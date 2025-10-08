Set amidst a graciously tumble-down array of traditional farm buildings, the Amassa wellness and yoga retreat is a combination of old and new, courtesy of Somerset-based architects Bindloss Dawes. The firm has enhanced the existing buildings with new mezzanines and openings, preserving the gently ramshackle forms of the barns and cottages while also updating the services and environmental performance.

Amassa Retreat, France, by Bindloss Dawes (Image credit: Ellen Christine Hancock)

The retreat, set up by a British couple with a long connection to the Gascony region of France, offers accommodation and courses in yoga and pilates, alongside art and craft workshops with a focus on seasonal cuisine and communal dining. The architectural approach is subtle and considered, with an emphasis on preserving the original character while also introducing modern standards and services.

The new window in the ancient barn (Image credit: Ellen Christine Hancock)

According to architect Oliver Bindloss, ‘we approached the project with a desire to preserve and retain the beautiful character of the original hamlet of buildings.’ The most dramatic approach was the main barn, a large but gloomy three-hundred-year-old stone and timber structure with only a couple of small existing openings. ‘A bolder approach was needed to reinvigorate and open up the space to sunlight and views,’ says Bindloss.

The new opening in the barn, seen from within (Image credit: Ellen Christine Hancock)

The decision was taken to create a large west-facing opening that serves as both a structural stabiliser and a way of bringing light into the heart of the barn. ‘We worked closely with the local builder who is a master stonemason and his team who repaired all the stone walls as well as making the in situ-concrete interventions which sits so well next to the rawness of the original stone,’ says Bindloss.

The new opening in the barn opens it up to the landscape (Image credit: Ellen Christine Hancock)

The mezzanine at right appears suspended between the original stone walls (Image credit: Ellen Christine Hancock)

Work also extended to repairing and insulating the timber roof, retaining the lattice of original beams while adding new boards and pantiles to improve its thermal performance. The main space is some ten metres in height, with a new polished concrete floor and mezzanine inserted to maximise the available space. The mezzanine appears suspended between the original rough textured stone walls.

New concrete steps lead up to the mezzanine (Image credit: Ellen Christine Hancock)

View from the new mezzanine (Image credit: Ellen Christine Hancock)

The new opening measures four metres in height, a vast sliding glass door in a concrete frame that provides views out across the landscape and brings evening light deep into the space. The restored roof and new concrete elements dramatically increase the barn’s thermal mass, keeping it cool in the warm summer months as well as creating a calm, almost monastic atmosphere that suits the Amassa approach.

Existing buildings on the site have been maintained (Image credit: Ellen Christine Hancock)

Around the site there are other restored buildings, including the tractor shed, bakery and piggery. These stand in stark contrast to other more polished parts of the site, including the two swimming pools and treatment room. Guest accommodation within the main house is kept rustic and plain, with an eclectic mix of traditional furnishings and restored surfaces.

An axonometric view of the Amassa Retreat site, France (Image credit: Bindloss Dawes)

‘Bindloss Dawes were a natural choice for us, capable of reinvigorating historic contexts, enhancing Amassa’s connection to the rural landscape,’ say the clients, ‘They listened to every aspect of our brief, and were able to adapt it further. Our new retreat is private and tranquil, yet surprising and vibrant. We look forward to hosting and sharing the new space for many years to come.’

The Amassa retreat includes two pools (Image credit: Ellen Christine Hancock)

The accommodation is kept simple (Image credit: Ellen Christine Hancock)

Bindloss Doors was established in Bruton in 2018. Previous projects include the Autobarn for a Porsche collector, and a concrete extension to a house in Stoke Newington.

The grounds of the Amassa Retreat, France (Image credit: Ellen Christine Hancock)

The grounds of the Amassa Retreat, France (Image credit: Ellen Christine Hancock)

BindlossDawes.com

AmassaPlace.com