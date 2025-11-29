In this Cotswolds home, drama meets minimalism
Cotswolds home Hiaven house, with interiors designed by McLaren Excell, is a perfect blend of contemporary chic and calm, countryside drama
This new Cotswolds home, Hiaven house, may not immediately look like a traditional farmhouse, but it takes its cues from the values found in the British region's familiar typology. London architects McLaren Excell took this intention seriously when they crafted the interiors for the new-build structure, which sits on a generous plot of land among fields and rolling hills.
Luke McLaren, who co-founded the architecture and design studio with business partner Rob Excell, explains: 'The architectural form had already been established by [developers] Javelin Block together with BPN Architects. Our involvement focused on the interiors, working within a strong concrete framework with long sightlines and a very defined structural character.'
'The brief was to respect that architectural intent while shaping the interiors so that they felt appropriate for a home – a contemporary farmhouse. Initially it was important for us to focus on tone – we needed to develop a material approach that complimented the concrete structure, but would also support daily life in a sustainable way; the house needed to be welcoming, restful and familiar – in other words, homely - despite its scale, and getting the tonality right was key.'
Monolithic and sprawling with different wings, HiAvens is defined by its scale – which becomes more apparent on plan, where the size feels accentuated by the fact that it's all arranged in a single-story building (it is otherwise cleverly concealed, when seen in person, by the spatial arrangement). McLaren continues: 'Each space feels expansive and closely connected to the landscape. For us, the interest came from working within that scale and understanding how to create spaces that felt genuinely human.'
Made in high spec concrete, both inside and out, also makes the home stand out in its sculptural form and polished geometries. The overall envelope's powerful, confident nature was something the architects had to tackle to create interiors that feel at home within their shell, and gently complement the architecture as well as the surrounding nature of the site.
In terms of its material choices, the studio was also influenced by the ironstone seam that runs through the area, McLaren adds. 'The ironstone has a rich burnt orange tone that informed both the palette and the conceptual basis of the project. The concrete walls, inside and out, draw from this earth like colour and allow the building to settle naturally into the landscape.'
This connection with the site and traditional materials found in local farm buildings was important to set the tone. Beyond this stone and the concrete, three materials dominate and ground the spatial experience – Travertine stone, Elm and wool upholstery. Within this framework, textures and treatments add richness to the surfaces, underlined through bespoke details and elements, such as the curved timber joinery and the sculptural forms of built-in elements, such as the seating in the cinema room.
'These material choices were made to bring a sense of scale and character to the spaces without interrupting the clarity of the original design. Together they create a balanced relationship between the weight of the concrete shell and the crafted nature of the interiors,' says McLaren.
HiAvens' smart layout and organic-feeling, tactile interiors mean that even as the home is substantial in scale, up close, it feels intimate and alluring, revealing itself slowly as the visitor journeys through. At the same time, it is all elevated by a singular vision and clarity, which the architects and all their collaborators strived to achieve.
'For Mclaren Excell, the project shows what is possible when a team trusts the process and stays close to a strong idea. HiAvens has a clarity and conviction that you feel as soon as you arrive. Being part of that journey and helping shape the interior experience within such a powerful structure, has been incredibly rewarding,' adds Rob Excell on behalf of the studio.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
