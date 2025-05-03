The best beauty products of the month, from a ‘revolutionary’ Dyson hairdryer to zingy Hermès nail polish
The best beauty products of the month, selected by Wallpaper*, include Dyson’s life-changing new hairdryer, zingy springtime nail polish by Hermès and skin barrier saviours by the likes of Dr Barbara Sturm
The best beauty products of the month, as selected by Wallpaper*, span skincare, make-up, fragrance and tech. They include Dyson’s latest hairdryer release, the Supersonic r, a revolutionary piece of design that makes light work of the at-home blow-dry. Also, there's Hermès’ new limited-edition Les Mains nail polish collection, with a zingy colour palette that packs a punch for the warmer days ahead. And, if your skin barrier requires some TLC, look no further than a moisturiser, a serum and a face oil by Dr David Jack, Omorovicza and Dr Barbara Sturm respectively.
The best beauty products of the month, according to Wallpaper*
Skincare
A healing elixir by Omorovicza
The Elixir by Omorovicza is a new addition to its line of products, inspired by the healing powers of Hungarian minerals. This multi-purpose serum is designed as a booster to mix with your other serums and moisturisers, delivering a potent dose of the brand’s patented Healing Concentrate. Hydrating and soothing, with an infusion of sage and pumpkin seed extract, it reduces redness, calms and balances.
A multi-tasking face oil by Dr Barbara Sturm
Another multi-tasking skin booster with the Wallpaper* seal of approval is Dr Barbara Sturm’s new Ceramide Drops Face Oil. Here, a 5-Ceramide Complex meets with argan, sweet almond and evening primrose oil and antioxidant powerhouses such as purslane and astaxanthin, to restore a compromised skin barrier in as little as a month, with regular use. Add it to both your day and night moisturisers and let your skin breathe a sigh of relief.
A lipid-rich moisturiser by Dr David Jack
Dr David Jack is one of the UK’s most respected names in aesthetic medicine. His London clinics are some of Wallpaper’s go-to destinations for a breadth of facial treatments, from targeted injectables to bespoke consultations. Dr Jack’s namesake product line is a staple in his procedures. This now includes the Skin Cushion Pro-Lipid Recovery Cream, formulated for stressed-out skin barriers, rich in ceramides and anti-inflammatory ingredients. (It’s also fragrance-free and vegan).
Make-up
An ‘explicit’ lipstick by Nars
Nars’s Explicit lipstick collection recently welcomed eight new nude shades, from the pink-beiges of Adulterous, Blame and Envy, the rosy mauves of Devious, Decadence and Seditious and the deep brown hues of Ravenous and Bewitched. And don’t be fooled by the hydrating, creamy and comfortable formula: these lipsticks are smudge-resistant, delivering an intense and long-lasting colour payoff.
A powder duo by Westman Atelier
Gucci Westman’s Westman Atelier is beloved for its ‘skincare-meets-make-up’ formulations and exquisitely designed packaging. Its Baby Cheeks blush sticks, Face Trace contour sticks and Lit Up highlighter sticks boast ‘cult classic’ status in the beauty sphere. Now, joining Westman Atelier’s cheek product line-up is The Powder Duos, three different palettes of finely milled dual blush and contour powders, in six buildable shades. (Wallpaper* can confirm that the brand’s description of a ‘whisper light’ finish on the skin is entirely accurate).
A zingy edit of nail polish by Hermès
Hermès’ new limited-edition Les Mains nail polish collection comprises six shades for the transitional period between ‘the gentleness of spring and the promise of a hot summer’. So, you’ll find the delicate pastel hues of Vert Aqua, Iris Violetta and Rose Papillon, the latter with an iridescent finish inspired by the sheen of fluttering butterfly wings. Then, there’s sunshine yellow of Jaune Pollen and the sizzling Orange Tulipe. Tying these nail enamels together is Blanc Orage, with a sheer mother-of-pearl finish, designed to be worn alone or as a top coat.
Fragrance
An inspired eau de parfum by Yves Saint Laurent
Crafted by nose Marie Salamagne, Muse: Inspiring Ink is a new scent joining YSL Beauty’s recently relaunched fragrance collection Le Vestiaire des Parfums. (Its name, if you hadn’t already guessed, is a tribute to Monsieur Laurent’s ink drawings of his many muses). Notes of ink are also part of Salamagne’s composition, alongside iris and vanilla. ‘The ink reveals enigmatic woody notes, intimate and elegant smoky facets. It veils the skin in subtle dark, metallic tones, slightly iris-y, earthy. For me, the ink takes on the colors of creativity and mystery. It stimulates the imagination,’ she says.
A honeyed scented candle by Loewe
Beeswax is not only the starring aroma of Loewe’s latest scented candle, but the substance from which it has been made, too. Moulded to mimic Loewe’s signature ribbed terracotta pots, the Beeswax Honey candle has an extended and clean burn time, unfolding into subtle earthy notes. In a celebration of the art of candle making, each one is crafted in Spain by hand, meaning that no two are ever the same.
A brave new fragrance by To My Ships
Aesop alumnus Daniel Bense’s To My Ships set sail last year (2024) with Of the Gods, a debut collection of personal care products. The brand is inspired by Homer’s The Iliad, with packaging and visual identity created in collaboration with Formafantasma. Now, To My Ships presents its second offering, Stand Up Bravely, on sale at Liberty alongside a bespoke installation in the London store’s central atrium. Marjoram is Stand Up Bravely’s signature accord, which is available in an eau de parfum, spray deodorant, roll-on deodorant, plus a hand and body wash.
‘In the summer shade, I see an irresistible line up of juicy, tart red fruits, countless fresh rose petals and almond macaroons,’ says perfumer Alexandra Carlin of Trudon’s new limited-edition scented candle Summer Haze, part of a capsule collection called Lost In A Moment. Built around a musky base, a combination of gourmand notes such as red berry and tonka bean join floral notes including rose absolute. The resulting aroma is mouth-watering.
Tech
A ‘revolutionary’ hair dryer by Dyson
In February 2024, Dyson unveiled its latest piece of beauty wizardry: the Supersonic r hairdryer. Shaped almost exactly like a lower-case ‘r’, and weighing less than a bottle of hairspray, the tool uses Radio Frequency Identification technology to automatically adjust the best temperature and airflow for your hair type and desired style. Previously only available to professional stylists, the Supersonic r is now obtainable by all. And, it’s an utter revelation when it comes to making the at-home blow dry a breeze.
A world first microcurrent device by ZIIP
Facialist Melanie Simon also goes by the title of ‘electrical aesthetician’, such is her expertise when it comes to microcurrent and nanocurrent technology. Simon founded ZIIP ten years ago, a brand that brought the power of microcurrent into the palms of skincare obsessives the world over. Its hero device, the ZIIP Halo, is now accompanied by the ZIIP Dot, the world’s first at-home microcurrent device specifically designed to treat blemishes and breakouts. Its dual wave currents work in tandem to reduce inflammation, redness and bacteria to promote skin healing in a pinch.
