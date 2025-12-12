A former agricultural building is transformed into a minimal rural home by Bindloss Dawes
Zero-carbon design meets adaptive re-use in the Tractor Shed, a stripped-back house in a country village by Somerset architects Bindloss Dawes
Bindloss Dawes Architects have created a zero-carbon house from unlikely source material, transforming an old tractor shed into a linear four-bedroom house. Located in rural splendour on the edge of a Dorset village, the new house retains the shape and footprint of the original agricultural structure, left derelict adjacent fields at the northern edge of the village.
Bindloss Dawes, founded by Oliver Bindloss and George Dawes in 2018, is based in Bruton, a short drive to the north. The project was initiated as a speculative development, an opportunity to put the practice principles of adaptive reuse and zero-carbon design to work in an economically viable way.
The house runs north-south, with all accommodation arranged on a single level beneath a mono-pitched roof, clad in metal and highly insulated. From the entrance in the centre of house, bedrooms are arranged to the left, with a large kitchen-diner space in the heart of the house and a living room with views across the fields to the west.
The entire house is connected by a long hallway that runs the full 25m length of the structure, culminating in the main bedroom at the southern end. All bedrooms, along with the kitchen and living rooms, have direct access onto the exterior space.
The stripped back nature of the structure recalls its agricultural roots, with exposed steel beams and metal composite roof structure. Off-white rendered exterior walls are paired with timber door and window frames, with the interior deliberately muted and low-key, while attention to detail is paramount is obvious on every surface and piece of joinery. The project, which is for sale with The Modern House, has been decorated with a modest midcentury vibe.
Dawes, who oversaw the design and delivery of the Tractor Shed, describes the project as a distillation of the lessons learned over many years of working on rural and utilitarian projects, everything from a private garage to a wellness retreat.
The other driving force was the desire for outstanding environmental performance. In addition to the high levels of insulation, the house is triple glazed and entirely energy sufficient. An air-source heat pump provides the heating and hot water, with photovoltaic panels supplying electricity.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
‘This project has been a rare opportunity to bring together many of the ideas of our architecture studio: to create a high-quality, sustainable home on a manageable budget,’ says Dawes, ‘It demonstrates how an unassuming agricultural structure can be elevated into something that feels crafted and generous, combining the practical and the poetic.’
BindlossDawes.com, @BindlossDawes
The project is for sale through The Modern House
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
The Stuff That Surrounds You: Inside the home of designer Michael Anastassiades
In The Stuff That Surrounds You, Wallpaper* explores a life through objects. In this episode, we step inside one of the most considered homes we've ever seen, where Anastassiades test drives his own creations
-
Why are Wayne Thiebaud’s paintings at the Courtauld so tempting?
The American artist’s thickly painted slices of cake at the Courtauld are some of our favourite artworks seen this year. What makes them so special?
-
Taiwan’s new ‘museumbrary’ is a paradigm-shifting, cube-shaped cultural hub
Part museum, part library, the SANAA-designed Taichung Green Museumbrary contains a world of sweeping curves and flowing possibilities, immersed in a natural setting
-
RIBA House of the Year 2025 is a ‘rare mixture of sensitivity and boldness’
Topping the list of seven shortlisted homes, Izat Arundell’s Hebridean self-build – named Caochan na Creige – is announced as the RIBA House of the Year 2025
-
In addition to brutalist buildings, Alison Smithson designed some of the most creative Christmas cards we've seen
The architect’s collection of season’s greetings is on show at the Roca London Gallery, just in time for the holidays
-
In South Wales, a remote coastal farmhouse flaunts its modern revamp, primed for hosting
A farmhouse perched on the Gower Peninsula, Delfyd Farm reveals its ground-floor refresh by architecture studio Rural Office, which created a cosy home with breathtaking views
-
A revived public space in Aberdeen is named Scotland’s building of the year
Aberdeen's Union Terrace Gardens by Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design and LDA Design wins the 2025 Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award
-
A refreshed 1950s apartment in East London allows for moments of discovery
With this 1950s apartment redesign, London-based architects Studio Naama wanted to create a residence which reflects the fun and individual nature of the clients
-
In this Cotswolds home, drama meets minimalism
Cotswolds home Hiaven house, with interiors designed by McLaren Excell, is a perfect blend of contemporary chic and calm, countryside drama
-
David Kohn’s first book, ‘Stages’, is unpredictable, experimental and informative
The first book on David Kohn Architects focuses on the work of the award-winning London-based practice; ‘Stages’ is an innovative monograph in 12 parts
-
Find solace in the forest at this expansive treehouse retreat in Dorset
For sale for the first time, a treehouse, Mallinson’s Woodland Retreat, is a tribute to the skill of designer and master craftsman Guy Mallinson