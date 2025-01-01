Face and body cleansers for a fresh new year, from Augustinus Bader to Aesop

This edit of face and body cleansers will aid in starting the new year afresh. (Plus, as it’s the first day of 2025, suffice to say many of us could use a little help in the post-NYE rejuvenation process).

Against a make-up-eliminating Augustinus Bader cleansing balm and a Chanel gel-to-oil formula, the remnants of last night’s mascara stand little chance. And to soothe sore muscles (or heads, for that matter) look no further than an Alpine-inspired bath soak by Susanne Kaufmann.

Read on for more purifying products with the Wallpaper* seal of approval.

Face and body cleansers for a fresh new year

Augustinus Bader (above)

Containing the brand’s signature TFC8 technology, developed by Professor Augustinus Bader for optimum cell renewal, ‘The Cleansing Balm’ is a gentle formula that effortlessly dissolves make-up and impurities, turning into a milky texture upon contact with water. Unlike many other balm cleansers, it leaves no trace of residue. So those with clog-prone skin can proceed without caution.

Augustinus Bader ‘The Cleansing Balm’, £62.

augustinusbader.com

Mirror Water

Mirror Water ‘Soak Bath Salts’ (Image credit: Courtesy of Mirror Water)

As Estée Lalonde, the founder of London-based brand self-care brand Mirror Water points out: ‘When have you ever regretted taking a bath?’ And in the case of New Year’s Day, never a truer word was spoken, particularly when said bath is sprinkled with Mirror Water’s ‘Soak Bath Salts’. Made entirely from naturally derived Himalayan and magnesium salt the product is also infused with essential oils, which radiate a deeply comforting aroma.

Mirror Water ‘Soak Bath Salts’, £38.

mirrorwater.earth

Aesop

Aesop ‘Geranium Leaf’ body cleanser (Image credit: Courtesy of Aesop)

Some skincare products are considered ‘cult classics’ for good reason, such as the ‘Geranium Leaf’ body cleanser by Aesop. With a verdant and citrusy fragrance, this bath and shower gel may have a low-foaming, gentle formula. But its potent ability to leave one feeling thoroughly refreshed (and, in this instance, ready to take on whatever awaits you in 2025) is unmatched.

Aesop ‘Geranium Leaf’ body cleanser, £39.

aesop.com

MyBlend

myBlend ‘Exfoliating Body Gel-Cream’ (Image credit: Courtesy of MyBlend)

Last year, Wallpaper* featured MyBlend’s ‘myLED’ face mask in the February 2024 Design Awards issue. But we are also fans of the brand’s skincare products, too, including the ‘Revitalising Cream moisturiser and the ‘Exfoliating Body Gel-Cream’. The latter is a body treatment providing both chemical and manual exfoliation that removes dry and dull skin to unveil a whole ‘new you’.

myBlend ‘Exfoliating Body Gel-Cream’, £100.

uk.myblend.com

Chanel

Chanel ‘Sublimage Gel-to-Oil Cleanser’ (Image credit: Courtesy of Chanel)

Chanel’s ‘Sublimage’ skincare range contains a hero antioxidant developed by the house in its Madagascar Sky Lab, called Polyfractioned Vanilla Planifolia. (Read more about this in Wallpaper’s feature on the ‘Sublimage L’Extrait de Nuit’ night serum, here). The ‘Sublimage Gel-to-Oil Cleanser’ features Vanilla Planifolia Water in particular. Starting as a gel, upon contact with the skin the product turns into a make-up removing oil, before finally transforming into a nourishing milk.

Chanel ‘Sublimage Gel-to-Oil Cleanser’, £95.

chanel.com

Dr Barbara Sturm

Dr Barbara Sturm Cleanser (Image credit: Courtesy of Dr Barbara Sturm)

Incredibly gentle on sensitive or irritated skin needing a reset for the new year, Dr Barbara Sturm’s ‘Cleanser’ not only removes make-up and impurities but has the benefit of strengthening skin barrier function, with calming and soothing ingredients such as purslane and aloe vera, plus vitamin E and glycerine. One pump dispenses the ideal amount of foam-based formula, which thickens up into a creamy texture when lathered.

Dr Barbara Sturm ‘Cleanser’, £55.

drsturm.com

Susanne Kaufmann

Susanne Kaufmann ‘Moutain Pine Bath’ soak (Image credit: Courtesy of Susanne Kaufmann)

Mother of sustainable luxury skincare Susanne Kaufmann founded her namesake natural beauty brand on the principles of Austrian Alpine living. The ‘Mountain Pine Bath’ soak, is designed to ease tension, soothe the skin and stimulate blood circulation, with extracts of mountain pine oil and spruce needle oil. (The recycled glass bottle even contains a hand-picked spruce sprig).

Susanne Kaufmann ‘Mountain Pine Bath’, £55.

susannekaufmann.com