Splash out! This summer’s must-have accessories take us to the beach

Left, bicycle, £16,464, by Colnago. Sunglasses, £435, by Balenciaga (enquire balenciaga.com). Necklace, £204, by Crystal Haze (enquire crystalhazejewelry.com). Bag (on shoulder), £500, by Pierre Hardy (available pierrehardy.com). Bag (across chest), £955, by Montblanc (available montblanc.com). Swimming briefs, £95, by Vilebrequin (available vilebrequin.com). Right, sunglasses, £290, by Gucci (enquire gucci.com). Vest, £320; pants, £320; bag (on right shoulder), £2,400; belt, £1,240; belt, £2,400 all by Miu Miu (enquire miumiu.com). Bag (on left shoulder), £1,550, by Été Celine (enquire celine.com).
(Image credit: Photography by Irina Shestakova, fashion by Jason Hughes)
Summer is a time for living with abandon; for freeing yourself from quotidian routines and making straight for the nearest beach. Dressing for the season should be approached with a similarly liberatory spirit: the heat of summer calls for embracing your instincts for the playful and the brightly hued, a more is more aesthetic befitting a mood of escapism, where, for a tantalising brief few months, you can reveal a whole different side of yourself (both metaphorically, and, for the brave, physically).

As seen in the Wallpaper* June Travel issue, Bulgaria-born, London-based photographer Irina Shestakova and Wallpaper* fashion and creative director Jason Hughes capture this spirit of playful abandon, proposing a pile-up of accessories that look best on the beach. From raffia totes, bag charms and candy-like strings of necklaces to barely-there swim trunks and fluoro T-shirts – as well as bikes and snorkels – this is our directive to let go this summer, and give into your desire for escape.

Explore the story below.

Splash out! This summer’s best accessories

Best Beach Summer Accessories June Wallpaper Shoot

This page, earrings, £1,000, by Bea Bongiasca (enquire beabongiasca.com). Top, £550; bag (on left shoulder), £1,300; bag (on right shoulder), £1,300; hair clip, £345; bikini briefs, £460; bag (in left hand), £1,800, all by Été Celine (available at The Corner Shop Selfridges until 16 May). Towel, £85, by Tekla (available teklafabrics.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Irina Shestakova, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Best Beach Summer Accessories June Wallpaper Shoot

Sunglasses, £290, by Gucci (enquire gucci.com). Necklace, £275, by Casablanca (available casablancaparis.com). Bag (left side of chest), £2,500 (available valextra.coml); bag (right side of chest, available valextra.coml), £1,800; bag charms, £350 each; bag (tied to bag), £950, all by Valextra (available valextra.com). Watch, £23,500, by Hublot (available hublot.com). Swimming briefs, £125, by Vilebrequin (available vilebrequin.com). Bag (in hand), £1,760, by Prada (available prada.com). Headphones, £499, by Dyson (available dyson.co.uk)

(Image credit: Photography by Irina Shestakova, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Best Beach Summer Accessories June Wallpaper Shoot

Opposite, sunglasses, £350, by Loewe (available loewe.com). Necklace, £150, by Crystal Haze (available thestorebytwenty.com). Shirt, £1,300 (available hermes.com); bag (across chest), £11,000; towel, £600, all by Hermès (enquire at hermes.com). Bag (on shoulder), £755, by Pierre Hardy (available pierrehardy.com). Headphones, £500, by Montblanc (available montblanc.com). Bag (in hand), £3,300, by Dior (available dior.com). Swimming briefs, stylist’s own

(Image credit: Photography by Irina Shestakova, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Best Beach Summer Accessories June Wallpaper Shoot

Mask and snorkel, £59, by Tusa (available divingdirect.co.uk). Swimsuit, £590; bag (on left shoulder), £2,260; bag (off arm), £3,300; bag charm, £500; bag (on right shoulder), £5,450, all by Louis Vuitton (enquire at louisvuitton.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Irina Shestakova, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Best Beach Summer Accessories June Wallpaper Shoot

Hat, £350 (available loewe.com); bag (across chest, available loewe.com), £750, both by Loewe. Necklace, £594, by Crystal Haze (enquire crystalhazejewelry.com). Bag (on left shoulder), £4,500, by Fendi (available fendi.com). Bag (under right arm), £3,080, by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (available ysl.com). Swimming briefs, stylist’s own

(Image credit: Photography by Irina Shestakova, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Best Beach Summer Accessories June Wallpaper Shoot

Top, £1,850 (enquire gucci.com); sunglasses, £430 (available gucci.com); bag (in right hand), £1,570, all by Gucci (available gucci.com). Necklace, £214, by Crystal Haze (enquire crystalhazejewelry.com). Bag (on right shoulder), £450, by Pierre Hardy (available pierrehardy.com). Bag (across chest), £785, by Montblanc (available montblanc.com). Swimming briefs, £95, by Vilebrequin (available vilebrequin.com). Bag (in left hand), £2,100, by Connolly (available connollyengland.com). Baseball cap, £425, by Loewe Paula’s Ibiza (available loewe.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Irina Shestakova, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Best Beach Summer Accessories June Wallpaper Shoot

Swimsuit, £970; bag (on wrist), £4,875; bag (on shoulder), £4,540; bag (on shoulder), £4,875, all by Chanel (enquire at chanel.com). Earrings, £310; cuff, £605, both by Goossens (enquire at goossens-paris.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Irina Shestakova, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Models: Mia and Tsion at Next, Nikita, Adam and Eden at IMG, Chanula at Milk. Casting: Nico at Ikki Casting Hair: Christos Bairabas. Make-up: Victoria Martin using Haus Labs. Manicure: Olivia Gane using Chanel Le Vernis and Chanel La Crème Main. Photography assistants: Federico Covarelli and Sam Sorabjee. Fashion assistant: Lucy Proctor Hair assistant: Malita Nagelyte. Production assistant: Archie Thomson.

A version of this article appears in the June 2025 Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.

Jack Moss
Fashion Features Editor

Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.

