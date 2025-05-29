New York City is home to nearly 2,000 bars. That means tough competition for where to spend Friday (OK, any) night. Obviously, the drinks have to be great. But a well-mixed tipple alone isn’t enough in a booming, constantly evolving metropolis like the Big Apple.

The most beloved watering holes are more than just places to swig craft cocktails, hard-to-come-by spirits and natural wine. The vibe needs to be so inviting that patrons want to stay put, even with the excitement of the next stop beckoning. And while the design may differ – some venues lean into gilded-age glamour, while others play with more contemporary motifs – the top spots to toss one back always have personality to go around.

From stalwart establishments for sipping martinis and rubbing elbows with Uptown elites to buzzy newcomers with contemporary style and an eye for innovation, these are the best bars in New York for libations and well-curated vibes.

The best bars in New York

Bar Pisellino

The line for Bar Pisellino, the all-day Italian bar from chefs Rita Sodi and Jody Williams of Via Carota and I Sodi acclaim, frequently stretches down 7th Avenue. The walnut-clad interior with its curved standing-height marble bar and the outdoor sidewalk tables are perennially packed. That’s because everyone in West Village, err, New York City, wants what it sells – and that’s an Italian holiday, or, as a close second, negronis and cacio e pepe chips in a setting that actually allows, nay encourages, lingering.

Bar Pisellino is located at 52 Grove Street, 7th Ave S at, New York, NY 10014, United States.

The Bar Room at The Beekman

Walking into the Bar Room at The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel feels a bit like stepping back in time, to an era when skyscrapers simply meant multistorey brick buildings, the Brooklyn Bridge was still under construction, and Mark Twain and his literary contemporaries sat around sipping Manhattans and debating various social issues. The show-stopping nine-storey Victorian atrium received landmark status in 2024. Patrons looking to imbibe in a space that captures the sophistication of old New York need only pull up a plush velvet seat.

The Bar Room at The Beekman is located at 123 Nassau St, New York, NY 10038, United States.

Bemelmans Bar

Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel is a staid Upper East Side institution beloved for its timeless atmosphere (Frank Sinatra and Jackie Kennedy were frequent patrons back in the day), classic drinks and hobnobbing potential. The walls are covered in hand-drawn murals by Ludwig Bemelmans, the creator of the Madeline children’s books. The bartenders shake up some of the best martinis in town as well-dressed socialites, C-suiters and neighbourhood regulars swap stories and tap their Louboutin’s to live jazz.

Bemelmans Bar is located at 35 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021, United States.

Clemente Bar

Occupying what was formerly the private dining room above three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park, Clemente Bar is a collaboration between chef Daniel Humm and his friend, artist Francesco Clemente. The space displays many of his works, including a 16ft painted wall fresco. Piloted by the knowledgeable beverage director, Sebastian Tollius, the living-room-esque lounge pours precise yet whimsical cocktails (try the Koji Café, a zhuzhed espresso martini). Because it’s an EMP project, you’d better bet there are tasty plant-based bites.

Clemente Bar is located at 1 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010, United States.

Double Chicken Please

Double Chicken Please stands out in a sea of Lower East Side boozers for its clever concept and imaginative cocktails. What began as a pop-up inside an old Volkswagen camper van has evolved into a brick-and-mortar with two brilliant spots to sip. The wood-panelled front bar, ‘The Coop’, serves drinks that pay homage to classic dishes like Waldorf salad and Japanese cold noodles alongside chicken sandwiches. Patrons flock to the back bar, ‘Free Range’, for original, cartoon-inspired concoctions and share plates, including lobster tempura and stuffed wings.

Double Chicken Please is located at 115 Allen St, New York, NY 10002, United States.

King Cole Bar

The Big Apple has many recognisable landmarks. King Cole Bar at The St Regis New York certainly falls into that category. The classic old New York establishment recently underwent a renovation, led by Champalimaud Design, that gave it a good polish-up without losing the distinctive look and upscale charisma that’s long lured regulars, A-listers, and film scouts. The emblematic 30ft-wide mural by Maxfield Parrish, which remains unchanged, is now complemented by darkened wood panelling, an emerald paint job on the ceiling and midnight comet carpeting.

King Cole Bar is located at Two E 55th St, New York, NY 10022, United States.

Maison Premiere

When you have a hankering for bivalves and booze, it’s over the bridge to Williamsburg and straight to Maison Premiere for oysters and the largest selection of absinthe in the United States, plus a stellar wine and cocktail list. While any of the well-loved wooden tables and leather booths will do just fine, if you’re aiming to snag a seat at the bar, in front of the replica of the absinthe fountain in the Olde Absinthe House in New Orleans, best to make a reservation. There’s also a seasonal garden for alfresco swigging and slurping in the warmer months.

Maison Premiere is located at 298 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, United States.

Obvio

Obvio, a swank Juan Santa Cruz-designed newcomer – and instant hotspot – from the team behind Casa Cruz, recently debuted to much fanfare. Giraffe-print walls, chevron carpeting and a glimmering central bar give conventional elegance an unexpected punch. Sure, the aesthetics are on point. But there’s plenty to do besides stare – namely tossing back tequila-based cocktails, digging into flavourful bites (ahem, caviar sliders) and dancing to the music.

Obvio is located at 3 E 28th St, New York, NY 10016, United States.

Overstory

Perched on the 64th floor of a 1932 landmark building at 70 Pine Street (one storey up a travertine stairwell from sister restaurant, SAGA), Overstory is a FiDi destination for drinks – including no-buzz options – seasonal bites, and skyline views. The oval-shaped space channels the opulence of 19th-century transatlantic ocean liners through a rich palette and symphony of marble, brass, copper, teak velvet and silk. Patrons can nab one of the Börje Johanson-designed chairs at the low-slung bar or tuck into a curved booth. It’s also well worth stepping outside to soak in the panoramic views from the wraparound terrace.

Overstory is located at 70 Pine St 64th Floor, New York, NY 10005, United States.

The Portrait Bar

Well-travelled clients will feel right at home (at least for the evening) at The Portrait Bar. Tucked inside The Fifth Avenue Hotel, the globally inspired setting leverages wood panelling, a carved stone fireplace and a diverse collection of portraits to define its intimate, cosmopolitan sensibility. The list of libations, the brainchild of industry veteran Darryl Chan, also leans into the jetsetter mentality with Cebu Island, a clarified coconut- and calamansi-infused dram that nods to the Philippines, and Kochi, a Japanese riff on a whisky sour with yuzu.

The Portrait Bar is located at 1 W 28th St, New York, NY 10001, United States.

Sip & Guzzle

Envisioned as an extension of Shingo Gokan’s The SG Club in Tokyo (the sort of drinking establishment samurai fresh from the first voyage to New York City would have opened upon returning home to the Japanese capital), Sip & Guzzle is hip, dual-concept haunt in the West Village. Swing by the casual ground-floor pub to ‘guzzle’ highballs and yuzu margaritas beneath Andy Warhol prints, or head down to the subterranean speakeasy to ‘sip’ hand-crafted cocktails and snack on tea-smoked caviar.

Sip & Guzzle is located at 29 Cornelia St, New York, NY 10014, United States.

Sunken Harbor Club

A walk-in-only, nautical-themed bar on the second floor above Downtown Brooklyn chophouse Gage & Tollner, Sunken Harbor Club is the ultimate, wood-panelled refuge after a non-stop city day that leaves your nervous system in need of a vacation (and a stiff drink). The beverages – among them the banana-kissed Donkey Conga and Joy of Almond served in a coconut – are infused with tropical flair. The décor is a mash of maritime references: mounted fish, hanging ropes, mini ships, a captain’s wheel and (of course) a mermaid.

Sunken Harbor Club is located at 372 Fulton St 2nd Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201, United States.

Swan Room

Situated in Dimes Square, the micro-neighbourhood sandwiched between the Lower East Side and Chinatown, Swan Room at Nine Orchard is a Canal Street must-visit with an enduring wow factor. The former Jarmulowsky Bank teller room turned elegant, Neo-Renaissance-tinged lounge shows off vaulted ceilings, pink Tennessee marble walls and velvet booths. It’s a sophisticated spot to wet your beak with martinis, eat some snacks and people-watch.

Swan Room is located at 54 Canal St, New York, NY 10002, United States.

Tigre

Concealed behind an original graffiti door sits a melange of polished steel, microsuede, candlelit tables and embroidered banquettes. Tigre puts a nouveau spin on Gilded Age glamour, attracting a cool crowd who have opted out of the dives in Alphabet City and instead come to the Lower East Side thirsty (and dressed up) for more elevating offerings. The menu, much like the environs, straddles the line between classic and contemporary with the seductively smoky Cigarette Martini as a must-try.

Tigre is located at 105 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002, United States.

Titsou Bar

Hidden behind a sliding door just off the lobby at Fouquet’s New York, Titsou Bar is a decadent and discreet speakeasy-esque spot that brings un peu de 1920s Parisian glamour to Tribeca. The narrow, velvet-draped jewel box gleams with a mix of chandeliers, art deco-style lamps, plush seating and gold accents. Its small size and rich fabrics create an intimacy often lost in the bustling Big Apple. Plus, the cocktails are served with an appropriately upscale snack: truffled popcorn.

Titsou Bar is located at 456 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013, United States.