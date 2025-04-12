Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2026: what to expect

With the latest edition of Men’s Fashion Week on the horizon – the month-long event unfolds this June with stops in Florence, Milan and Paris – details have started to emerge. This week, it has been revealed that Paul Smith will shift from Paris to Milan for an intimate ‘salon-style’ showcase celebrating his longstanding ties with Italy, while earlier this month Homme Plissé Issey Miyake was announced as the guest of honour at Florentine menswear fair Pitti Uomo. Elsewhere, Italian house Zegna will take a pause from the official schedule this season, choosing instead to show in Dubai on June 11, marking the unofficial start of menswear month.

Meanwhile, the British Fashion Council has announced the ‘strategic’ decision to call off the standalone London Fashion Week Men’s in June, with the February and September editions now co-ed. Instead, the BFC will support emerging menswear talent with an expanded London Show Rooms in Paris four times a year – including this June – giving designers a chance to showcase their S/S 2026 collections to buyers and stores.

‘By scaling back to more targeted programmes this June in London and Paris, we aim to create strong foundations to amplify the message of our brilliant British menswear businesses,’ said a spokesperson for the organisation. ‘We will continue to adapt and find ways to platform our brilliant British menswear business.’

Here, everything Wallpaper* knows about Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2026 so far.

Pitti Uomo S/S 2026 (17–20 June 2025)

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, which will show as guest designer at Florentine menswear fair Pitti Uomo this season (Image credit: Courtesy of Issey Miyake)

Reflecting the shifted menswear schedule earlier this year, Pitti Uomo arrives a week later this season, taking place in Florence from 17–20 June 2025. As ever, the historic menswear fair – which takes over the 14th-century Fortezza da Basso twice a year – will invite a series of guest designers to show in locations across the city (previous guest designers have included Raf Simons, Grace Wales Bonner, Martine Rose and more). While the full line-up is yet to be released, it has been announced that Homme Plissé Issey Miyake will show its S/S 2026 collection in the city, part of an ongoing plan to take the brand on the road in upcoming seasons (its spot on the Paris schedule was replaced with IM Men, another offshoot of the Issey Miyake Design Studio, this past January).

‘Starting this year, the brand will travel around the world to present its clothing in places and at events where it has never been before, meeting local communities and connecting with a global creative scene,’ said the Homme Plissé Issey Miyake design team in a statement. ‘We feel grateful for this opportunity to be featured at one of the most celebrated menswear events around the world.’

Milan Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2026 (20-24 June 2025)

Paul Smith’s A/W 2025 menswear show, which took place in Paris last season. For S/S 2026, he will shift to Milan (Image credit: Courtesy of Paul Smith)

This week, it has been announced that after recent showings at Pitti Uomo and Paris, British design legend Sir Paul Smith will show his S/S 2026 menswear collection in Milan. Celebrating the brand’s longstanding links with Italy, the designer promises an ‘intimate presentation’ at his showroom in the city. ‘For the first time ever, I’m delighted to be showing my new collection as a part of Milan Men’s Fashion Week in June,’ he said in a statement. ’I’ve proudly had my own showroom in Milan for 22 years and have great affection for the city. I’ll be hosting a salon-style show which I know will be intimate and honest to who we are.’

The rest of the schedule is yet to be released, though expect the usual line-up of Milanese mega-brands, including Prada, Dolce & Gabbana and Giorgio Armani, alongside eclectic additions announced in the coming weeks (Martine Rose, Saul Nash, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy and JW Anderson have all previously showed in Milan in recent seasons). One notable absence is Zegna, which will instead show in Dubai on June 11 2025 in a one-off runway show in the city.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2026 (24-29 June 2025)

Pharrell Williams with Nigo, who the musician and designer collaborated with for his S/S 2025 menswear show (Image credit: Photography by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Paris Fashion Week Men’s will conclude menswear month in typically blockbuster fashion, including the latest runway show from Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton – previous shows have taken place on Paris’ Pont Neuf and the grounds of UNESCO House, with star-studded guest lists to match the dramatic set-ups. Elsewhere, there will be the usual outings from Rick Owens, Junya Watanabe, Comme des Garçons, and Hermès, while with Dior Men currently without a creative director after the departure of Kim Jones, the Parisian house is yet to announce its plans for the week. As for who else will round out the schedule, there is no word yet from organisers – though with guest stars last season including American designer Willy Chavarria and Jacquemus, who hosted his first menswear show, expect an intriguing line-up of designers spanning both the emerging and established.

