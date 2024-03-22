‘Loewe Crafted World’ exhibition opens in Shanghai, highlighting all that’s wonderful about craft
‘Loewe Crafted World’ is a new exhibition exploring and celebrating craft past and present in all its forms, on view at the Shanghai Exhibition Centre until 5 May 2024
Loewe Crafted World is a new exhibition exploring and celebrating craft in all its forms, on view at the Shanghai Exhibition Centre until 5 May 2024 (before traveling worldwide). The event marks Loewe's first public exhibition, and a way for the brand's creative director Jonathan Anderson to create 'a homage to all the craftspeople around the world that have dedicated their lives to the handmade.’
Loewe Crafted World: inside the exhibition
Featuring exhibition design by OMA, Loewe's Crafted World will offer an immersion into the house's designs and history, exploring the cultural collaborations that have shaped its trajectory from a leather-making collective founded in 1846 to a leading fashion company. The exhibition charts the history of Loewe through craft, both as a 178-year tradition but also as a means for creative collaboration and support of the industry, through initiatives such as the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize.
The multimedia display touches upon Anderson's collections for the brand as well as Loewe's support of global craft, and includes a series of interactive roomscapes that bring to life the brand's inspirations.
The exhibition develops around six thematic chapters, each highlighting an element of Loewe's approach to craft. Born from the Hand tells the story of Loewe's early days and its evolution from leather workshop to global fashion house, while Welcome to Spain explores its roots taking visitors through the sights and sounds of the country brought to life via photography, of contemporary and historical landmarks and national artefacts.
At The Atelier, visitors are walked through the steps that make a Loewe bag, from the selection of leathers to a painstaking process of cutting, trimming, painting and assembling by hand. Spectacularly, this section of the exhibition ends with a two-metre tall reproduction of the brand's Howl’s Moving Castle bag, interpreting the 2004 Studio Ghibli film through traditional craft and contemporary flair.
A chapter dedicated to Anderson's fashion collections (Fashion Without Limits) is followed by United in Craft, a moment in the exhibition 'celebrating the joy of making things with one’s hands,' where the works from the annual Loewe Foundation Craft Prize are on display, demonstrating the breadth of the award's scope and of Loewe's support for artisanal techniques.
Finally, Unexpected Dialogues is a nine-room exploration of Loewe's inspirations from the past ten years, including a recreation of a New Mexico pottery studio, a jade quarry (a nod to Loewe's most recent Lunar New Year collection), a life-sized Joe Brainard, and more Studio Ghibli, with a dreamworld bringing to life their aesthetics and motifs. Finally, three spaces are dedicated to 19th-century British Arts & Crafts, with the work of William Morris, William De Morgan and CFA Voysey each presented in a dedicated space with larger-than-life effects.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Loewe Crafted World is on view until 5 May 2024
Shanghai Exhibition Centre
no. 1000 Middle Yan'an Road
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
Comme Si for USM collection unites furniture and loungewear
Comme Si and USM join forces on a travelling shoppable exhibit, featuring functional furniture pieces and soft loungewear defined by natural elements
By Tianna Williams Published
-
The Dalmore Luminary Series 2024 Edition is a collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects
The Dalmore spotlights the pursuit of excellence in whisky making and architectural design in the second release of its philanthropic-led series, which includes a one-of-a-kind expression, Luminary No.2 - 2024 Edition
By Simon Mills Published
-
Nannies, security and hairdressers: artists and their day jobs
‘Day Jobs’, a group exhibition on view at the Cantor Arts Center, California, looks at how artists are earning their living
By Ann Binlot Published