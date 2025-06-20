Welcome to Milan Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2026

After a relatively sedate three days in Pitti Uomo – the twice-yearly menswear fair in Florence – the next stop on menswear fashion month’s grand tour is Milan, where the behemoths of Italian design will present their visions for the S/S 2026 season ahead. These include Giorgio and Emporio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and Prada, the latter no doubt featuring a dramatic runway set created with longtime collaborators with OMA (we unpacked the 25-year partnership here). And, such is the power of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons as fashion soothsayers, the show will likely set the tone of the season ahead – all eyes will be on Fondazione Prada come the afternoon of June 22.

There is also something of a British invasion, with Dunhill returning to show on the afternoon of June 22, and Sir Paul Smith shifting from Paris where he has traditionally shown his menswear collections. Promising an intimate showcase, the collection will no doubt celebrate his longstanding love affair with Italy. ‘I’ve proudly had my own showroom in Milan for 22 years and have great affection for the city,’ he says. ‘I’ll be hosting a salon-style show which I know will be intimate and honest to who we are.’ Young British designer Saul Nash, whose shape-shifting sportswear is inspired by a personal history of dance, will also show for the second time in Milan this season.

Elsewhere, an array of presentations, launches and aperitivo will be hosted across the city, which is well-known for its rich history of design. Showcases from Brioni, Brunello Cucinelli and Tod’s will likely mine this heritage, the latter showing at the Piero Portaluppi-designed Villa Necchi Campiglio, an icon of Milanese architecture.

Alongside our daily report on the shows, to bring Milan Fashion Week Men’s to life this season the Wallpaper* editors on the ground will be offering a real-time look at the weekend’s happenings – from behind-the-scenes glimpses to access to the shows, presentations and parties. Stay tuned. JM

Meet the editors

Jack Moss Fashion features editor Jack Moss is Wallpaper’s fashion features editor, reporting for the magazine’s digital and print editions – from international runway shows to profiling the style world’s leading figures.

Jason Hughes Fashion and creative director Jason Hughes is Wallpaper’s fashion and creative director, overseeing all style content – from fashion and beauty to watches and jewellery – as well as leading the visual direction of the magazine.