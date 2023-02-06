Vipp Palazzo pop-up hotel opens inside Brescia’s historical Palazzo Monti

Vipp Palazzo is the latest hospitality concept by the Danish brand, whose portfolio also includes cultural hub Vipp Garage, a Vipp Farmhouse hotel in the Danish countryside, and the Bolder Lodges, a Snøhetta-designed cliffside property on Norway's fjords.

Set within the historical 13th-century Palazzo Monti, a Brescia location known for its exclusive artistic residences led by Edoardo Monti, the new opening is a one-room pop-up hotel, which will be open for guests from 18 April to 18 May 2023.

Vipp Palazzo: a wondrous design experience

(Image credit: Irina Boersma César Machado)

'In April, the month that epitomises design in Europe, we add a palazzo to our list of one-room-wonders,' says third generation Vipp owner, Kasper Egelund. 'Our ambition is to transform objects into curated design experiences. At Vipp Palazzo Monti, this experience reaches a whole new dimension.'

Vipp Palazzo is conceived as a 'liveable installation', created by the Danish brand in collaboration with interior designer Julie Cloos Mølsgaard. The installation occupies Palazzo Monti's first floor, and it is accessed through a majestic staircase whose frescoed ceiling offers a glimpse into the location's Baroque grandeur.

(Image credit: Irina Boersma César Machado)

Upstairs, the hotel develops over three rooms that include a hallway, a salon and a bedroom and bathroom, showcasing the contemporary Vipp collections of furniture and lighting against the ornamental backdrop of Palazzo Monti's rich interiors.

On the ground floor, within the palazzo's traditional hosting floor (or piano nobile), Cloos Mølsgaard created an inviting modern kitchen using Vipp's modular V1 model in matte black, in contrast with the historical frescoes and jade tiled floors.

(Image credit: Irina Boersma César Machado)

'Celebrating contemporary art and design in classic frames, the interior scheme unveils a sophisticated dialogue between new and old,' says Cloos Mølsgaard, whose design portfolio skillfully mixes minimalism with warmth. 'Historic ornamentation becomes a complementing contrast to the industrial design heritage of Vipp. They say opposites attract. I call it chemistry in its purest form.'

Part of the project is also The Monti Edition, a special series of the Vipp ‘Swivel’ chair upholstered in a new fabric woven in Italy by the textile company Torri Lana and available in selected stores from March 2023.

Vipp Palazzo Monti Hotel is open from 18 April to 18 May 2023. Bookings open on 6 February 2023 via vipp.com (opens in new tab)

Palazzo Monti, Piazza Tebaldo Brusato 22, Brescia, 25121 Italy

(Image credit: Irina Boersma César Machado)

(Image credit: Irina Boersma César Machado)

(Image credit: Irina Boersma César Machado)

(Image credit: Irina Boersma César Machado)

(Image credit: Irina Boersma César Machado)