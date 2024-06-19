Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2025: Auralee to Louis Vuitton

After stops in London, Florence and Milan, Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2025 marks the final destination of this season’s menswear tour, where a packed schedule will include the final collection from Dries Van Noten. Presented on Saturday evening (22 June 2024), the Belgium designer will close the curtain on 38 years as creative director of his eponymous brand. The show is sure to be an emotional final chapter of an acclaimed career.

Elsewhere, expect a return to the Palais de Tokyo for Rick Owens, who showed in his own Paris home last season, while new collections from Jonathan Anderson at Loewe and Véronique Nichanian at Hermès will no doubt offer a blueprint for the season ahead. Absent from the schedule is Valentino, which after the announcement that ex-Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele is going to take the helm of the brand, confirmed that the first runway show from the Italian designer will take place at womenswear fashion week in Paris in September.

Beginning proceedings, though, was Pharrell Williams’ third collection as menswear creative director of Louis Vuitton, seen in another blockbuster show on Tuesday evening (18 June 2024) at Maison de l'Unesco, making a plea for unity and connection.

Here, in an ongoing round-up, Wallpaper* picks the highlights from Paris Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2025.

The best of Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2025

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton S/S 2025 Menswear (Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Pharrell Williams’ third collection as menswear creative director of Louis Vuitton saw the American multi-hyphenate make a plea for global unity and connection at Paris’ Maison de l'Unesco. On a grass-covered runway that stretched across the building’s rooftop, the show centred around the Erik Reitzel-conceived ‘Symbolic Globe’, which was designed in 1995 to represent the web of worldwide connections that Unesco represents. Here, Williams imagined Louis Vuitton as such a connective force with a collection designed to ‘illustrate the degrees of similarities which bind us across the globe’, defined by the slogan ‘le monde est à vous’ (‘the world is yours’), which appeared on the backs of shirts worn both on the runway and by the event’s staff. The look itself was one of ‘global dandy’, Williams described, taking inspiration from archetypal figures associated with crossing borders, from the pilot to the diplomat. Other pieces looked towards traditional workwear and sportswear, including a football kit emblazoned with ‘LVRS United’ (Williams noted that the game was another unifying force), while the palette was designed to represent a wide gamut of skin tones.

Read our full report of the Pharrell Williams’ S/S 2025 Louis Vuitton men’s show.

Auralee

Auralee S/S 2025 Menswear (Image credit: Courtesy of Auralee)

Despite celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, Tuesday evening (18 June 2024) marked Auralee’s sophomore show in Paris, having debuted on the schedule last season. Founded and designed by Ryota Iwai, it is a sign of the way the Tokyo-based label has steadily amped up its European presence in recent months, introducing a whole new swathe of consumers to Iwai’s sensitive riffs on the quotidian wardrobe, defined by impeccably sourced fabrics, unexpected colour, and a pervasive sense of ease. This season, he imagined his cast of men and women wandering through a verdant park in ‘relaxed, loose’ combinations which spanned plays on officewear to summertime shorts and chinos (after the show the models lined up in the lush gardens of 51 rue de l'Université). Seductive shots of colour ran throughout – pale green, red, buttercup yellow – which met classic blue denim, beige and khaki. In the humid Paris evening, it made for a wardrobe you wanted to take and wear right off the runway.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read our interview with Ryota Iwai on ten years of Auralee.