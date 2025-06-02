This David Lynch auction offers a rare glimpse into the late filmmaker's life
From movie memorabilia to everyday items, the sale – taking place in Los Angeles 18 June – is one not to miss
A collection of David Lynch’s personal possessions is hitting the auction block in Los Angeles 18 June as part of a once-in-a-lifetime sale held by Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies.
The auction, which is available online, via phone and in person, will present nearly 450 lots from the personal archive of the late film director, with items ranging from rare film memorabilia to quirky household sundries.
Highlights from the sale include a personalised Lynch director's chair, whose current bid sits at $27,000; a red curtain and zig-zag rug in the style of Twin Peaks; and Lynch's own 35 mm print of his 1977 break-through film Eraserhead.
Lynch, who also designed furniture, also kept a red upholstered Womb chair designed by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, as well as a vintage boomerang sofa, the same one that auction organizers believe appeared in the filmmaker's 1997 noir Lost Highway — both of which are up for grabs.
The most fascinating items, however, are dozens of quotidian household items for sale, including a trio of Mr. Coffee drip coffee machines (a find Special Agent Dale Cooper would surely approve of); a snakeskin-covered manual camera (a seeming homage to Nicholas Cage's jacket in Wild at Heart); assorted musical equipment; woodworking tools; and even a pair of Lynch's own wingtip shoes.
The possessions offer a snippet into the life and creative mind of the filmmaker, who died 16 January.
'I make things that are troublesome,' he told Wallpaper* in 2010 when he guest-edited the magazine. 'That's because my ideas come from our world, and our world has negativity and absurdities. I love absurdities.'
The David Lynch Collection goes on auction at Gardena, California on 18 June via Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies juliensauctions.com
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
