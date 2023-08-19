MetroEighteen’s office and showroom in Los Angeles is conceived as a home

MetroEighteen by Holm Studio is a project that consolidates office, showroom and staging warehouse for the leading audio-visual and lighting systems specialist in Los Angeles

seating inside MetroEighteen by Holm Studio
(Image credit: Sylvia Hardy)
By Ellie Stathaki
published

MetroEighteen, a leading audio-visual and lighting systems specialist based in Los Angeles was after a new home – a headquarters that would act as offices, but also a showroom and staging warehouse where it could show off and dazzle its clients with innovative displays. Enter Holm Studio, the local architecture practice led by Ehran Holm, who proposed the redesign of the company's space into a domestic interior that is warm enough to feel like a home but at the same time rough and flexible so it can adapt to different set-ups and project needs. 

exterior shop front of MetroEighteen by Holm Studio

(Image credit: Sylvia Hardy)

MetroEighteen by Holm Studio: a warehouse interior with a domestic twist

Holm Studio composed an interior out of vintage and found objects, which are highlighted in different moods by colourful lighting – both ambient and spotlights. It all sits in a raw, almost industrial environment that has been polished just enough to maintain a balance of warmth and refinement. 'This collection plays well in LA, a city that’s entrenched in the production and consumption of music and entertainment. The office also showcases the founder’s collection of music and video memorabilia compiled over many decades,' the studio writes. 

interior with pink lighting at MetroEighteen by Holm Studio

(Image credit: Sylvia Hardy)

A simple, white-painted façade features large glass shopfront-style windows which hint at the amazing lighting and colour displays inside. It also ensures ample natural light flows inside – illuminating the textures and architectural features in the space, such as the exposed roof rafters and layered brick and plaster. 

interior with green lighting in MetroEighteen by Holm Studio

(Image credit: Sylvia Hardy)

'A sense of humour and whimsy,' were also important in the interior composition and overall feel. 'For example, speaker cones double as candy dishes; restored BMX bikes, radio station stickers, movie projectors, and turntable cabinets contrast with the muted backdrop,' the team explained. 

meeting room inside MetroEighteen by Holm Studio

(Image credit: Sylvia Hardy)

interior with green light at MetroEighteen by Holm Studio

(Image credit: Sylvia Hardy)

workspace interior at MetroEighteen by Holm Studio

(Image credit: Sylvia Hardy)

metroeighteen.com 

Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).

