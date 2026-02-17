At this Milanese beauty studio, sleek surroundings and a delicious colour scheme transform the art of self-care
RedDuo's reimagining of Estea beauty studio in Milan transforms wellbeing into a sensory, artful experience
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
Daily Digest
Sign up for global news and reviews, a Wallpaper* take on architecture, design, art & culture, fashion & beauty, travel, tech, watches & jewellery and more.
Monthly, coming soon
The Rundown
A design-minded take on the world of style from Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss, from global runway shows to insider news and emerging trends.
Monthly, coming soon
The Design File
A closer look at the people and places shaping design, from inspiring interiors to exceptional products, in an expert edit by Wallpaper* global design director Hugo Macdonald.
In a landscape of beauty studios awash in earth tones and soft curves, this boldly modernist-feeling Milanese space dares to stand apart. RedDuo, the multidisciplinary studio founded in 2020 by Fabiola Di Virgilio and Andrea Rosso, was commissioned by Estea beauty studio founder Cristea Marina Jane to reimagine wellbeing – and the results are striking.
Situated steps from Corso Genova at Via Gaudenzio Ferrari 4, the new and improved Estea is a study in refined, understated elegance. True to RedDuo’s cross-disciplinary ethos, architecture, design and craftsmanship merge. Every corner speaks of simple, essential forms; warm, inviting materials; and considered, playful details which elevate functionality into art.
Step inside Estea's beautifully minimalist interpretation of wellness
At the entrance, an oblique metal-and-glass cube functions as a treatment cabin while subtly separating the welcome desk and establishing three distinct zones. Beyond it, two additional cabins host facial and body treatments, all performed using Estea’s natural products.
The colour palette is irresistible: creamy vanilla and chocolate harmonise with Alpi wood, metal and resin to craft a tactile yet clinical atmosphere. Every piece of furniture is custom-designed by RedDuo, including a plush rug from the Furry Network collection in collaboration with JOV, injecting a playful softness into the otherwise disciplined geometry. Surfaces and decorative textures come from Kerakoll and the nostalgic lighting is by Leucos, while carefully developed custom finishes and colours reinforce Estea’s distinctive visual identity.
Zoom out, and the meticulous clean lines, understated forms and attention to detail evoke Japanese minimalism, reinterpreted through a material-driven lens that resonates with Milanese tradition. Here, RedDuo’s twin pursuits of craftsmanship and modernity converge, producing a space that feels considered, sophisticated and supremely soothing.
Here, design, light and materials work together to engage the senses, calm the mind and celebrate the art of feeling good. Estea is a redefinition of wellbeing in spatial terms.
Estea, Via Gaudenzio Ferrari 4
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars. She has a special interest in interiors and curates the weekly spotlight series, The Inside Story. Before joining the team at the start of 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she covered all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes, and Ellen von Unwerth.