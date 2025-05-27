Rowse’s make-up products are so nourishing that ‘you could actually sleep in them’
As Rowse expands from skincare to make-up, Wallpaper* speaks exclusively with co-founders Nuria Val and Gabriela Salord about the biotechnology that underpins its innovative debut collection
Spanish beauty brand Rowse – known for its minimalist, plant-based skincare – unveiled its first standalone flagship store in Madrid last year (2024). Now, marking another milestone moment, it has expanded into make-up, with a debut collection of products named Longevity Makeup.
Here, Nuria Val and Gabriela Salord, who founded Rowse in 2018, combine their distinctly botanical approach with scientific innovations in the field of biotechnology. ‘Venturing into make-up felt like a natural progression,’ Nuria Val tells Wallpaper*. ‘After years of developing skincare focused on long-term skin health, we saw an opportunity to bring that same philosophy to this new category.’
Rowse make-up
It took two years of research and development before Val and Salord arrived at the final formulations for Rowse’s initial ‘make-up-meets-skincare’ offering: The Tinted Glow Serum With Exosomes, Shimmer Eyeshadow, Cream Highlighter and Lip & Cheek Balm.
The Goji-derived exosomes in the tinted serum are high-powdered botanical actives, created using biotech processes such as cellular fermentation. They act as microscopic messengers that, as Salord explains, ‘stimulate collagen production to regenerate the skin.’ Other ingredients included across Longevity Makeup include açai extract, mimosa wax, and jojoba esters, each working beyond surface-level enhancement to support lasting skin vitality. ‘Integrating these advanced ingredients into breathable, clean make-up took extensive research,’ Salord adds. ‘But the results are transformative – it’s everything we ever imagined.’
Rowse’s approach to make-up favours subtle ‘enhancement’ over complete coverage. By eschewing synthetic additives, all pigments are naturally derived, and also take direct inspiration from the quiet hues of the natural world. ‘Colour should complement rather than conceal,’ says Val, who strived to create a palette that feels like ‘an extension of the skin’. Across the Shimmer Eyeshadows, Cream Highlighters and Lip & Cheek Balms, you’ll find an array of warm wood tones, soft petal pinks, and muted greens referencing the softness of forest moss.
While the initial selection of shades remains intentionally concise, Longevity Makeup is designed to sit harmoniously across a spectrum of skin tones with lightweight and buildable textures. The product edit itself is also kept to a minimum, focusing on multifunctionality and unfussy, instinctive application. The result is an effortless collection of everyday essentials with, as Val emphasises, ‘a hint of playfulness’.
Longevity Makeup is designed to work in tune with the skin rather than against it. As Salord explains in a Reel posted on Rowse’s Instagram account last week (15 May 2025), it’s make-up that is ‘so safe you could actually sleep in it’. In addition, these high-performing, multifunctional formulations cut down on the need for an increased number of product categories, in line with a ‘buy less, buy better’ consumption practice, whilst biotechnology significantly cuts down on water use, land exploitation and carbon footprint, when compared with traditional botanical extraction methods.
‘The beauty industry has responded kind of slowly, but thanks to the pressure from hundreds of independent brands like ours that are doing everything to provide cleaner, safer formulations [we are] answering the consumer’s demands,’ Salord continues in the Reel.
It’s a statement reinforced by The International Natural and Organic Cosmetics Association in a January 2025 report on the future of the natural beauty market: ‘Overall, the new year looks set to be key to setting the foundations shaping the future framework for natural and organic cosmetics innovation, compliance and communication as we move towards 2030,’ it reads.
With Longevity Makeup, Rowse is solidifying its role as a key player in shaping this trajectory.
Longevity Makeup by Rowse is available now.
Sophie Axon is an Oslo-based writer with words in Wallpaper*, AnOther and Dazed, among others, as well as working as a contributor for Vogue Scandinavia.
