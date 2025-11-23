100 George Street is the new kid on the block in fashionable Marylebone
London's newest luxury apartment building brings together a sensitive exterior and thoughtful, 21st-century interiors
Walking past 100 George Street, a New York-style entrance canopy might catch your eye. Looking up, and the dark brick façade of Marylebone's newest residential development unfolds in all its subtle, gridded glory – a design by London's Hopkins Architects, conceived to blend in with the area's mix of Georgian and 20th-century architecture, but with a distinct nod to contemporary minimalism and a touch of craft (those rounded planters were created bespoke). Welcome to the newest luxury apartment building in central London, 100 George Street, the brainchild of Native Land, in partnership with Derwent London and The Portman Estate.
Welcome to London's 100 George Street
Connected to an office building around the corner, belonging to the same development and also designed by Hopkins but with a distinct style that clearly delineates where workspace ends and residential begins, and featuring a soon-to-come open, pedestrian commercial alley at the rear of the plot - the first of its kind in the area for centuries - 100 George Street comprises 41 homes. It forms the next chapter of the site's rich history within the Portman Estate, a fashionable part of London since the 18th century.
Inside 100 George Street
Stepping inside, the development's gentle sophistication continues. Communal areas were designed by interiors specialist Chapman Eugène, who worked with a palette of warm brown (a colour the fashion world has already embraced), red and neutral tones to craft a series of spaces that feel effortlessly modern as well as inviting.
The ground floor's stone-clad reception area leads to a lounge – also a library – where residents can relax and meet, and guests can wait if needed. Two circulation hubs flanking this, leading either up to the homes, or down to the wellness areas (including spa and gym facilities), a bookable meeting room with conference equipment and a second lounge that doubles as a cinema room. The all-mod-cons parking area is a few steps from there, too.
On the upper levels, a series of residences spans from generous one- to three bedrooms, including a luxurious penthouse duplex with an expansive roof terrace. Chapman Eugène also created the vision for one of the homes - the two-bedroom show apartment. Highly detailed with finishes including oak parquet flooring, quartzite worktops and integrated Miele appliances, complete the interiors' delicately luxurious feel.
'The completion of 100 George Street W1 is a hugely exciting milestone for us and for the Marylebone market,' says Nicholas Gray, executive director at Native Land. 'After our thoughtful collaboration with Derwent London and The Portman Estate, we’re proud to unveil a development that will truly bring this corner of the city to life. With residents now moving in, we’re seeing the building evolve from a vision into a wonderful community, seamlessly integrating exquisite homes, boutique retail and new public spaces into one of London’s most loved neighbourhoods.'
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
