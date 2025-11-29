Poon’s returns in majestic form at Somerset House
Home-style Chinese cooking refined through generations of the Poon family craft
Bill and Cecilia Poon opened their first restaurant in London’s Chinatown in 1973 and went on to win a Michelin star for the Covent Garden Poon’s in 1980. Half a century later, their daughter Amy is continuing the legacy of the family name by opening her first solo restaurant. Poon has been cooking at pop-ups around town since 2018; here at Somerset House, she is putting down permanent roots in one of London’s most impressive Grade I-listed showstoppers.
Wallpaper* dines at Poon’s at Somerset House, London
The mood: homely grandeur
The idea behind the Somerset House interiors is that the two rooms – dining room and library – should feel like a home from home, though given the grand surroundings and the fact that the Poons are London restaurant royalty, it’s definitely dream home territory. Pieces from the Poon family collection – a piano, club chairs, side tables and cookbooks – sit in interiors designed by Janet McGlennon, an old friend of Poon who recently relocated from Singapore to London.
‘All the Chinese cookbooks are my own, and many of the other books on China have been gifted by friends who have lived in Hong Kong and China, so it’s all very personal,’ Poon says. ‘At the same time, there’s a bit of fun, wit and whimsy both in the decor and the food – the mural of mahjong-playing rabbits mirrors the crudités with whipped furu (fermented tofu) on the menu.’
The food: elevated Chinese home cooking
Poon’s home deliveries of pillowy won-tun dumplings stuffed with juicy pork, and jars of umami-packed crunchy chilli sauce, were cult foodie hits for lockdown Londoners. Both are on the menu here, but so too are family recipes taught by her dad, such as zha jiang noodles (thick wheat noodles topped with pork and fermented soybeans) and claypot jasmine rice with a choice of steamed toppings.
If you don’t fancy a full-on feast, small plates such as pan-fried wind-dried sausage and house pickles are served in the library (which is dog-friendly too), plus there’s a pre-theatre set menu of three dishes and a soup.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The wine list leans towards cool-climate vineyards with a focus on female and biodynamic producers, with 20 available by the glass. There are non-alcoholic cocktails, too, and single-origin whole-leaf teas, supplied by Plantation Teas in Hong Kong and sourced from family farms in China and Taiwan. Family is everything, after all.
Poon’s at Somerset House is located at Lancaster Pl, London WC2R 1LA, UK.
Ben McCormack is a London-based restaurant journalist with over 25 years’ experience of writing. He has been the restaurant expert for Telegraph Luxury since 2013, for which he was shortlisted in the Restaurant Writer category at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards. He is a regular contributor to the Evening Standard, Food and Travel and Decanter. He lives in west London with his partner and lockdown cockapoo.
-
In this Cotswolds home, drama meets minimalism
Cotswolds home Hiaven house, with interiors designed by McLaren Excell, is a perfect blend of contemporary chic and calm, countryside drama
-
Hublot and Daniel Arsham make a splash
The Hublot MP-17 MECA-10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire watch rethinks a traditional design
-
'Design at its most ambitious': meet the 2025 Royal Designers for Industry
The Royal Society for Arts announces the five new Royal Designers for Industry as well as two Honorary Royal Designers for Industry
-
One of London’s favourite coffee shops just opened in Harvey Nichols
Kuro Coffee’s latest outpost brings its Japanese-inspired design to the London department store
-
Enjoy a Kyoto-inspired menu with London attitude at this new restaurant
Aki London offers a serene counterpoint to Oxford Circus, where stately interiors and elevated Japanese cooking cross paths
-
Lee Broom reimagines the Christmas tree at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair
The London hotel unveils an inventive take on the festive tradition – with absolutely no needles
-
Cinema’s tastiest moments to be celebrated by Mubi in an all-day festival
‘Let’s Eat! A Film Feast’ spotlights the sensory power of food on film with a day of screenings, talks and culinary delights in London
-
An around-the-world art tour with Rosewood
From London to New York, Amsterdam and São Paulo, the hotel group showcases curated art that reflects the unique local context
-
Chef Matt Abé steps out solo with Bonheur in Mayfair
A former fine-dining institution is transformed through a study of light, tone and materiality, courtesy of Russell Sage Studio
-
Dining at Motorino: the 'young and playful' London restaurant with all the right ingredients
The newest restaurant from Stevie Parle and Luke Ahearne is sleek in design and menu, finds Ben McCormack
-
Has London entered a pizza-naissance?
Neapolitan roots, New York swagger, London soul