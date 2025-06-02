A collection of David Lynch’s personal possessions is hitting the auction block in Los Angeles 18 June as part of a once-in-a-lifetime sale held by Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies.

The auction, which is available online, via phone and in person, will present nearly 450 lots from the personal archive of the late film director, with items ranging from rare film memorabilia to quirky household sundries.

(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

Highlights from the sale include a personalised Lynch director's chair, whose current bid sits at $27,000; a red curtain and zig-zag rug in the style of Twin Peaks; and Lynch's own 35 mm print of his 1977 break-through film Eraserhead.

Lynch, who also designed furniture, also kept a red upholstered Womb chair designed by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, as well as a vintage boomerang sofa, the same one that auction organizers believe appeared in the filmmaker's 1997 noir Lost Highway — both of which are up for grabs.

(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

The most fascinating items, however, are dozens of quotidian household items for sale, including a trio of Mr. Coffee drip coffee machines (a find Special Agent Dale Cooper would surely approve of); a snakeskin-covered manual camera (a seeming homage to Nicholas Cage's jacket in Wild at Heart); assorted musical equipment; woodworking tools; and even a pair of Lynch's own wingtip shoes.

(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

The possessions offer a snippet into the life and creative mind of the filmmaker, who died 16 January.

'I make things that are troublesome,' he told Wallpaper* in 2010 when he guest-edited the magazine. 'That's because my ideas come from our world, and our world has negativity and absurdities. I love absurdities.'



The David Lynch Collection goes on auction at Gardena, California on 18 June via Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies juliensauctions.com