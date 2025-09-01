Bay House brings restrained modern forms and low-energy design to the Devon coast
A house with heart, McLean Quinlan’s Bay House is a sizeable seaside property that works with the landscape to mitigate impact and maximise views of the sea
Bay House is not the quintessential British seaside home. Instead, in the hands of London- and Winchester-based architects McLean Quinlan, this prominent North Devon site finds itself accommodating a rugged and robust stone-clad structure that nestles into the slope of the hill.
The site is superb, looking out to the ocean in the west, with rolling hillside and farmland to the east. The gently curving floorplan follows the line of the site, with a façade that bows out towards the west, with notched elements and deep window reveals creating a monolithic, resilient stone form.
Designed to be low-energy and low-maintenance, the house covers a generous 550 sq m. Thanks to the lie of the land, a substantial portion of the accommodation is tucked below the primary level in two sub-levels. Level -1 houses two bedrooms, a yoga room, a snug and a plant room, while the lowest level contains an additional two en-suite bedrooms.
The primary living spaces are all on level zero, level with the access road to the east. Here are the best views, both inland and out to sea, along with balconies on either elevation, and a large centrally placed kitchen, dining and seating area. To the south is the primary bedroom suite, separated from the main body of the house by the inset staircase.
To the north, past an internal courtyard complete with lonesome local pine, is a study, a utility area and a boot room, as well as a double garage that has been seamlessly integrated into the structure. In terms of space and function, Bay House has much to offer its active client family, with extensive storage for bikes and surfboards.
The architects were responsible for the interior design, with hard-wearing fixtures and fittings, including a solid oak staircase. Oak floors are also used throughout the main living space, paired with ceramic floor tiles and plastered walls. McLean Quinlan also shaped the hefty bench in the entrance hall, which is paired with robust shelving. Brushed brass hardware is used throughout the house, while the kitchen is from Bulthaup’s B3 range and the sanitaryware comes from John Pawson’s collection for Cocoon.
Importantly, the house has a minimal energy footprint, thanks to high levels of insulation and an airtight thermal envelope. A ground source heat pump works together with a mechanical heat recovery system, while the green roof is combined with a photovoltaic solar array.
The landscaping, developed in collaboration with local practice Eden Design, uses native local grasses and local dark grey granite. Thanks to this, combined with the Dorset Purbeck stone on the façade, Bay House has a sense of warmth and permanence that ties it into the landscape. This is a hallmark of McLean Quinlan’s approach. According to director Alastair Bowden, ‘the North Devon coast offers a rugged natural environment to draw inspiration from. Bay House embodies many of our passions – fine detailing and joinery, tactile interiors, low-energy systems –in a refined and restrained home.’
Fiona McLean first established the practice in 1982 and was joined by Kate Quinlan in 2006. The firm has won numerous awards for its housing, in both the UK and US, and specialises in working with natural materials, traditional processes and an atmospheric use of light. This is design for longevity, with every facet of the house intended to be enjoyed for generations. ‘Bay House is a gentle giant,’ says Bowden. ‘It’s nicely settled in its context yet wonderfully spacious for our clients to enjoy with their many friends and extended family.’
McLeanQuinlan.com, @McLeanQuinlan
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
