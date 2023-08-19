MetroEighteen’s office and showroom in Los Angeles is conceived as a home
MetroEighteen by Holm Studio is a project that consolidates office, showroom and staging warehouse for the leading audio-visual and lighting systems specialist in Los Angeles
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
MetroEighteen, a leading audio-visual and lighting systems specialist based in Los Angeles was after a new home – a headquarters that would act as offices, but also a showroom and staging warehouse where it could show off and dazzle its clients with innovative displays. Enter Holm Studio, the local architecture practice led by Ehran Holm, who proposed the redesign of the company's space into a domestic interior that is warm enough to feel like a home but at the same time rough and flexible so it can adapt to different set-ups and project needs.
MetroEighteen by Holm Studio: a warehouse interior with a domestic twist
Holm Studio composed an interior out of vintage and found objects, which are highlighted in different moods by colourful lighting – both ambient and spotlights. It all sits in a raw, almost industrial environment that has been polished just enough to maintain a balance of warmth and refinement. 'This collection plays well in LA, a city that’s entrenched in the production and consumption of music and entertainment. The office also showcases the founder’s collection of music and video memorabilia compiled over many decades,' the studio writes.
A simple, white-painted façade features large glass shopfront-style windows which hint at the amazing lighting and colour displays inside. It also ensures ample natural light flows inside – illuminating the textures and architectural features in the space, such as the exposed roof rafters and layered brick and plaster.
'A sense of humour and whimsy,' were also important in the interior composition and overall feel. 'For example, speaker cones double as candy dishes; restored BMX bikes, radio station stickers, movie projectors, and turntable cabinets contrast with the muted backdrop,' the team explained.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Completedworks turns its reductionist vision to bags
British jewellery and homeware brand Completedworks’ Anna Jewsbury puts handbags under her sculptural lens
By Hannah Silver Published
-
The England women’s football kit was inspired by Wembley’s art deco architecture
We explore the architectural origins and innovative engineering behind the England women’s football kit, designed by Nike, as the team prepares to take on Spain in the World Cup final
By Jack Moss Published
-
New supercars came out to play at Monterey Car Week 2023
From droptop Astons to outlandish Danish design, Monterey Car Week 2023 welcomed these five new high-end automobiles that mix up minimalism and ultra-luxury
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Chicago science lab invites wellness and design drama to the workspace
A luxurious science lab by Gensler with Sterling Bay Design Studio brings indulgence to this type of workspace; welcome to 1229 West Concord in Chicago’s Lincoln Yards
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
David Zwirner office in New York is a flexible, minimalist haven by Annabelle Selldorf
Step inside the ultra-flexible and minimalist David Zwirner office in New York, designed by Selldorf Architects
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Inside 432 Park Avenue penthouse’s art-filled, minimalist interior in New York
We tour the 432 Park Avenue penthouse, designed to art-filled, minimalist perfection by architect Crina Arghirescu Rogard in New York
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Hamptons modernism celebrated in 20th Century Modern Home Tour 2023
Lovers of Hamptons modernism can take a deep dive into their favourite genre by joining the upcoming 20th Century Modern Home Tour 2023 this summer
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
‘Be Careful, I Always Am’: Emmett Till memory honoured through Germane Barnes installation
An installation by Germane Barnes honours the memory of Emmett Till in Chicago, and marks the start of renovations to transform Till’s house into a museum
By Audrey Henderson Published
-
Nexus House caters to the Los Angeles lifestyle near Venice Beach
Nexus House by Woods + Dangaran is a Venice house perfect for the Los Angeles lifestyle
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Coconut Grove Gatehouse is a fitting invitation into a lush Miami home
The Coconut Grove Gatehouse by Rene Gonzalez greets visitors into a lush Miami home through textured materials and lightness
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Roll up, roll up! The Wright and Like Tour 2023 visits Milwaukee
The upcoming Wright and Like Tour 2023 celebrates buildings designed and inspired by architectural pioneer Frank Lloyd Wright in Milwaukee
By Audrey Henderson Published