design Week 2022 at Marsèll Paradise, a new exhibition by Matylda Krzykowski, explores how we approach the space we live in (until 15 July 2022)
By Cristina Kiran Piotti • Last updated
-
Men’s mental health takes centre stage at an art and design exhibition by Tableau
‘Confessions’, which travels to Copenhagen’s 3 Days of Design following its debut at Milan Design Week 2022, features commissioned work by 14 male artists, designers and architects, reflecting on toxic masculinity, vulnerability and mental health
By TF Chan • Last updated
-
Salone del Mobile 2022: highlights from Milan Design Week
In pictures: our highlights from Milan Design Week 2022, held during the 60th edition of Salone del Mobile (7 – 12 June 2022)
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
600 designers, 48 countries: the return of Salone Satellite
After a three-year hiatus, Salone Satellite is back, presenting emerging talent within Salone del Mobile 2022: we look at the highlights from the exhibition
By Cristina Kiran Piotti • Last updated
-
Recycled glass tiles by Studio Plastique, Snøhetta and Fornace Brioni launch in Milan
The ‘Forite’ tile collection, which upcycles glass components from discarded fridges, ovens and microwaves, launches with an exhibition at Alcova during Milan Design Week 2022
By TF Chan • Last updated