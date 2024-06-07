Step inside the new Molteni & C Shanghai flagship, where Brutalism and refinement merge

Designed by Vincent Van Duysen, the Molteni & C Shanghai flagship also includes collections by UniFor, an Art Gallery and Restaurant, making it the company's largest showroom globally

Molteni & C shanghai showroom interiors
(Image credit: Jonathan Leijonhufvud)
published

Molteni & C Shanghai showroom opens its doors in the heart of the city, marking a key moment for the Italian company's expansion in China. Set over two floors, the 3,500 square meters Shanghai Flagship is the new home for the Molteni Group, encompassing offices for the China-based team, a double offering of furniture by Molteni & C and UniFor, and an Art Gallery. On site is also Molteni & C's indoor-outdoor Restaurant to expand the guests' experience.

Molteni & C Shanghai showroom by Vincent Van Duysen

Molteni shanghai showroom interiors

(Image credit: Jonathan Leijonhufvud)

'When I started thinking about [Molteni & C Shanghai showroom], I wanted to create the atmosphere of a Palace, a succession of ordered rooms, perspectives that highlighted the grandeur of the building, being able to visually cross it on the two spatial axes, the longitudinal and the transverse one,' says Vincent Van Duysen, the company's creative director. 'Silent but refined spaces, always different from each other, in size and finishes connected by a sculptural staircase, with details that refer to Chinese culture, in the classic sober/elegant Molteni style.'

Molteni shanghai showroom interiors

The building's Brutalist architecture informed Van Duysen's projects

(Image credit: Jonathan Leijonhufvud)

Van Duysen's concept was inspired by the existing Brutalist building where the showroom is located, creating a restrained industrial-style architecture that adapts to the company's evolving needs. The existing concrete columns were left exposed, in contrast with the refined interiors created by the architect featuring metal dividers and well-proportioned elements framing the furniture compositions, while a bronze spiral staircase connects the two floors. 

On the ground floor, the interiors are arranged like a sophisticated residence, with spaces for dining, sleeping, lounging and more, effectively demonstrating the breadth of Molteni & C's offering. Key pieces marking the showroom's opening are Van Duysen's Mateo Table,  the Porta Volta chair by Herzog & de Meuron and iconic Gio Ponti designs, including the D.154.2 armchair. Molteni & C's wardrobe and storage systems have a special role in the space, with Van Duysen's Gliss Master walk-in wardrobe in the bedroom offering an overview of the company's capabilities. 

Molteni shanghai showroom interiors

Art Gallery with pieces by Gio Ponti on display

(Image credit: Jonathan Leijonhufvud)

Upstairs, the Art Gallery is dedicated to showcasing Molteni & C's 90 year-history with exhibitions on design icons including Gio Ponti and Ignazio Gardella. 

Through the gallery, guests can enter the UniFor space (passing through a large customized double-sided glass door of the RP partition system by Renzo Piano), conceived as a place for both displays and a workspace for architects to explore the possibilities of the company's application to large-scale bespoke projects. 

Molteni shanghai showroom interiors

Charcoal Restaurant

(Image credit: Jonathan Leijonhufvud)

Finally, the Charcoal Restaurant becomes a place to showcase Molteni & C's outdoor furniture collections, curated by Van Duysen to reflect a contemporary Mediterranean approach to design, as well as timeless Gio Ponti furniture. 

Molteni & C, B3-B, No.19 Wangda Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai

molteni.it

Molteni shanghai showroom interiors

The Art Gallery

(Image credit: Jonathan Leijonhufvud)

Molteni shanghai showroom interiors

UniFor space

(Image credit: Jonathan Leijonhufvud)

Molteni shanghai showroom interiors

Molteni&C Kitchens are also on display in the space

(Image credit: Jonathan Leijonhufvud)

Molteni shanghai showroom interiors


(Image credit: Jonathan Leijonhufvud)

Molteni shanghai showroom interiors

(Image credit: Jonathan Leijonhufvud)
