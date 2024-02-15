Acqua di Parma’s Seoul-based café is a rhapsody of yellow and blue

Acqua di Parma has opened a playfully vibrant café in the heart of Seoul’s Lotte Tower Mall in South Korea. Designed by Dorothée Meilichzon, Acqua di Parma Yellow Café beautifully balances Italian architectural details with the energetic nature of Seoul, delivering a colourful space that is fun and sophisticated.

A reflection of the brand's Mediterranean roots, the boutique café is finished in noble white stone. Arches, and vaults replicate a Milanese cityscape, while splashes of azure blues and citrus yellows happily boost serotonin levels upon entering.

Step inside Acqua di Parma Yellow Café

(Image credit: Courtesy of Acqua di Parma)

The maison’s iconic art deco bottle is a source of inspiration throughout the space. Whether it be subtle detailing within table and column design to two life-size Blu Mediterraneo that stand tall at the entrance, the brand’s identity is notable throughout.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Acqua di Parma)

The warming hues of the maison’s signature colour palette make for an inviting space, while the vivid design gently nods to the Memphis movement. Round tables and soft yellow seating create a cosy ambience, encouraging communal conversations and interactions. Acqua di Parma products, (which are all made in Italy since the brand was founded in 1916) gracefully line the shelves of the central kitchen area. Meilichzon honed in on the brand’s affinity with citrus, integrating citrus peel textures and swirling curves into the design from sculptures to textural plaster.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Acqua di Parma)

The café’s decadent menu also creates an aroma of fresh citrus notes reminiscent of the maison’s fragrances. Drawing from Italian cuisine it includes a light panna cotta, colonia tart, tiramisu, and lemon or orange mousse cake, which will be updated seasonally and in occurrence with the maison’s new launches. Whether it be to browse the shelves to indulge in the scents of Blu Mediterraneo or Colonia, or to take part in coffee-tasting masterclasses, Acqua di Parma Yellow Café serves up a slice of Italian sun.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Acqua di Parma)

‘Designing the Acqua di Parma space in South Korea was an exploration of cultural synthesis and vibrant aesthetics,’ says the designer Meilichzon. ‘My vision was to build bridges that connect the architectural heritage of Italy, particularly Milanese design, with the dynamic spirit of South Korea, especially Seoul. I drew inspiration from the Memphis movement, while paying homage to giant monuments, white stone, arches, vaults, and porticos that speak of timeless beauty. They are all coming together to create a space that is as much a cultural dialogue as it is a design statement.’

Acqua di Parma Yellow Café is open now.

acquadiparma.com