Announced tonight (13 November), the Archiboo Awards 2025 celebrate this year's most forward-thinking voices in the way architecture and its intentions are projected and introduced to the world – from launches of emerging studios, to communications, podcasts and activism in architecture, there is plenty to talk about when it comes to this industry accolade, which was established nine years ago alongside the rise of digital technologies within the industry.

The winners for 2025 have just been revealed at a big bash in central London – and as always, a highlight of the event was the Activism Award, which was this year won by Narrative Practice.

Archiboo Awards 2025: Activism winner

Entries this year came from across the world, from as far as India and Australia. Judges praised Narrative Practice for its ‘bottom-up approach, driven by a personal connection to the cause’, calling its work 'vital if architecture is to achieve its stated goal of becoming more equitable and inclusive'.

The studio focuses on mentoring and research work, with the wider goal of opening up the field and spearheading diversity and equity strategies and representation.

Narrative Practice (Image credit: Courtesy Archiboo Awards)

Another highlight this year was the launch of a new category – flagging the use of AI in architecture. Best Use of AI and Immersive Technology was scooped by Foster + Partners.

Amanda Baillieu, founder of the Archiboo Awards, said: 'This year’s winners reflect the wider shift in how every creative business is having to adapt the way they tell their story in the age of AI and algorithmic feeds. This year's winners are those who've successfully navigated this shift, recognising the vital importance of a unique identity that people can truly connect with.'

Foster + Partners scooped Best Use of AI (Image credit: Courtesy of Archiboo Awards)

Archiboo Awards 2025: more winners

Best Podcast: Duro Design Disruptors

Best User Experience: BDP (Creative agency: Peter & Paul)

Best Brand (1–10): Whaleback (Creative agency: Ana Bea Studio)

Best Brand (11+): SD Engineers (Creative agency: TM Studio)

Best Use of Video (1–10): Intervention Architecture (Videographer: Dion Barrett)

Best Use of Video (11+): Multitude of Sins (Directors: Smita Thomas and Sohaib Ilyas)

Best Visual Design (1–10): Chris Romer-Lee (Creative agency: Linda Byrne)

Best Visual Design (11+): Tuckey Design Studio (Creative agency: A Common Purpose)

Best Written Content: Architextures (Writer: Vanessa Norwood)

archibooawards.com