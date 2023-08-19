MetroEighteen’s office and showroom in Los Angeles is conceived as a home

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

MetroEighteen, a leading audio-visual and lighting systems specialist based in Los Angeles was after a new home – a headquarters that would act as offices, but also a showroom and staging warehouse where it could show off and dazzle its clients with innovative displays. Enter Holm Studio, the local architecture practice led by Ehran Holm, who proposed the redesign of the company's space into a domestic interior that is warm enough to feel like a home but at the same time rough and flexible so it can adapt to different set-ups and project needs.

MetroEighteen by Holm Studio: a warehouse interior with a domestic twist

Holm Studio composed an interior out of vintage and found objects, which are highlighted in different moods by colourful lighting – both ambient and spotlights. It all sits in a raw, almost industrial environment that has been polished just enough to maintain a balance of warmth and refinement. 'This collection plays well in LA, a city that’s entrenched in the production and consumption of music and entertainment. The office also showcases the founder’s collection of music and video memorabilia compiled over many decades,' the studio writes.

A simple, white-painted façade features large glass shopfront-style windows which hint at the amazing lighting and colour displays inside. It also ensures ample natural light flows inside – illuminating the textures and architectural features in the space, such as the exposed roof rafters and layered brick and plaster.

'A sense of humour and whimsy,' were also important in the interior composition and overall feel. 'For example, speaker cones double as candy dishes; restored BMX bikes, radio station stickers, movie projectors, and turntable cabinets contrast with the muted backdrop,' the team explained.

