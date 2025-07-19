San Carlo Group’s darling restaurant, Cicchetti Piccadilly – purveyor of the Venetian tradition of small plates – has moved from its original location to a striking new home just a few doors down. Dining at the new 7,520 sq ft venue is like savouring a Venetian sunset, with a glowing palette of warm colours and reflective surfaces enlivening its bar, main dining area and private dining room. The look comes courtesy of London and LA-based Fettle, a longstanding collaborator with the group.

Wallpaper* dines at Cicchetti Piccadilly, London

The mood: a Venetian sunset

Cicchetti Piccadilly captures the atmosphere of a Venetian local bacari (a small bar or tavern) with its own twist. Beyond the reception desk lies a welcoming long bar that creates a theatrical ambience. It features a high-gloss timber front, accented with playful red and pink mosaic tiles, which harmonise with the chequered pink upholstery on the bar stools.

‘We wanted to modernise the look and feel of the original restaurant through colour blocking and incorporating details such as scalloped borders and chequered patterns,’ explains Andy Goodwin, co-founder and creative director of Fettle.

Vibrant yellow walls define the main dining space. These sunny expanses are punctuated with mirrored tiles set into a frieze, and verre églomisé mural panels (the process applies gilding to the reverse surface of the glass to produce a soft mirror finish), which reflect the chandelier light and soften the lofty ceiling.

The furnishings’ juxtaposition of colours and patterns is complemented by the flooring, which features a variety of terrazzo finishes sourced from Italy and beyond, including a chequerboard pattern in the restaurant; striped, scalloped detailing in the bar; and marble palladiana in the toilets. ‘The private dining room follows a similar theme but is softened by an inset bespoke rug that echoes the tones of a hand-painted sky ceiling fresco overhead,’ adds Goodwin.

The food: expertly prepared Italian classics

While inspired by the concept of small plates and snacks, portions at Cicchetti Piccadilly are generously sized. The extensive menu, available from noon until near midnight, offers a wide selection in each category, including pane and bruschetta, fritti, stuzzichini, salads, pasta, pizza, meats, fish and vegetables.

The team recommends ordering two to three dishes per person and sharing them as they become ready. The stylish tempura prawns, dressed with spicy mayonnaise and served in a cocktail glass, are a popular starter, nicely preceding choices like Tagliolini all'Aragosta with lobster and cherry tomatoes. Everything here is so delicately prepared that it may take a couple of visits to discover your favourites. The dessert menu follows suit, with the team suggesting the Dolci Cicchetti, a selection of mini bites accompanied by a glass of limoncello.

Cicchetti Piccadilly is located at 172-173 Piccadilly, London W1J 9EJ, United Kingdom.