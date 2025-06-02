Inside Loewe’s high-shine pop-up at Harrods, marking 10 colourful years of the Puzzle bag
Loewe’s best-known handbag celebrates turning ten with a jewel box-like pop-up and eclectic array of reissues at London’s Harrods (plus, a spotted Loewe coffee van)
The origami-like Puzzle bag, first introduced by Jonathan Anderson as part of his S/S 2015 menswear collection for Loewe, remains perhaps his most perennial design for the Spanish house, where he held the role of creative director for just over a decade (he left the house in March of this year; today, it was announced he will head up both Dior’s men’s and womenswear collections in an unprecendented appointment).
Reimagined in a catalogue of iterations – featuring everything from embellishment to artworks, and even Studio Ghibli illustrations – as well as numerous sizes, from the XL to the micro, it is perhaps Loewe’s most successful export. Even after Anderson’s departure – he will be succeeded by Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, whose debut show will be held this September – expect the Puzzle bag to remain as part of the Loewe roster.
10 years of the Loewe Puzzle bag at Harrods
Indeed, this month, the house reveals a colourful new Harrods pop-up, which displays an array of Puzzle bags – focussing on the more arresting and outlandish iterations – in an exhibition-like pop-up which celebrates Anderson’s expansive creative legacy (far more than a fashion brand, under the Northern Irish designer Loewe became a cultural behemoth, inaugurating an annual Loewe Craft Prize, holding presentations at Salone Del Mobile, and collaborating with a roster of contemporary artists on show sets and objects).
The various bags on show are part of the ‘Puzzle 10 Collection’, which comprises 19 re-editions, as well as one new version of the bag. The latter is suitably celebrational: titled the ‘Confetti’, it features a colourful explosion of leather and metal sequins, a demonstration of the superlative handcraft of the Loewe leatherwork atelier. Like the 19 re-editions – which span an original S/S 2015 bag in vivid hues of pink, versions adorned with clouds, parrots and playing cards, and collaborations with the estates of William Morris, Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Joe Brainard – it comes with a commemorative plaque and two balloon-shaped charms.
Other re-editions are notable for their intriguing textural finishes: a ‘Kiwi’ bag from a 2021 Paula’s Ibiza collection features undulating leather panels to recreate the tropical fruit in surreal style, a tartan wool jacquard version from A/W 2020 is left purposefully frayed at its edges, while a 2019 Puzzle featuring motifs by Arts & Crafts artist William De Morgan is embroidered to give the appearance of tapestry.
The Puzzle bag’s unique cuboid shape and foldable structure were designed by Anderson to recall the traditional art of Japanese origami. ‘It was about deconstructing a conventional bag to create a flat object with a tridimensional function,’ he said of the Puzzle on its release. ‘I set out to find a new way of building a bag, fundamentally questioning its structure.’
Running until June 22 and inspired by Loewe’s textural, art-filled ‘Casa Loewe’ stores, the Harrods space sees the various bags displayed in velvet-lined cavities within metallic walls, designed to give the appearance of a jewel box. Elsewhere in the space, artisans will demonstrate the craft behind some of the bags, while six exterior windows of the department stores will be inspired by three of the artists who appear on the bags – Ken Price, Joe Brainard and William Morris. Finally, refreshments come courtesy of a special spotted Loewe truck parked outside the store, serving hot and iced coffees, alongside special Loewe ’Puzzle’ chocolates.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The Harrods Loewe ‘Puzzle 10’ pop up runs until June 22, 2025.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Lucifer Lighting's fixtures are designed to ‘define and disappear’
‘The best lighting is the kind that no one notices,’ says Gilbert Mathews, founder of the Texas-based lighting company. Here, he speaks to Wallpaper* on its latest fixture Stellaris after its debut at Milan Design Week
-
The Peugeot E-5008 is an adept but ostentatious take on the all-electric SUV
Peugeot has swapped its seductive design language for something shoutier and less discrete as it attempts to conquer the electric SUV segment with the new E-5008
-
Nadia Lee Cohen and Martin Parr find the joy in Nineties Britain
The famed photographer and Essex-born visual artist Nadia Lee Cohen follow the life of babysitter Julie in a new photo book
-
‘Don’t forget to get the bread!’ Serge Lutens writes an ode to a singular perfume
Published exclusively by Wallpaper*, Serge Lutens writes an ode to Jeux de Peau, a singular perfume of his creation inspired by a childhood memory of baking bread
-
Splash out! This summer’s must-have accessories take us to the beach
Summer’s mood of escapism infuses Wallpaper’s pick of the season’s best accessories for men and women, from micro bags to wraparound sunglasses
-
The best beauty products of the month, from a ‘revolutionary’ Dyson hairdryer to zingy Hermès nail polish
The best beauty products of the month, selected by Wallpaper*, include Dyson’s life-changing new hairdryer, zingy springtime nail polish by Hermès and skin barrier saviours by the likes of Dr Barbara Sturm
-
Ten low-pro sneakers that capture footwear’s new streamlined mood
Super-flat soles, narrowed silhouettes: the low-profile sneaker is this season’s defining footwear style. Here, the Wallpaper* style team selects its favourites
-
The best fashion moments at Milan Design Week 2025
Scarlett Conlon discovers the finest fashion moments at Salone del Mobile and Milan Design Week 2025, from Loewe’s artist-designed teapots to The Row’s first home collection
-
Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are the new creative directors of Loewe
The much-rumoured appointment was confirmed this morning, following Jonathan Anderson’s departure from Loewe earlier this month
-
Loewe’s latest perfume smells like the start of spring, with notes of blossoming violet
Loewe’s Casa De Campo perfume, the latest in its Un Paseo Por Madrid collection, pays tribute to the city of Madrid in bloom
-
This new book is a colourful ‘visual retrospective’ of Jonathan Anderson’s time at Loewe
Following the news of his exit from Loewe earlier this week, ‘Crafted World: Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe’ explores the British designer’s transformative tenure at the Spanish house – from runway shows to cultural initiatives