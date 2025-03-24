Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are the new creative directors of Loewe

In news announced this morning, it has been confirmed that Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, founders of New York-based label Proenza Schouler, are the new creative directors of Loewe.

Their much-rumoured appointment comes in the wake of Jonathan Anderson’s departure from the Spanish house earlier this month, as well as their own exit from Proenza Schouler, the brand the pair founded in 2002.

Proenza Schouler S/S 2025, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s last runway show (Image credit: Courtesy of Proenza)

Made up from a combination of their mothers’ maiden names, the pair – who are partners in both life and work – met at Manhattan’s Parsons School of Design in 1998, founding Proenza Schouler after graduation.

The following decades would cement their status as one of New York’s defining fashion names with collections that captured a so-called ‘downtown cool’ – namely, riffs on wardrobe staples with unexpected details, from geometric cut-outs and layers of transparency, to crisp, modernist plays on ruffles, eyelets and tassels.

With it, they would also establish a legion of high-profile fans, from actress and New York it-girl Chloë Sevigny to musician Arca and model Paloma Elsesser. They would win five CFDA awards for ‘Designer of the Year’ and ‘Accessories of the Year’, showing primarily in New York, their home city.

The pair at work in Proenza Schouler’s Soho studio, part of Wallpaper’s ‘At Home With’ series (Image credit: Courtesy of Proenza Schouler)

‘We are incredibly honoured to join Loewe, a house whose values and mission align closely with our own. We look forward to working alongside its extraordinary teams and artisans, whose talent – under the exceptional creative direction of Jonathan Anderson – has shaped Loewe into the cultural force it is today,’ the pair said in a statement.

The appointment will be in effect from 7 April 2025, with McCollough and Hernandez overseeing womenswear, menswear, leather goods and accessories. Though not confirmed, their first show will likely take place this September in Paris.

