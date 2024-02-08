Dyson ‘Supersonic r’ hair dryer could blow stylists away

Dyson has announced the launch of its ‘Supersonic r’ hair dryer, a tech-focused beauty innovation with an ergonomic design that curves its way around to form an ‘r’ shape. The brand first elevated the hair styling game with the release of its ‘Supersonic’ hair dryer in 2016, beloved by users the world over for its reduced heat damage and speedy drying time.

The Dyson Supersonic r allows for effortless styling and pin-point direction to easily achieve the perfect frizz-free blow-dry. It weighs 325 grams (less than a bottle of hairspray) and uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. And stylists and their teams working backstage at the imminent A/W 2024 fashion show season in New York, London, Milan and Paris are set to be the first to put the hair dryer through its paces.

Dyson ‘Supersonic r’ hair dryer, an ‘adaptive tool’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Dyson)

The development process has been thorough, with Dyson Beauty beginning the research for the Supersonic r in 2017. Its team surveyed and interviewed over 600 hair stylists to fully understand their environment, habits and needs. It turns out that a stylist can adapt their angle with the dryer up to 30 times during one styling session (and as such, carpal tunnel syndrome can be highly prevalent in the industry).

‘Our in-depth professional stylist trials, research and insights informed the intuitive adjustments on the Dyson Supersonic r professional hair dryer,’ notes Amy Johnson, global head of Hair Care Artistry. ‘This part of the development journey has allowed Dyson to provide professionals with an agile and adaptive tool that responds to real-world demands, delivering superior styling experience and results.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Dyson)

Dyson is adored for its intelligent heat-control technology, which is continued within the new model, but with a high-tech embellishment. A new streamlined heater – the Dyson Hyperdymium motor – is coupled with RFID sensors within each attachment and communicates with the hair dryer for automatic adjustment to the motor and heater, to deliver the best airflow and temperature for your hair. What’s more, the depth-loaded filter is engineered to capture salon pollutants such as hair sprays and airborne styling products in a 3D mesh, protecting machine performance and meaning the equipment lasts up to two times longer between cleans.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Dyson)

‘The Supersonic r Professional hair dryer builds on the technology and knowledge we have developed, offering fast drying and styling benefits for all hair types with no heat damage,’ continues Gavin Galligan, senior design and development manager at Dyson Beauty. ‘Our new streamlined heater technology developed for this machine is a world-first, combined with our high-speed motors enable the lightweight form factor, and fast precise airflow.’

The Dyson Supersonic r will be available to purchase exclusively by professional stylists from March 2024.

