Prada and Formafantasma announce Prada Frames 2023 in Hong Kong and Milan

Prada and Formafantasma announced Prada Frames 2023, the second edition of their successful collaborative symposium, which they debuted at Fuorisalone 2022. For its second edition, the multidisciplinary series of talks, hosted by Prada and led by Formafantasma's Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin, will take place in both Hong Kong (21 – 22 March) and in Milan during Milan Design Week 2023 (17 – 19 April).

Once again addressing the complex relationship between the environment and design, Prada Frames 2023 will follow a theme of ‘Materials in Flux’, focusing on 'waste as a matter in transformation'. The theme stems from Formafantasma's ongoing research into materials that are traditional to the design industry, analysing all aspects of their extraction, processing and use.

'Under a shared ecological lens and with a transdisciplinary approach, the symposium will investigate the dynamics that govern waste infrastructures and their value systems, aiming to unpack the complex relationship between matter and ecosystems,' reads a note introducing the two events.

The Hong Kong edition will take place at the Herzog & de Meuron-designed M+ in West Kowloon. Curated by the museum, the two-day event will be inaugurated with a lecture by architect Jacques Herzog, with further sessions led by Ute Meta Bauer, LAAB Architects, Lisa Reihana, Charles Lim and Formafantasma.

In Milan during Fuorisalone 2023, meanwhile, the programme will include contributions by Tim Ingold, Elizabeth Povinelli, Beatriz Colomina, Mark Wigley, Sophie Chao, Veena Sahajwalla and Hans Ulrich Obrist.

‘Education and culture are essential instruments that help us not only comprehend ourselves and the world we live in, but also urge us to explore the unknown,’ said Miuccia Prada on the occasion of the 2022 Prada Frames. ‘Conversations have always been at the core of Prada’s approach and investigation of the world, so Prada Frames with Formafantasma was a very natural step in this direction.’

Prada Frames Hong Kong, 21 – 22 March 2023

M+

38 Museum Drive

West Kowloon Cultural District

Hong Kong

Prada Frames Milan, 17 – 19 March 2023

Location to be announced

