In a landscape of beauty studios awash in earth tones and soft curves, this boldly modernist-feeling Milanese space dares to stand apart. RedDuo, the multidisciplinary studio founded in 2020 by Fabiola Di Virgilio and Andrea Rosso, was commissioned by Estea beauty studio founder Cristea Marina Jane to reimagine wellbeing – and the results are striking.

(Image credit: Giulio Chirardi)

Situated steps from Corso Genova at Via Gaudenzio Ferrari 4, the new and improved Estea is a study in refined, understated elegance. True to RedDuo’s cross-disciplinary ethos, architecture, design and craftsmanship merge. Every corner speaks of simple, essential forms; warm, inviting materials; and considered, playful details which elevate functionality into art.

Step inside Estea's beautifully minimalist interpretation of wellness

(Image credit: Giulio Chirardi)

At the entrance, an oblique metal-and-glass cube functions as a treatment cabin while subtly separating the welcome desk and establishing three distinct zones. Beyond it, two additional cabins host facial and body treatments, all performed using Estea’s natural products.

The colour palette is irresistible: creamy vanilla and chocolate harmonise with Alpi wood, metal and resin to craft a tactile yet clinical atmosphere. Every piece of furniture is custom-designed by RedDuo, including a plush rug from the Furry Network collection in collaboration with JOV, injecting a playful softness into the otherwise disciplined geometry. Surfaces and decorative textures come from Kerakoll and the nostalgic lighting is by Leucos, while carefully developed custom finishes and colours reinforce Estea’s distinctive visual identity.

(Image credit: Giulio Chirardi)

(Image credit: Giulio Chirardi)

Zoom out, and the meticulous clean lines, understated forms and attention to detail evoke Japanese minimalism, reinterpreted through a material-driven lens that resonates with Milanese tradition. Here, RedDuo’s twin pursuits of craftsmanship and modernity converge, producing a space that feels considered, sophisticated and supremely soothing.

Here, design, light and materials work together to engage the senses, calm the mind and celebrate the art of feeling good. Estea is a redefinition of wellbeing in spatial terms.

Estea, Via Gaudenzio Ferrari 4

(Image credit: Giulio Chirardi)

(Image credit: Giulio Chirardi)