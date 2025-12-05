A revived public space in Aberdeen is named Scotland’s building of the year
Aberdeen's Union Terrace Gardens by Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design and LDA Design wins the 2025 Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen is named the winner of the 2025 Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS). The regeneration project, designed by Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design and LDA Design, is located in the heart of the city and proudly stands as an inclusive, cultural landmark.
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen is 2025 Best Building in Scotland
It has been nearly 150 years since Union Terrace Gardens, a valuable open space for the city, first opened to the public, in 1879. The refurbishment project, which cost £28.3 million, injected verdant new life into the space.
New pavilions take on a lantern-like form, in a gentle nod to the city’s historic trams. Through the three pavilions, featuring a new café, a restaurant and a wine bar, visitors are invited, metaphorically, to explore the landscape. The restoration project also had a heavy emphasis on conserving the historic nature of the place. The architects made sure to restore statues, railings, arcade arches and Victorian toilets.
Union Terrace Gardens is situated at the heart of a cluster of cultural institutions, including Aberdeen Art Gallery, His Majesty’s Theatre and Aberdeen Central Library. The project has brought life back into the gardens, with architectural interventions such as accessibility and restored historic features creating an inclusive public space for all to enjoy.
This year's jury consisted of architect Mary Duggan (founder, Mary Duggan Architect), Richard Waite (news editor, The Architects’ Journal) and Gordon Murray (research and design consultant, Gordon Murray Architects), all of whom looked at the contending projects’ architectural integrity, usability and context, delivery and execution, and sustainability.
All building typologies are eligible for the annual award, and the 2025 shortlist was one of the most diverse in its history. Alongside Union Terrace Gardens, the shortlist featured a new road bridge in the Cairngorms, new facilities for the University of Edinburgh, and a restored historic tower house in the Highlands.
Architect Mary Duggan, who chaired the RIAS Doolan Award jury, says: ‘Union Terrace Gardens draws people in without intimidation: an open invitation that promotes a sense of community through a genuine public offering, and delivers precisely the opposite of what the space had become through years of neglect. Beyond its architectural and horticultural precision, the project is a demonstration of civic governance, endurance and responsibility.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
Own an early John Lautner, perched in LA’s Echo Park hills
The restored and updated Jules Salkin Residence by John Lautner is a unique piece of Californian design heritage, an early private house by the Frank Lloyd Wright acolyte that points to his future iconic status
-
20 things that positively delighted us in and around Design Miami this year
From covetable 20th-century masterpieces to a tower made from ceramic pickles, these were the works that stood out amid the blur of Art Week
-
Montcalm Mayfair opens a new chapter for a once-overlooked London hotel
A thoughtful reinvention brings craftsmanship, character and an unexpected sense of warmth to a London hotel that was never previously on the radar
-
A refreshed 1950s apartment in East London allows for moments of discovery
With this 1950s apartment redesign, London-based architects Studio Naama wanted to create a residence which reflects the fun and individual nature of the clients
-
In this Cotswolds home, drama meets minimalism
Cotswolds home Hiaven house, with interiors designed by McLaren Excell, is a perfect blend of contemporary chic and calm, countryside drama
-
David Kohn’s first book, ‘Stages’, is unpredictable, experimental and informative
The first book on David Kohn Architects focuses on the work of the award-winning London-based practice; ‘Stages’ is an innovative monograph in 12 parts
-
Find solace in the forest at this expansive treehouse retreat in Dorset
For sale for the first time, a treehouse, Mallinson’s Woodland Retreat, is a tribute to the skill of designer and master craftsman Guy Mallinson
-
Modernist Scotland explores the country’s impressive legacy of contemporary architecture
A new book, Modernist Scotland, delves into the art and ambitions of the International Style in post-war Scotland, presenting 150 projects that typify an age of optimism and innovation.
-
100 George Street is the new kid on the block in fashionable Marylebone
London's newest luxury apartment building brings together a sensitive exterior and thoughtful, 21st-century interiors
-
At the Holcim Foundation Forum and its Grand Prizes, sustainability is both urgent and hopeful
The Holcim Foundation Forum just took place in Venice, culminating in the announcement of the organisation's Grand Prizes, the projects especially honoured among 20 previously announced winning designs
-
Take a tour of Retrofit House, the live showcase inspiring sustainable homebuilding
Retrofit House, a showcase for residential redesign using biomaterials and environmentally smart methods, opens in Birmingham, UK, spearheaded by Civic Square, Dark Matter Labs and Material Cultures; we paid it a visit