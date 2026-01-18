A bespoke studio space makes for a perfect architectural showcase in Hampshire
Winchester-based architects McLean Quinlan believe their new finely crafted bespoke studio provides the ultimate demonstration of their approach to design
A new bespoke studio area has enhanced the workspace of architects McLean Quinlan Studio. Located on the floor beneath their existing offices in Hampshire, the space is intended as a client showcase, an opportunity to transform what was a conventional office into a highly crafted interior that demonstrates their design approach.
Specialising in highly crafted residential design, particularly one-off houses in sensitive sites, the firm created this room as a more ‘casual and relaxed environment designed to demystify the architectural journey for clients.’ Featuring a curated selection of domestic-scale furniture, alongside bespoke items like a Bulthaup kitchen island unit and an oak dining table from Ennis & Brown, the space also includes a materials wall to explore samples of different woods, metals and finishes.
The award-winning firm was established by Fiona McLean in 1982, with Kate Quinlan becoming a director in 2006. As well as the Winchester site, McLean Quinlan have offices in London and have completed projects as far afield as Jackson Hole, Wyoming, as well as Cornwall and Devon (see our story on the recent Bay House).
The idea was to provide a new and informal way of communicating with clients, providing a first-hand, tactical experience of materials as well as a taste of the studio’s adeptness with craft, space and light.
According to Senior Architect Emily Johnson, Senior Architect, ‘we wanted to create a familiar space where the conversation about design feels natural and intuitive. When clients can sit at a table we would specify for their own home or run a hand along a timber wall that could feature in their project, it demystifies the process.’
Walls are finished with soft clay plaster and timber cladding, whilst furnishings and fittings are all drawn from the same pool of suppliers used in McLean Quinlan’s residential work, including chairs by Hay and a bench by the Bristol-based furniture workshop Konk.
The 72 sq m space doubles up as a generous meeting area, event space or even dining room (the large oak table seats 20), with a dedicated external seating area making the most of the practice’s location. ‘Clients can experience the quality and aesthetic firsthand,' says Johnson, 'It makes decisions less intimidating and the entire creative journey more collaborative and exciting.'
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
