How Augustinus Bader’s first-ever sunscreen saves precious time in the morning

Augustinus Bader’s first – and highly anticipated – sunscreen is here at last. Loyal followers of the brand, co-founded in 2018 by stem cell researcher Professor Augustinus Bader and biotech investor Charles Rosier, have been sitting tight for a product that performs like its beloved skincare offering, yet also offers high-factor sun protection. And The Sunscreen SPF50 – which launched this week (20 March 2025) – was undoubtedly worth the wait.

Augustinus Bader’s The Sunscreen SPF50 is a skincare time-saver

Augustinus Bader The Sunscreen SPF50 (Image credit: Courtesy of Augustinus Bader)

Professor Bader’s lengthy and meticulous research process has ensured that the TFC8 technology he developed and patented – a signature blend of cell-renewing vitamins, lipids and peptides found in the likes of The Cream, The Rich Cream, The Skin Infusion and more – will work in tandem in The Sunscreen SPF50 across two formulations. (One is chemical and the other mineral, due to the differing ways sunscreens are regulated in particular global regions. The former can be found in the UK and EU, with the latter across the US).

The result is a sunscreen-meets-skincare hybrid that simultaneously nourishes, hydrates, heals and protects. The TFC8 technology is delivered in a relatively thick and nourishing cream, working its magic to calm redness, soothe irritation and repair damage from environmental stressors. However, despite this buttery texture, it is also miraculously lightweight once applied. NB: Absorption time is pleasantly speedy.

In addition, several botanical ingredients feature in Augustinus Bader’s The Sunscreen SPF50. Here, restorative cotton seed and microalgae extract meet with antioxidants such as pomegranate flower, perilla leaf and Kakadu plum complex. While raspberry seed oil – also possessing antioxidative properties – is rich in vitamin E, A, omega-3 and omega-6.

Augustinus Bader The Sunscreen SPF50 (Image credit: Courtesy of Augustinus Bader)

The Sunscreen SPF50’s packaging design is a departure from Augustinus Bader’s instantly recognisable blue and gold colour scheme, with its refillable bottle – crafted from recycled aluminium – instead appearing in white.

Of course, an SPF is the designated final ‘AM’ step in any skincare regime. But for the perennially late among us – or for those wanting to simplify their routine – it’s a time-saver, too, thanks to the fact that the sunscreen performs multiple skincare actions in one go. So on those days when time is of the essence, a morning cleanse – plus the liberal application of The Sunscreen SPF50 – is all that one requires.

augustinusbader.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors