Jonathan Anderson is heading to Dior Men

After months of speculation and rumour, it has been confirmed this morning that Jonathan Anderson is the new creative director of Dior Men, succeeding Kim Jones, who exited the Parisian house in January.

Anderson arrives at Dior from Loewe, after a transformative 11-year tenure as creative director of the house’s men’s and womenswear lines. The news was announced this morning by Bernard Arnault, chairman of LVMH, at the luxury conglomerate’s shareholder meeting.

Loewe’s S/S 2025 menswear collection, designed by Jonathan Anderson (Image credit: Photography by Molly Lowe, courtesy of Loewe)

The Northern Irish designer rose to prominence with his eponymous London-based label JW Anderson, joining Loewe in 2013. Reimagining the Spanish house’s visual identity, alongside M/M Paris, he would make Loewe into one of fashion’s major players, know for an idiosyncratic, oftentimes surreal approach to design and elevation of craft (later collections would include elements from balloon-shaped heels to hammered-metal angel wings).

‘While reflecting on the last 11 years, I have been lucky enough to be surrounded by people with the imagination, the skills, the tenacity and the resourcefulness to find a way to say “yes” to all my wildly ambitious ideas,’ Anderson said at the time. ‘While my chapter draws to a close, Loewe’s story will continue for many years to come, and I will look on with pride, watching it continue to grow, the amazing Spanish brand I once called home.’

Though it is yet to be announced, Anderson is set to continue at his eponymous label. His first collection for Dior Men will be shown in June 2025 in Paris. At Loewe, he will be succeeded by Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, founders of Proenza Schouler.