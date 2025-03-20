This new book is a colourful ‘visual retrospective’ of Jonathan Anderson’s time at Loewe
Following the news of his exit from Loewe earlier this week, ‘Crafted World: Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe’ explores the British designer’s transformative tenure at the Spanish house – from runway shows to cultural initiatives
A ‘visual retrospective’ is how Loewe describes a new, large-format publication that celebrates Jonathan Anderson’s transformative 11-year tenure at the Spanish fashion house. On Monday morning (17 March), Anderson announced that he was leaving his role as Loewe’s creative director, with his A/W 2025 collection – shown in an intimate, art-filled presentation in Paris earlier this month – being his last.
‘11 years ago, I was given the most incredible opportunity: to write a chapter in a story that is now 179 years old,’ Anderson said on his Instagram account. ‘Over [this time], I have been lucky enough to be surrounded by people with the imagination, the skills, tenacity and resourcefulness to find a way to say “yes” to all my wildly ambitious ideas.’
‘Crafted World: Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe’ book
Titled Crafted World: Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe – a reference to ‘Loewe Crafted World’, an exhibition that opened last May 2025 in Shanghai – the wide-ranging book collates photography and ephemera from both his runway shows and his various cultural initiatives and collaborations. These include the annual Craft Prize, which Anderson calls his ‘proudest achievement’ at the house – one which has proved highly influential.
‘We created a platform that genuinely supports and gives visibility to vanishing crafts, young makers, old masters, and new ideas,’ he said on Monday. The last edition was held in Paris last summer. ‘It’s a bridge to help people,’ he told Wallpaper* at the time. ‘Craft is the essence of Loewe. That’s where modernity lies, and it will always be relevant.’
The book’s timeline spans a decade at the house, from his debut S/S 2015 women’s show to his S/S 2025 menswear show, which featured an exhibition-like show set featuring works by Paul Thek, Carlo Scarpa, Peter Hujar, Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Susan Sontag. ‘I like that these people are singular in terms of their vision,’ he said at the time. ‘It’s about knowing when to pull back, or when to push it,’
Indeed, the book also captures his numerous collaborations with artists, including Anthea Hamilton, one of his closest creative confidantes. For his A/W 2022 womenswear show, her giant pumpkins populated the set, while in 2018, Anderson designed the surreal, squash-shaped costumes for her installation at Tate Britain. She would also participate in one of Loewe’s projects at Milan Design Week – another one of Anderson’s cultural initiatives at the house – creating a kimono-inspired lamp alongside 23 other artists for the 2024 edition.
One her her pumpkins features on the cover of the tome, which spans a vast 636 pages. Alongside the eclectic assemblage of imagery – which comprises show sets, campaigns, store interiors and behind-the-scenes moments – the author Zadie Smith has written a foreword, alongside a conversation between Anderson and stylist and longtime collaborator Benjamin Bruno. Interviews with Loewe ‘friends and family’ also feature.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The book, which is published by Loewe, will be able to pre-order tomorrow (21 March 2025), prior to a wider release on 27 March 2025. Strictly limited edition, each will come in a custom box featuring the Loewe monogram in copper on each corner. It will be available from loewe.com and selected international retailers.
Pre-order ‘Crafted World: Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe’ here.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Joe Doucet unveils a colour-changing paint that adapts to the seasons like a ‘mood ring’
The climate-responsive paint has the potential to passively cool and heat buildings
By Anna Fixsen Published
-
Step inside Watches of Switzerland Group’s flagship Rolex boutique on London's Bond Street
As Watches of Switzerland Group’s flagship Rolex boutique opens its doors, discover its four vast floors
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Enjoy heritage views and contemporary brews at a new Beijing café
JM Café, White Pagoda Temple by B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio nods to the history of the Xicheng District while injecting a shot of vitality
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Jonathan Anderson departs Loewe after 11 years
Spanish house Loewe has confirmed this morning that Jonathan Anderson is set to leave his position as creative director after over a decade. Here, Wallpaper* unpacks a transformative tenure
By Jack Moss Published
-
How an 18th-century mansion became a Loewe wonderland for Paris Fashion Week
Drawing on the act of scrapbooking, Jonathan Anderson took over the Hôtel de Maisons with a self-reflective A/W 2025 presentation, shown alongside colourful artworks from the brand’s collection
By Orla Brennan Published
-
Cut and paste: how to wear the S/S 2025 menswear collections
Layered-up and collaged looks capture the eclectic mood of the S/S 2025 menswear collections, giving you a blueprint of how to dress for the season ahead
By Jack Moss Published
-
This photo book captures the ‘beauty and chaos’ behind the scenes of an Alaïa collection
For the past three years, Pieter Mulier has given photographer Anthony Seklaoui access to the Alaïa atelier, documenting the Belgian creative director’s pursuit of ‘raw beauty’ at the French house
By Jack Moss Published
-
For S/S 2025, nothing is quite what it seems with these twisted wardrobe staples
Trompe l’oeil, twisted silhouettes, unexpected fabrications: S/S 2025 sees designers play on wardrobe staples in increasingly surreal ways
By Jack Moss Published
-
Intoxicating perfumes can ‘haunt, beguile and seduce’
A intoxicating perfume, such as the below fragrances featured in the March 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, can haunt, beguile and seduce, writes Hannah Tindle
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Trompe l’oeil, transparency, spiralling silhouettes: these looks capture S/S 2025’s definitive trends
From baring arms in oversized gilets to defying gravity in strikingly structured dresses, the S/S 2025 collections encapsulated in 12 distinctive looks and accessories
By Jack Moss Published
-
Embrace fashion’s eclectic new era with the Wallpaper* Style Issue, on sale now
As brands from Prada to Marni explore reinvention, find the sartorially unexpected amid the looks of the S/S 2025 season in the March issue, on newsstands now
By Bill Prince Published