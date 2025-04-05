Milan Design Week: Afra and Tobia Scarpa’s monastic marvel of a chair returns to life
Molteni & C’s reissue of the ‘Monk’ chair has us worshipping at the altar of its designers, Afra and Tobia Scarpa
The reissue of our dreams, no less. Afra & Tobia Scarpa originally designed the ‘Monk’ chair for Angelo Molteni in 1973. It was the first step of what would become a rich and fruitful relationship between the couple and the family manufacturer, and the chair quickly acquired legendary appeal among the design cognoscenti.
The ‘Monk’ is a proudly handsome creature – with leather (or canvas) back and seat stretched over a tubular steel frame, resting on wooden legs, arranged perpendicularly. The Scarpas felt it had a monastic simplicity, hence the name; we wouldn’t mind living in their monastery.
In its re-edition, Molteni is presenting the ‘Monk’ with a solid wood frame in American walnut, black oak or coffee oak, and with the addition of a lower, wider armchair version.
Musing on the reissue, Tobia Scarpa said: ‘We must allow what the past gifts us to continue expressing itself, to continue living; sometimes we must allow it to resonate in the present, to sing, in order to grasp all its potential and magic.’ Hallelujah.
Salone del Mobile 2025 takes place 8-13 April. Check our full Milan Design Week 2025 guide for the must-sees
This article appears in the May 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from 3 April, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Hugo is a design critic, curator and the co-founder of Bard, a gallery in Edinburgh dedicated to Scottish design and craft. A long-serving member of the Wallpaper* family, he has also been the design editor at Monocle and the brand director at Studioilse, Ilse Crawford's multi-faceted design studio. Today, Hugo wields his pen and opinions for a broad swathe of publications and panels. He has twice curated both the Object section of MIART (the Milan Contemporary Art Fair) and the Harewood House Biennial. He consults as a strategist and writer for clients ranging from Airbnb to Vitra, Ikea to Instagram, Erdem to The Goldsmith's Company. Hugo has this year returned to the Wallpaper* fold to cover the parental leave of Rosa Bertoli as Global Design Director.
