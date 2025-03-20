A ‘visual retrospective’ is how Loewe describes a new, large-format publication that celebrates Jonathan Anderson’s transformative 11-year tenure at the Spanish fashion house. On Monday morning (17 March), Anderson announced that he was leaving his role as Loewe’s creative director, with his A/W 2025 collection – shown in an intimate, art-filled presentation in Paris earlier this month – being his last.

‘11 years ago, I was given the most incredible opportunity: to write a chapter in a story that is now 179 years old,’ Anderson said on his Instagram account. ‘Over [this time], I have been lucky enough to be surrounded by people with the imagination, the skills, tenacity and resourcefulness to find a way to say “yes” to all my wildly ambitious ideas.’

‘Crafted World: Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe’ book

(Image credit: Courtesy of Loewe)

Titled Crafted World: Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe – a reference to ‘Loewe Crafted World’, an exhibition that opened last May 2025 in Shanghai – the wide-ranging book collates photography and ephemera from both his runway shows and his various cultural initiatives and collaborations. These include the annual Craft Prize, which Anderson calls his ‘proudest achievement’ at the house – one which has proved highly influential.

‘We created a platform that genuinely supports and gives visibility to vanishing crafts, young makers, old masters, and new ideas,’ he said on Monday. The last edition was held in Paris last summer. ‘It’s a bridge to help people,’ he told Wallpaper* at the time. ‘Craft is the essence of Loewe. That’s where modernity lies, and it will always be relevant.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Loewe)

The book’s timeline spans a decade at the house, from his debut S/S 2015 women’s show to his S/S 2025 menswear show, which featured an exhibition-like show set featuring works by Paul Thek, Carlo Scarpa, Peter Hujar, Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Susan Sontag. ‘I like that these people are singular in terms of their vision,’ he said at the time. ‘It’s about knowing when to pull back, or when to push it,’

Indeed, the book also captures his numerous collaborations with artists, including Anthea Hamilton, one of his closest creative confidantes. For his A/W 2022 womenswear show, her giant pumpkins populated the set, while in 2018, Anderson designed the surreal, squash-shaped costumes for her installation at Tate Britain. She would also participate in one of Loewe’s projects at Milan Design Week – another one of Anderson’s cultural initiatives at the house – creating a kimono-inspired lamp alongside 23 other artists for the 2024 edition.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Loewe)

One her her pumpkins features on the cover of the tome, which spans a vast 636 pages. Alongside the eclectic assemblage of imagery – which comprises show sets, campaigns, store interiors and behind-the-scenes moments – the author Zadie Smith has written a foreword, alongside a conversation between Anderson and stylist and longtime collaborator Benjamin Bruno. Interviews with Loewe ‘friends and family’ also feature.

The book, which is published by Loewe, will be able to pre-order tomorrow (21 March 2025), prior to a wider release on 27 March 2025. Strictly limited edition, each will come in a custom box featuring the Loewe monogram in copper on each corner. It will be available from loewe.com and selected international retailers.

Pre-order ‘Crafted World: Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe’ here.

loewe.com