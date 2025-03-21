Loewe’s latest perfume smells like the start of spring, with notes of blossoming violet
Loewe’s Casa De Campo perfume, the latest in its Un Paseo Por Madrid collection, pays tribute to the city of Madrid in bloom
Loewe’s Casa de Campo perfume captures the beginning of spring in a bottle. As the latest addition to the brand’s Un Paseo Por Madrid fragrance collection, an olfactory translation of some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, it pays tribute to Madrid’s largest urban park, originally built by King Philip II in the 16th century as a royal hunting estate.
Today, Casa de Campo is a favourite gathering spot for the city’s locals to escape the bustle of the city, with an Arcadian atmosphere and reputation as an oasis of relaxation. During springtime, as its almond trees and violets bloom, it becomes a place for informal gatherings between family and friends, informing the composition of the Casa de Campo perfume.
Loewe’s Casa de Campo perfume smells like the first day of spring
Here, enveloping notes of sandalwood and musk meet the powdery sweetness of violet, echoing the sensation of walking through the park’s impressive range of flora and fauna.
‘Each fragrance in the Un Paseo Por Madrid collection creates a sensory experience of these iconic locations,’ explains the brand’s in-house perfumer and nose behind Casa de Campo, Núria Cruelles. ‘With Casa de Campo we have created a floral formula that transmits the real essence of this area; while the addition of sandalwood and musk helps to craft a deep and enveloping fragrance, blending woody warmth with a soft elegance, creating a olfactory experience that is ultimately luxurious and comforting.’
Casa de Campo also contains the brand’s signature ‘Loewe Accord’ which Cruelles developed as the olfactory signature of its fragrance line. Inspired by the Spanish rockrose – a wildflower that grows across the Iberian Peninsula – the accord has a raw, resinous character that makes it instantly recognisable. And, like all the other Un Paseo Por Madrid scents, Casa de Campo comes in a block-shaped glass bottle with a veined wooden topper.
For those who know Madrid, the fragrances will no doubt hold a special resonance, recreating the atmosphere of a familiar location and, inevitably, evoking the memories of the time spent there. Past locations and corresponding scents have included the Prado, the national art museum that is home to work by Velazquez, Bosch and Goya; Ópera, the city’s grand theatre for performing and musical arts; San Miguel, a lively market that is a monument to Spanish cuisine and Doré, the iconic 1920s cinema.
A photo posted by on
Yet, even those who have never set foot in the Spanish city can find a scent in the collection that speaks to them. Rosaleda, for example, is another fragrance included in the Un Paseo Por Madrid collection befitting springtime, inspired by the landscaped rose gardens in Madrid’s El Retiro park.
‘The Loewe Un Paseo Por Madrid fragrances embody a significant part of our Spanish roots; whether through the choice of ingredients or the inspirations behind each scent,’ says Cruelles. ‘This cultural background enriches the olfactory experience, ensuring that each fragrance reflects both a personal identity and the vibrant essence of Madrid. At the same time, the fragrances are also designed to be unique and memorable, I hope that people feel a deep personal connection with them, experiencing a sense of timeless elegance every time they are worn.’
Mary Cleary is a writer based in London and New York. Previously beauty & grooming editor at Wallpaper*, she is now a contributing editor, alongside writing for various publications on all aspects of culture.
