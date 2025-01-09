Vincent Van Duysen reimagines a historic palazzo for Molteni&C in Milan

Italian brand Molteni&C has teamed with Belgian architect and interior designer Vincent Van Duysen – its creative director since 2016 and the designer of a new pavilion at Molteni&C HQ in 2022 – to overhaul a historic palazzo in Milan. It's important to note that this is not a flagship store, showroom, or shop. Instead, Palazzo Molteni will serve as an open and flexible location – an 'urban pavilion', as Molteni&C puts it – that embodies its identity and values.

Situated in the heart of Milan, next to Piazza della Scala, Molteni&C's new address at 9 Via Manzoni combines neoclassical architecture with refined, modernist design elements. Van Duysen designed the interior as if it were the home of an art and design collector – an experience that unfolds over the building's seven floors and more than 3,000 sq m.

Situated in the heart of Milan, Palazzo Molteni unfolds over seven floors and more than 3,000 sq m (Image credit: Molteni&C)

Van Duysen's work with Molteni&C dates back to 2014, when he designed the brand's showroom in Saudi Arabia. This marked the beginning of a relationship that led to his appointment as creative director in 2016. Since then, he has overseen the brand's global image, including the design of numerous flagship stores, exhibition stands, and new product lines. His influence has played a key role in defining Molteni&C's aesthetic and solidifying its standing in the design industry.

The opening rounds off what has been a busy year of 90th anniversary celebrations for Molteni & Co spearheaded by the release of 'Molteni Mondo: an Italian Design Story', a comprehensive monograph published by Rizzoli New York that showcases the brand's rich history, collaborations, and design philosophy.

The location will serve as a flexible lifestyle space that embodies Molteni&C's identity and values (Image credit: Molteni&C)

Creating immersive 'brand experiences' rather than conventional retail stores is an approach that has gained popularity in the design sector in recent years, with companies such as Restoration Hardware, MetroEighteen and Vipp developing domestic or hospitality spaces that don’t sell so aggressively, but instead offer an opportunity to experience a lifestyle with room to relax, eat, drink, and enjoy art and design.

Palazzo Molteni at 9 Via Manzoni, Milan, is open now and will be officially inaugurated in April 2025, molteni.it