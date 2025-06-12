For its latest runway show, Zegna creates a serene oasis in Dubai
The Italian fashion house took over the Dubai Opera for a S/S 2026 show that proposed a lived-in elegance, drawing inspiration from Dubai’s sunbaked landscapes and Zegna’s birthplace of Trivero
In the blaring 39-degree heat of a Dubai summer, Zegna constructed a serene oasis in the city’s Janus Rostock-designed Opera House to present its S/S 2026 collection – the menswear house’s first show outside its native Italy, and the unofficial start of menswear month (Pitti Uomo begins next Tuesday, with further stops in Milan and Paris following).
Part of a ‘Villa Zegna’ installation that will remain in the Dubai Opera for the coming days, the dramatic mise-en-scene was conceived to pay ode to both the natural landscapes of Dubai (a sandy desert-like floor stretched across the space) and the architecture and gardens of founder Ermenegildo Zegna’s Trivero mansion, the Italian birthplace of the house.
Zegna holds its S/S 2026 show in Dubai
An accompanying soundscape, played during guests’ arrival, featured birdsong recorded at Oasi Zegna, a lush national park in the Biella Alps, where the house’s first wool mill was opened in 1910 (in the century since, over 500,000 trees have been planted by Zegna in the locale). ‘Ermenegildo’s vision is still an inspiration, the determination to see beyond, sharing the legacy of Oasi Zegna around the world, possibly bigger,’ said the house in a statement.
The collection itself, designed by artistic director Alessandro Sartori, captured a mood of simplicity and ease – albeit rendered in superlative fabrications – which has defined the Italian designer’s near-decade-long tenure at the house so far. A feeling of lightness ran throughout the collection’s clever layering: gently crumpled blazers were designed to be as lightweight as cotton, while roomy collarless shirts, some double-layered, took inspiration from the Indian Nehru jacket.
Fabrics spanned linen, leather and silk – the last making up a suit that weighed just 300 grams for easy packing (the idea of travel infused the collection, evoked too in the crease-effect fabrics which appeared to have emerged from a suitcase or travel bag). Leather was also ultra-lightweight and was treated to be washable – a reminder of Zegna’s ongoing fabric innovations, which interplay with traditional techniques.
Though it was Sartori’s use of colour that proved particularly seductive: evocatively named hues of burro di montagna, olio, cognac and barolo were designed to appear as if scorched by the Dubai sun. This same mood was evoked in the fabrics, which were treated to look washed out or faded, ‘like the heat of Dubai had left a permanent mark’.
‘There is an immediacy and a liveliness to the earthy allure of this collection that belies the layered thought process behind it,’ says Sartori. ‘While researching, we came across an image that felt illuminating, and that perfectly summed up my intentions. It depicts a chair, upon which items of clothing are piled up after being taken off, probably, ready to be picked up the day after. The casualness suggests a life lived intensely, which is what we are after.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The decision to show in Dubai spoke to the importance of the market for Zegna, which has an outpost in the Dubai Mall, a landmark that attracts over 100 million visitors each year. Other outposts in the Emirates include stores in Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, with plans to open five more in the next three years. ‘The potential is still enormous,’ Gildo Zegna, chairman and chief executive officer of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, told WWD, praising the city’s entrepreneurial spirit. ‘It is increasingly becoming a point of reference for Asia outside China.’
As such, the latest iteration of ‘Villa Zegna’ will remain at the Dubai Opera for the next week, allowing visitors – largely the house’s highest-spending clients in the region – the opportunity to explore the show set, alongside various other spaces which trace a line from Ermenegildo Zegna to the present day. And, after stepping through the founder’s own wardrobe, avid shoppers will be able to pre-order S/S 2026 looks straight off the runway and into their own.
Villa Zegna will run at the Dubai Opera until June 16 2025.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Time-travel to the golden age of the cruise ship at Sea Containers London
The South Bank hotel celebrates its tenth anniversary with four new suites inspired by period cabin design, from Edwardian elegance to 1980s glamour
-
A Karuizawa house is a soothing, work-from-home retreat in Japan
Takeshi Hirobe Architects play with scale and space, creating a tranquil residence in which to live and work
-
Vincent Van Duysen launches ‘most modern’ Zara Home collection
The fourth instalment of architect Vincent Van Duysen’s collaboration with Zara Home introduces a modernist sensibility, with new materials and refined, architectural forms
-
The best fashion moments at Milan Design Week 2024
Scarlett Conlon discovers the moments fashion met design at Salone del Mobile and Milan Design Week 2024, as Loewe, Hermès, Bottega Veneta, Prada and more staged intriguing presentations and launches across the city
-
Milan Fashion Week men's A/W 2022: Prada to Fendi
A Prada catwalk peppered with Hollywood stars; menswear's new erogenous zones and a modern take on classic silhouettes: all you need to know about Milan Fashion Week men's A/W 2022
-
Recapping Milan’s virtual mens fashion week
Themes of rebirth, re-emergence and reflection embodied the season's multimedia events
-
Ermenegildo Zegna Couture A/W 2020 Milan Fashion Week Men's
-
Ermenegildo Zegna Couture S/S 2020 Milan Fashion Week Men's
-
Ermenegildo Zegna A/W 2019 Milan Fashion Week Men's
-
Ermenegildo Zegna S/S 2019 Milan Fashion Week Men’s
Artistic director Alessandro Sartori presents his sophisticated vision of techno couture
-
Milan Fashion Week S/S 2016 menswear editor's picks